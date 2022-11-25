Tiafoe's thought process before USA crash out of Davis Cup: "We are looking at flights and trying to get my a** home as quick as I can and spend it with my actual family"

Read full article on original website
BBC
Davis Cup: Canada to face Australia in final after beating Italy
Canada will face Australia in the Davis Cup final on Sunday after beating Italy in the semi-finals. Italy's Lorenzo Sonego defeated Denis Shapovalov 7-6 (7-4) 6-7 (5-7) 6-4 in an opening singles rubber lasting three hours and 15 minutes in Malaga. World number six Felix Auger-Aliassime levelled the tie for...
tennisuptodate.com
Fritz responds to 'ego' claims as Davis Cup tensions spill over: "Would love to hear about how that played a part in how the team was chosen"
USA's exit from the Davis Cup Finals created a lot of controversy in the tennis community, particularly after they lost the crucial doubles with their best doubles players not being selected. There was really no reason for Team Captain Mardy Fish to leave out Rajeev Ram, USA's best doubles player...
Auger-Aliassime, Shapovalov give Canada 1st Davis Cup title
MALAGA, Spain — (AP) — Felix Auger-Aliassime fell to his back behind the baseline, then waited for teammates to race off Canada's bench and pile on top of him. A few minutes later, the Canadians finally could lift the Davis Cup. “I think of us all here, we’ve...
tennisuptodate.com
Berrettini makes return to tennis but Canada move past Italy in the Davis Cup Final
Canada will take on Australia in the Davis Cup Finals as the team defeated Italy in the doubles match that featured a surprise. It was supposed to be Pospisil/Auger-Aliassime against Fognini and Bolelli but Matteo Berrettini got the nomination to the surprise of many. The Italian had been out for weeks due to a foot injury and he was not expected to play.
tennisuptodate.com
Wilander gives own take on GOAT debate: "Roger pushed the boundaries, then Rafa pushed him before Novak came on stage to spoil the party"
Mats Wilander gave his take on the GOAT debate in a recent talk with Eurosport explaining the significance of each player. The tennis world was very spoiled with the arrival of Roger Federer and his tremendous tennis play. Not long after that, we got another incredible player as Nadal threw his name into the mix. Then came Novak Djokovic adding a new dimension to the whole thing with Andy Murray handing out the finishing touch albeit a clear level below the big three.
tennisuptodate.com
Djokovic fans not happy at Stefan Edberg Sportsmanship snub: "His award has become a running joke"
Fans of Novak Djokovic were not happy about him being excluded from the list of nominees for the Stefan Edberg sportsmanship award. It's the official award rewarding a player for exemplary behaviour on the court and off the court and Djokovic fans were furious about not him being there. He never won it previously either as Federer pretty much won it every year with Nadal winning it for four years in a row now.
tennisuptodate.com
Rennae Stubbs defends Djokovic being left out of Stefan Edberg Sportsmanship Award: "Novak is not a great sport"
Novak Djokovic was left out of the nominees' list for the ATP sportsmanship award which enraged many of his fans. Djokovic never won this award curiously despite being considered a pretty decent sport all around. His main rivals such as Nadal and Rafael won it multiple times which only adds more disdain from Djokovic fans towards to ATP and the reward.
tennisuptodate.com
Federer takes in post retirement return to Wimbledon after playing final major at SW19
Roger Federer found himself in London recently and he made his way to Wimbledon where he was received warmly. If you had to guess which place Federer favours in London you'd probably guess Wimbledon and you'd probably be right. Federer experienced so much joy on the courts that he always enjoys returning there. He did just that recently posting a photo of the Wimbledon trophy with the caption:
tennisuptodate.com
Wilander on Rune's World Number One claims: "Might generate disappointment"
Holger Rune claimed that he can become number one in 2023 and Mats Wilander thinks it's a bit premature for that. Wilander doesn't doubt that Rune can do it because he has seen the talent he possesses up close at Roland Garros but exclaiming such a thing might create disappointment if it doesn't happen and there is a solid chance that it might not.
tennisuptodate.com
Serena Williams teases fans with potential retirement U-turn: "I'm a little bored"
Serena Williams has teased fans about a potential return to tennis by posting a photo of racquets with the caption 'I'm a little bored'. Williams always avoided using the word 'retirement' preferring to call the process 'evolving'. She teased a potential return a couple of times even going so far as to claim she's not retired with another tease coming recently.
