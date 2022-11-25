Read full article on original website
White diamond
2d ago
man i bought their weed always got a headache now I know why.....lame anything for a buck they need to have weed looked at for spider mites too ...disgusting ...shut em down...
pineapple upsidedown cake
2d ago
they knew and still sold? bad business practices. they will loose so many customers. well deserved
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Weather Service predicts wintry Tuesday morning commute for DougCoHeather WillardDouglas County, CO
Castle Rock offers free trolley rides until the end of DecemberNatasha LovatoCastle Rock, CO
Denver adds ‘Junior’ to ‘Martin Luther King’David HeitzDenver, CO
RTD returns R Line to service, implements safety plan measuresHeather WillardAurora, CO
Denver prepares to settle lawsuit against police for $65,000David HeitzDenver, CO
Boulder County's possible fight against forced pooling
Boulder County may be taking on a legal battle against a forced pooling order, depending on the outcome of a January hearing with the state. Earlier this month, the Boulder County commissioners rejected a lease offer from Extraction Oil and Gas for county-owned mineral rights near Longmont. Extraction’s Blue Paintbrush well pad in Weld County sits 1,000 feet east of the Boulder County line near Longmont on land that includes a county-owned conservation easement.
Efforts ongoing to revive ski area in southern Colorado, with 'final hurdle' seen for lift
The effort to revive an abandoned ski area in southern Colorado has shifted to a new organizational plan, with one focus unchanged: to get a chairlift running again. Panadero Ski Corp., the nonprofit committed to the old resort base in Cuchara, recently stated its "final hurdle" as the electrical control system. The group has expressed confidence in passing all other structural mandates by the Colorado Passenger Tramway Safety Board.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Colorado’s flu and COVID hospitalizations still rising, while RSV continues to put “extreme stress” on medical system￼
DA virus that’s packed children’s hospitals in Colorado may finally be reaching its peak, but flu and COVID-19 hospitalizations are continuing to rise heading into the holiday weekend.r. Kevin Carney, associate chief medical officer at Children’s Hospital Colorado, said he thinks that the number of hospitalizations from respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, has stopped rising, but it hasn’t started to fall yet.
Following record year for Kokanee salmon spawning in Colorado, officials report a dramatic decline for the species
In December 2021, a late run of Kokanee salmon in the Dolores River resulted in a record-breaking year for salmon spawning. Nearly a year later, Colorado Parks and Wildlife is reporting a steep decline of the species in Blue Mesa Reservoir and the Roaring Judy Hatchery. Roaring Judy Hatchery in...
Colorado’s Longest Cave is Also One of the Largest in the Country
Colorado is home to some pretty impressive cave systems. Did you know Colorado is home to about 600 caves in all? Some are meant for beginners while others are elaborate labyrinths of tunnels that burrow deep into the earth. Did you know the longest cave in Colorado is not far...
The Impact of the Beaver
Ever wondered what that odd contraption behind the fish hatchery is? Give a Dam discusses what a beaver deceiver is, and how it helps. Between helping to direct water flow and the impact on natural wetlands, beavers are an important part of the ecosystem and Give A Dam wants to help spread the word. By Dustin Walker This story is sponsored by The Payroll Department and the Man Cave Barbers
elpasomatters.org
Our food is losing nutrients. New Mexico farmers work to bring them back
LA UNION, N.M. — Shahid Mustafa is talking about the importance of soil on a chilly November morning on Taylor Hood Farms, as he and Lindsey McKee lead a workshop on regenerative agriculture, a way of farming that focuses on soil health and biodiversity. Three participants from Las Cruces...
This Abandoned Colorado Mine Was Set to Be An Amusement Park, What Happened?
There are several abandoned mines in Colorado including one very iconic mine located along I-70. If you've ever traveled I-70 through Idaho Springs you have probably passed by one of the most iconic abandoned mines in the state, but do you know about its past - or better yet its future?
Experience A Serene Soak At the World’s Deepest Hot Spring in Colorado
Surrounded by the San Juan mountains, Pagosa Springs is one of Colorado's best-kept secrets with stunning views and what many believe to be miracle water. At the Springs Resort in Colorado, you'll find dozens of tubs to soak away your worries and even the world's deepest geothermal hot spring. The...
