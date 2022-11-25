Read full article on original website
Top Speed
This "Pagani-Powered" Mazda RX-7 Is Utterly Ridiculous (In A Good Way)
When launched back in 1993, the FD RX-7 didn't enjoy the same success as its little brother, the MX-5. But nowadays, the RX-7 is more desirable than ever. While its rotary engine has charmed a lot of people, there are others that think the sports coupe is capable of a lot more. And you can’t really blame them for not wanting to drive a 276-horsepower sports car in 2022. This RX-7 featured in the video below belongs to one of these guys. He wanted to unleash the car’s full potential, and he couldn’t do it with the regular rotary engine. Instead, he went with a V-12 that has a very interesting story.
BMW Reveals Most Powerful Straight-Six Engine Ever In Limited Edition 3.0 CSL
BMW 3.0 CSL pays homage to the original car of the same name. Limited to 50 units to celebrate 50 years of BMW M. Features BMW's most powerful inline-six ever (552 horsepower/406 lb-ft of torque) Manual gearbox and rear-wheel drive only. BMW has taken the wraps off its most exciting...
Carscoops
2024 Mercedes E-Class Gives Us A First Undisguised Look At Front End And Interior
We’ve seen the upcoming, 2024 Mercedes testing a few times now, but a new batch of leaked photos from China reveal the parts that the automaker was working the hardest to keep a secret. Rather predictably, the new front end looks much like the one of the S-Class. The...
Top Speed
This Honda S2000 Could Redefine Modern Sports Cars
With the obsession of horsepower, torque, quarter-mile speed, and track times, sports cars today are all trying to reach the same target of being as fast and engaging as possible. This is where the S2000 always shined. Even during its heyday, the S2000 wasn't the fastest or most exotic sports car, but it offered a driving experience that no other vehicle (in its price range) could match. The driver-centered cockpit, the bolt-action precision of the manual transmission, and the crown jewel of the car - a high-revving naturally aspirated engine - furthered enthusiast's love of the Honda. The S2000 was spirit of the connection between man and machine, and it served as a reminder that a true sports car's identity should be founded in fun. And that is why it is easy to get excited about its return. Our sister site, HotCars, recently illustrated what a modern-day S2000 could look like, and we expect many would accept it with open arms.
Car companies want to make billions by charging monthly fees for features like heated seats, but buyers won't pay up
How would you feel about paying $10, $20, or $100 per month to access features already built into your car? Some buyers are calling foul.
Top Speed
Alfa Romeo Giulia And Stelvio Will Not Be Offered As Hybrids Before "Likely" Full Electrification
Last month, Alfa Romeo unveiled its updated Guilia and Stelvio mid-range models. Apart from a cautious retouching of the design and an updated cockpit, there were no major changes to the models. These model updates went against the grain of modern convention in that the upcoming Alfas will not come with a mild-hybrid of plug-in hybrid powertrain, a common occurrence in the increasingly electrified automotive industry. Alfa Romeo has now explained why so little has been done in the facelift.
Top Speed
Tesla Roadster: Performance, Price, And Photos
In the early aughts, Tesla was an unknown automotive startup with an uncertain future. No new automotive startup had succeeded in penetrating the U.S. market in decades. Not to mention the myriad of failed electric vehicles attempted over the years. There was even talk of the company going under at the time of the Roadster’s launch in 2008.
MotorAuthority
2023 Lexus LS starts at $78,685, gets updated tech
The Lexus LS enters the 2023 model year with a handful of updates aimed at improving the usability of its infotainment system. You'll still find a standard 12.3-inch infotainment screen in the dashboard, but it now features the Lexus Interface system that debuted in the redesigned 2022 NX, which does away with the previous Remote Touch Interface trackpad, while adding wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity in place of the previous wired versions. Dual-phone Bluetooth pairing is also included.
Autoblog
Rare BMW 2002 Cabriolet up for auction in Munich
The BMW 2002 is an iconic car, an originator of the brand's reputation as the "Ultimate Driving Machine." Built from 1968 to 1972, the landmark model begat decades of Bavarian sports sedans. Now, an example of one of the rarest 2002 variants is coming up for auction in Munich. Over...
Top Speed
The SLR 722 Edition Was The Pinnacle Of The Mercedes-Benz and McLaren Partnership
Mercedes-Benz and McLaren are two behemoths in the automotive industry, so it was no surprise the results were spectacular when the two automakers combined forces to produce the Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren. From 1995 until 2014, Mercedes provided McLaren its Formula One engines, resulting in several driver's championships and the 1998 constructor's title through the partnership. Eventually Mercedes was able to acquire forty percent of the McLaren brand, and thus the SLR was born.
