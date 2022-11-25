Read full article on original website
North Carolina Democrats May Benefit from Population Growth in Metro AreasMatt O'HernCharlotte, NC
Billions in scholarships are available for high school studentsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Newly Local Cary Crafter Uses Laser Cutting to Create Jewelry and Other ProductsJames TulianoCary, NC
Cary Christmas Tree Farm to Open the Day After ThanksgivingJames TulianoCary, NC
Wake Forest Basketball at Wisconsin preview
Wake Forest coach Steve Forbes returns a younger team than he had a season ago and has combined that with a much-more challenging non-conference schedule. That schedule.
Up in the Rafters: Humbled in Portland
Portland was not kind to North Carolina’s mens basketball team as the Tar Heels lost their last two times out to Iowa State and Alabama, with the Tar Heels slipping to 18th in the latest AP Poll released Monday. The Up in the Rafters duo of 2017 National Champion Justin Jackson and Inside Carolina’s Taylor Vippolis provide their analysis from the weekend’s games.
Duke's Kyle Filipowski wins third straight ACC Rookie of the Week honor
Freshman forward Kyle Filipowski has been one of the nation’s top freshman this season, consistently producing at a high level for Duke head coach Jon Scheyer and the Blue Devils as Duke has started the season 6-2 overall. The 6-foot-10 former five star prospect has posted a number of...
College basketball rankings: North Carolina knocked out of top spot in AP Top 25
North Carolina entered the 2022-23 campaign with a ton of hype after going to the National Championship game. But the Tar Heels did not look like a cohesive group in the early going despite having four starters back and a host of key contributors off the bench. North Carolina suffered a pair of losses this week at the loaded Phil Knight Invitational.
Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats makes telling comment after win over UNC
Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats made a telling comment after the No. 18 Crimson Tide (7-1) beat North Carolina 103-101 in four overtimes and handed the top-ranked Tar Heels (5-3) their second straight loss. Despite North Carolina's talent level, Oats simply did not think the opposing team could hang with Alabama when tested.
Everything Coach Jon Scheyer said following Duke's blowout loss to Purdue
After escaping against Oregon State in the opening round of the PK85 Legacy event and playing much better against Xavier the second round, Duke Basketball landed a spot in the event's championship game against Purdue. Early on the Blue Devil defense seemed poised to earn head coach Jon Scheyer his...