Westword
Jim Janicek Is Making Family-Friendly Films About Colorado, in Colorado
Colorful Colorado can get short shrift in films, even when the stories are based here. Think Day of the Dead, Red Dawn, even Citizen Kane: all set in Colorado and not a single frame shot here. The snubs extend to made-for-television movies and TV shows: The brilliant series Community — soon to be a movie as well — was supposedly set in a suburb of Denver, but the show didn’t even bother to digitally remove the palm trees from the Los Angeles City College campus where exteriors were shot.
‘The scariest drug I’ve encountered:’ How Eagle County’s drug task force is working to combat transport of fentanyl on I-70
Fentanyl remains a major concern among law enforcement and community members as overdose deaths in Colorado and across the country have risen significantly. The Denver Post reported that in the five-year span between 2017 and 2021, the number of fentanyl deaths in Colorado has “increased more than tenfold” from 81 to 900. Local law enforcement officials said this trend has continued throughout 2022.
'High-end' snow forecast shows up to 24 inches could hit Colorado
According to the National Weather Service's 'high-end' snow forecast, up to 24 inches of snow could land in parts of Colorado between Monday morning and Tuesday at 5 PM. Mapping from the weather service, seen below, shows that mountainous pockets outside of Steamboat Springs, Estes Park, and Aspen could get totals in the range of 18 inches to two feet if the heaviest snowfall occurs. While this scenario is less likely, with just a 10 percent chance, it is a possibility that travelers and outdoor recreators should be aware of, as this could mean major travel impacts in high elevation areas.
What time will snow start for Denver metro area?
The Pinpoint Weather team has issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for Tuesday for another round of snow that will impact travel across the Denver metro area.
Westword
American Indian Academy of Denver Fighting for Its Future
On November 29, the 158th anniversary of the Sand Creek Massacre, staff, students and other supporters of the American Indian Academy of Denver plan to rally outside the Denver Public Schools administration building at 1860 Lincoln Street in support of the charter school, which they worry could be targeted for closure by Denver Public Schools.
activenorcal.com
Whaleback Pack Delivers California’s Largest Known Wolf Litter in Over 100 Years
The Whaleback Pack, living in Northern California’s Siskiyou County, delivered a historic litter of pups in 2022. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife confirmed the pack added 8 pups this year, the largest known litter of wolf pups in over 100 years. The Whaleback Pack now sits at...
Gov. Polis calls for enforcement of Colorado’s “Red Flag Laws”
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Over the weekend, Colorado Governor Jared Polis told NBC's "Meet the Press" that he is considering reforms to his state's "red flag" law in the aftermath of the mass shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs. Polis said Colorado's Extreme Risk Protection Order (ERPO) law, which allows law enforcement or The post Gov. Polis calls for enforcement of Colorado’s “Red Flag Laws” appeared first on KRDO.
Unmarked Graves + a Sad History of Colorado’s State Insane Asylum
Mental health facilities often have a tendency to be attached to a grim part of our nation's history. We hear tales of places like Waverly Hills Sanitorium and the countless deaths that accompanied widespread polio, tales of the infancy of lobotomization that effectively ruined countless lives, as well as numerous accounts of patient abuse in mental health facilities over the course of many years.
Northern Colorado City Ranked The #1 Place To Live In The State
Major bragging rights are in order for one Northern Colorado city and its residents, courtesy of Forbes and its latest Colorado-related rankings list. In October, Forbes Advisor released its annual rankings list rounding up the best places to live in the state of Colorado in 2022. How Forbes Determined The...
Here's The Weirdest Home In Colorado
Cheapism found the quirkiest-looking home in every state, and some of them certainly have a fascinating story.
Westword
Twenty Things to Do for Free in Denver This Week
After a weekend full of holiday light shows, this week starts with a counter to the darkest of times: a vigil for the victims of Club Q. The days after that are full of events both serious and silly, leading to another big weekend of seasonal celebrations. See our list...