Armless Man Sets 143 MPH Drift World Record In 1,000 HP BMW M3
Polish drift god Bartosz Ostalowski is now a world record-holder. Last month, Ostalowski set a Guinness World Record for the fastest drift ever in a foot-driven car. Bartosz set the record by initiating the slide at a terrifying 172 mph, holding it through a 165-foot measuring zone, clocking a record-breaking 143.9 mph.
Top Speed
Here's Why The E28 BMW M5 Is A Legend
As far as car guys are concerned, the BMW M5 is one of the most important vehicles ever made. It provided lovers of fast cars the ability to have a sensible and spacious family vehicle that could turn into an absolute hooligan whenever they wanted to. Not to mention that it was far safer than any sports car of the time. The perfect recipe. Right? Now the first - and according to many - the most characterful M5 was the E28, a car that started a legacy that would last for many decades and would change the automotive world forever. So, let's pay tribute to the Bavarian legend by remembering the outstanding features and abilities that made it one of the best vehicles of the 1980s.
Industry-First V10 Outboard Boat Motors Make Up to 400 HP
Mercury MarineMercury's new V10 outboard offers more power than a V8 while being smaller than a V12.
CNET
Why the 2023 Toyota Prius Looks Like It Does, Inside and Out
This story is part of Plugged In, CNET's hub for all things EV and the future of electrified mobility. From vehicle reviews to helpful hints and the latest industry news, we've got you covered. The 2023 Toyota Prius is a huge break from its past in terms of styling, interior...
Road & Track
The Toyota Mega Cruiser Is Japan's Greatest Off-Road Machine
The circumstances surrounding Japanese automotive manufacturing in the Nineties and the crop of unique, wonderfully overengineered, technically advanced vehicles born during this period are legendary. Supras, Skylines, Wankel RX-7s, and the original NSX elicit just as strong emotions today as they did when their images first hit PlayStation discs. From the attainable fun of the NA Miata and Integra Type R to the Lexus LS400 that emerged to take on “the world’s best car” at half the price, seemingly every niche of the car industry was headlined by something interesting and Japanese.
yankodesign.com
With a carbon-fiber frame and a 1000W motor, this might be the most affordable premium e-bike yet…
Returning back to its roots after building the flagship high-end Nyx e-bike, Nireeka announced the Revenant, a stunning sub $2500 e-bike with a 1000W motor, 50-mile range, and ABS (Anti-lock Braking System). The Revenant follows Nireeka’s established design style, posturing itself as an incredibly slick, state-of-the-art e-bike for people on...
CAR AND DRIVER
2023 Aston Martin DBX 707 vs. 2022 Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT
From the December 2022 issue of Car and Driver. Once it was established that high-performance SUVs were not an oxymoron, there was only one direction to go: up. More speed, quicker acceleration, greater grip, more tenacious braking, and—most of all—higher prices. At Porsche, the progression of high-test versions with more horsepower and compound badge extensions has led to the 2022 Cayenne Turbo GT, a veritable sport-utility weapon capable of amazing things on the track, up to and including the vaunted Nürburgring.
Top Speed
Top 10 Classic Japanese Motorcycles
Japan burst into the American motorcycle scene like a maelstrom in the 1960s, eroding the market share of traditional British and American manufacturers. Reliable and affordable, they often matched or bested the best the U.S. and UK had to offer in terms of speed. By the 1980s, Japanese makers put British makers such as BSA, Triumph, and Norton out of business and nearly buried Harley-Davidson. Over these 30 years, Japanese manufacturers produced some truly innovative, stylish, and high-powered machines. Here is a list of 10 of the best classic Japanese motorcycles produced from the 1960s through the 1980s.
MotorTrend Magazine
Happy 75th Anniversary, HOT ROD Magazine
On my desk at work, I keep a copy of the January 1948 issue of HOT ROD Magazine. It's a reminder of how we started, a reminder of HOT ROD's original purpose, and, frankly, it's an ego check. This magazine, this brand (as things are called in our age of digital and social media), is much bigger than me and the current editorial staff. HOT ROD is 75 years old, and this issue is a celebration.
Top Speed
Watch TTS' 370-HP Supercharged Suzuki Hayabusa Annihilate A Runway
If you’re a regular here, you’d know just how much we love TTS Performance and its supercharged creations. Not long ago, the shop whipped up (arguably) its most extraordinary creation , the Supercharged Suzuki Hayabusa aka SuperBusa, that set the world ablaze with its claimed 370 horsepower output. Since then, we’ve been wondering what it would do when left free on a runway in the right hands, and the answer is finally here, all thanks to Motorcycle News (MCN).
