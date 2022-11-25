Read full article on original website
IGN
The Knight Witch - Official Launch Trailer
The Knight Witch is available now on Steam, GOG, and Nintendo Switch, and will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S on December 2, 2022. Watch the launch trailer to see the colorful world and more, and get ready to stop the War Golem invasion in this Metroidvania adventure game.
IGN
Jitsu Squad - Official Teaser Trailer
Jitsu Squad is a fast-paced beat 'em-up action game featuring monsters as playable characters. Fitted with a hand-drawn cartoon look and 2D animations, Jitsu Squad is easy to learn but hard to master with its four-player co-op and hectic combat. Jitsu Squad releases on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch on December 9, 2022.
IGN
Overwatch 2 - Official Season 2 Trailer
Get another look at Ramattra in this latest trailer for Overwatch 2 and see the new hero in action, along with what's coming in Season 2. Overwatch 2's Season 2 brings Ramattra, a new Escort map set high in the Himalayan peaks, and a new Battle Pass featuring rewards, including epic, legendary, and mythic skins fit for the Greek gods. Additionally, drop into in-season events with limited-time modes and free rewards.
IGN
Soccer Story - Official Launch Trailer
Soccer Story is available now. Get another look at the colorful, charming world of this comedy open-world RPG about saving the world with a soccer ball.
IGN
Two Point Campus: Space Academy - Official Announce Trailer
Check out the announcement trailer for Two Point Campus' Space Academy DLC, bringing new features including new campus locations, courses, and a host of stellar student archetypes. Two Point Campus' Space Academy--the first major DLC for the game--will be available on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation on December 6, 2022, and on Nintendo Switch on December 12, 2022.
IGN
Synced - Official Open Beta Reveal Trailer
Synced is an upcoming third-person rogue-looter shooter where nanotechnology has become the backbone of civilization. n the wake of a cataclysm known as the Collapse, the nanomachines have turned against their creators, consuming humans to propagate themselves and transforming into the deadly Nanos. Players will team up in squads of three to encounter intense PvE and PvP battles to fight back against the Nanos and seek valuable rewards. Synced's Open Beta runs from December 10, 2022 to January 15, 2023.
IGN
Far Cry 6: Lost Between Worlds - Official Announcement Trailer
The Far Cry 6: Lost Between Worlds expansion will be available on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Ubisoft Connect, Ubisoft+, and Epic Games on December 6, 2022. In Far Cry 6: Lost Between Worlds, conquer life-or-death trials in a new Dani Rojas story. The Lost Between Worlds features deadly crystal enemies, multiple player paths, all-new lore, and a wide variety of unique gameplay challenges.
IGN
Romancing SaGa -Minstrel Song- Remastered - Official Character Trailer
Meet Albert, Aisha, Gray, Claudia, Jamil, Sif, Hawke, Barbara, Schiele, Monica, Marina, Flammar, and Aldora in this latest trailer for Romancing SaGa -Minstrel Song- Remastered, and learn more about the characters from the RPG. Romancing SaGa -Minstrel Song- Remastered will be available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Steam,...
IGN
The Garden Path - Official Release Window Trailer
The Garden Path is a game where you'll bring an old garden back to life, make friends with a charming cast of characters, fish for Songfish, and discover old secrets. Meant to be played in short sessions, the game's world progresses in real-time: days and seasons pass while you're away, so you can see how your garden has grown when you come back. The Garden Path will launch on Steam, Itch.io, and Nintendo Switch in Spring 2023.
IGN
Dark Pictures: The Devil In Me - Part 9: Finale
07:30 - Mark, Charlie, & Erin Explore the Lighthouse.
IGN
Marvel's Midnight Suns - Hulk Gameplay Reveal
Firaxis debuted Hulk gameplay for the first time in Marvel's Midnight Suns Launch Day Stream. Midnight Suns releases December 2nd.
IGN
Rock Dog 3: Battle the Beat - Official Trailer
After touring the world, Bodi takes some time off and returns to his village. When he learns that the girl group, K-9, doesn't know who rock legend Angus Scattergood is, he is compelled to join the musical competition show, “Battle the Beat,” to inspire a new generation of rock stars. But after joining the show, Bodi quickly realizes he has bitten off more than he can chew when he becomes an overnight TV personality sensation.
IGN
The Pokémon Community Has Discovered a Major Issue With Scarlet and Violet's Battle Stadium
The issues surrounding Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are largely performance-based; low framerate, extreme pop in, and camera clipping are just a few examples. But now Pokémon fans have seemingly discovered a new issue in Scarlet and Violet that is having a big impact on the competitive battling scene.
IGN
Elden Ring Developers Compare Working at FromSoftware to Playing Dark Souls
Elden Ring is one of the biggest video game success stories of 2022, but now its developer, FromSoftware, is making headlines due to rumors of crunch and low pay at its development studio. FromSoftware's latest title earned widespread critical acclaim, and its quality has been reflected in the sales charts...
IGN
Alberich Island - Treasure Map 1 - Washed Ashore
The Treasure Map for Washed Ashore is found on Alberich Island, however, you cannot reach it until you've completed the Forging Destiny main quest and picked up a new piece of equipment. Alberich Island - Treasure Map 1 - Washed Ashore. * Prerequisite: Complete the Forging Destiny main quest. Rewards:
IGN
Svartalfheim Relic 1 - Talisman of Meign
The Talisman of Meign is the first Relic you'll find and it literally cannot be missed because collecting it is a mandatory part of the main story mission, The Quest for Tyr. Found within The Applecore, the Talisman of Meign is the only Relic found in Svartalfheim.
IGN
Jurassic World Evolution 2: Dominion Malta Expansion - Official Announcement Trailer
Jurassic World Evolution 2's Dominion Malta expansion brings three new islands, new prehistoric species, Malta-inspired buildings, and a new campaign to the game. Watch the trailer to see what to expect with the Dominion Malta expansion, including a look at the new creatures. Set before the dramatic events of Universal...
IGN
A Challenge from Cassiopeia - Starfall Street
A Challenge from Cassiopeia is the final quest in the Starfall Street pathway. After defeating all 5 of the Star Team bosses across Paldea, you'll be called to Uva/Naranja Academy to face Cassiopeia. In this walkthrough, we'll take you through how to prepare and take on Cassiopeia in this showdown in Mesagoza.
IGN
God of War: Ragnarok - About 40% Players Have Completed the Game After Purchasing It as It Dominates in Sales
God of War: Ragnarok is a title that has managed to mesmerise the entire gaming community. In the latest instalment of the Norse Saga, players see Kratos and Atreus take on a new adventure that marks the end of the two game-long chapter. Players get to experience a riveting story...
IGN
Xbox Games With Gold for December 2022 Revealed
Microsoft has announced the Xbox Games with Gold line-up for December 2022 includes Colt Canyon and Bladed Fury. Revealed on the Xbox Wire, the two Games with Gold offerings will be available to anyone with Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, with Colt Canyon available first from December 1 to 31 and Bladed Fury available from December 16 to January 15.