tennisuptodate.com
Auger-Aliassime on Canada winning maiden Davis Cup title: "We grew up together from 7-8 years old dreaming about winning the Davis Cup"
Felix Auger-Aliassime completed Canada's dream run at the Davis Cup finals and he admitted it was a huge dream of his. Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov grew up together on the courts in Canada. They broke out among the professionals at the same time with their careers following very similar paths so far. Both of them were spectacular throughout the event and both were great on the final day.
tennisuptodate.com
Hewitt wishes Davis Cup Final was back home: "I'm disappointed the boys don't get to play in front of 15,000 at Rod Laver Arena"
Lleyton Hewitt was very outspoken about his dislike of the new way the Davis Cup is being played and he talked about it even more. The Australian is with the team in Malaga for the event final and he's disappointed about the lads not being able to really feel what the Davis Cup means. For Hewitt it means playing back home in Australia in front of their fans:
tennisuptodate.com
Coric jokes about not greeting Serena Williams during early days on tour: "I was a little scared because she can get a little bit grumpy sometimes"
Borna Coric recently spoke about how he wouldn't approach Serena Williams early in his Tour because she could be grumpy. Young tennis players being somewhat afraid to interact with seasoned professionals isn't anything new for tennis players and we've seen many instances of that in the past. Borna Coric had his moments with Serena Williams as revealed by Williams herself who described him as quite shy and reserved:
tennisuptodate.com
"We were the best players in the world and they were calling us amateurs" - Billie Jean King opens up on battle for tennis equality
Billie Jean King was and still is one of the biggest fighters for women's sports, particularly tennis and recalled much tougher days recently. Taking part in a roundtable discussion with other tennis players for Wilson Tennis, Jean King touched a time when she fought for equality between men's tennis and women's tennis. Things are far better today than they were back then but the job is not done yet, there is still progress to be made.
tennisuptodate.com
Navratilova agrees with Nadal's comments regarding Federer retirement: "I hear you Rafa"
Martina Navratilova agrees with Rafael Nadal's comments that a part of him left when Roger Federer retired from the sport. Rafael Nadal's comments about Roger Federer leaving the sport of tennis travelled around the world because they spoke to many fans. Nadal himself admitted that he felt like a part of him left him with Federer the night he left the sport.
tennismajors.com
Canada claims first Davis Cup crown after Auger-Aliassime defeats de Minaur
For the first time in Davis Cup history, Canada is the champion. The Canadians lifted their maiden trophy after Felix Auger-Aliassime defeated Alex de Minaur of Australia 6-3, 6-4 in Sunday’s second singles rubber inside Martin Carpena Pavilion in Malaga, Spain. On the heels of Denis Shapovalov’s straight-set win over Thanasi Kokkinakis to kick off the proceedings, Auger-Aliassime’s point was the clinching one in a 2-0 sweep of the Aussies.
tennisuptodate.com
Medvedev overjoyed with fatherhood so far: "I can talk about this for hours and hours"
Similar to his rival Nadal, Medvedev is enjoying being a father as they assumed that role recently just weeks apart. Daniil Medvedev recently welcome his first child and he is over the moon because of it. He talked about it to the Diriyah Tennis Cup exhibition event where he'll play in a few weeks. Medvedev explained that he's a really happy person these days:
tennisuptodate.com
Serena Williams looks back with fondness on Sydney Olympics: "I remember it being pivotal in my career"
Serena Willliams' first Olympics were the ones in 2000 in Sydney and she fondly remembers them as she won a gold medal. Williams remembered the Olympics in a talk with fellow tennis players for a feature for Wilson Tennis. Present there was Billie Jean King, the woman who lead the American team through the Olympics which Serena thanked her for:
tennisuptodate.com
Tennis NZ High Performance director Christophe Lambert quits role to become new coach of Bianca Andreescu ahead of 2023 season
Bianca Andreescu has a new coach with the Canadian hiring of the performance director of New Zealand tennis Christophe Lambert. Lambert was a coach working for Tennis New Zealand until he took a new position in 2020. He's now back with coaching and he'll coach Andreescu starting next year. NZ Tennis CEO Julie Paterson explained it was too good to pass up:
tennisuptodate.com
VIDEO: Wawrinka jokingly orders Sinner to carry his bags after practice session: "Be careful with my nice Yonex bags please"
Stan Wawrinka and Jannik Sinner are practising for next year in Monaco and the Swiss veteran jokingly ordered Sinner to carry his bags. Jannik Sinner had somewhat of a disappointing finish to this year largely affected by injuries. He is missing the Davis Cup Finals this week due to that but he's still able to do some tennis-related activities. In Monaco, where he lives, Sinner practised with Stan Wawrinka who had a pretty strong finish to the year indoors.
