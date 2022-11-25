ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheat Ridge, CO

White diamond
2d ago

man i bought their weed always got a headache now I know why.....lame anything for a buck they need to have weed looked at for spider mites too ...disgusting ...shut em down...

pineapple upsidedown cake
2d ago

they knew and still sold? bad business practices. they will loose so many customers. well deserved

The Longmont Leader

Boulder County's possible fight against forced pooling

Boulder County may be taking on a legal battle against a forced pooling order, depending on the outcome of a January hearing with the state. Earlier this month, the Boulder County commissioners rejected a lease offer from Extraction Oil and Gas for county-owned mineral rights near Longmont. Extraction’s Blue Paintbrush well pad in Weld County sits 1,000 feet east of the Boulder County line near Longmont on land that includes a county-owned conservation easement.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
The Denver Gazette

Efforts ongoing to revive ski area in southern Colorado, with 'final hurdle' seen for lift

The effort to revive an abandoned ski area in southern Colorado has shifted to a new organizational plan, with one focus unchanged: to get a chairlift running again. Panadero Ski Corp., the nonprofit committed to the old resort base in Cuchara, recently stated its "final hurdle" as the electrical control system. The group has expressed confidence in passing all other structural mandates by the Colorado Passenger Tramway Safety Board.
COLORADO STATE
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Colorado’s flu and COVID hospitalizations still rising, while RSV continues to put “extreme stress” on medical system￼

DA virus that’s packed children’s hospitals in Colorado may finally be reaching its peak, but flu and COVID-19 hospitalizations are continuing to rise heading into the holiday weekend.r. Kevin Carney, associate chief medical officer at Children’s Hospital Colorado, said he thinks that the number of hospitalizations from respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, has stopped rising, but it hasn’t started to fall yet.
COLORADO STATE
Durango Local News

The Impact of the Beaver

Ever wondered what that odd contraption behind the fish hatchery is? Give a Dam discusses what a beaver deceiver is, and how it helps. Between helping to direct water flow and the impact on natural wetlands, beavers are an important part of the ecosystem and Give A Dam wants to help spread the word. By Dustin Walker This story is sponsored by The Payroll Department and the Man Cave Barbers
DURANGO, CO
Westword

Jim Janicek Is Making Family-Friendly Films About Colorado, in Colorado

Colorful Colorado can get short shrift in films, even when the stories are based here. Think Day of the Dead, Red Dawn, even Citizen Kane: all set in Colorado and not a single frame shot here. The snubs extend to made-for-television movies and TV shows: The brilliant series Community — soon to be a movie as well — was supposedly set in a suburb of Denver, but the show didn’t even bother to digitally remove the palm trees from the Los Angeles City College campus where exteriors were shot.
COLORADO STATE
Vail Daily

‘The scariest drug I’ve encountered:’ How Eagle County’s drug task force is working to combat transport of fentanyl on I-70

Fentanyl remains a major concern among law enforcement and community members as overdose deaths in Colorado and across the country have risen significantly. The Denver Post reported that in the five-year span between 2017 and 2021, the number of fentanyl deaths in Colorado has “increased more than tenfold” from 81 to 900. Local law enforcement officials said this trend has continued throughout 2022.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
OutThere Colorado

'High-end' snow forecast shows up to 24 inches could hit Colorado

According to the National Weather Service's 'high-end' snow forecast, up to 24 inches of snow could land in parts of Colorado between Monday morning and Tuesday at 5 PM. Mapping from the weather service, seen below, shows that mountainous pockets outside of Steamboat Springs, Estes Park, and Aspen could get totals in the range of 18 inches to two feet if the heaviest snowfall occurs. While this scenario is less likely, with just a 10 percent chance, it is a possibility that travelers and outdoor recreators should be aware of, as this could mean major travel impacts in high elevation areas.
COLORADO STATE
Westword

American Indian Academy of Denver Fighting for Its Future

On November 29, the 158th anniversary of the Sand Creek Massacre, staff, students and other supporters of the American Indian Academy of Denver plan to rally outside the Denver Public Schools administration building at 1860 Lincoln Street in support of the charter school, which they worry could be targeted for closure by Denver Public Schools.
DENVER, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Gov. Polis calls for enforcement of Colorado’s “Red Flag Laws”

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Over the weekend, Colorado Governor Jared Polis told NBC's "Meet the Press" that he is considering reforms to his state's "red flag" law in the aftermath of the mass shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs. Polis said Colorado's Extreme Risk Protection Order (ERPO) law, which allows law enforcement or The post Gov. Polis calls for enforcement of Colorado’s “Red Flag Laws” appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
K99

Unmarked Graves + a Sad History of Colorado’s State Insane Asylum

Mental health facilities often have a tendency to be attached to a grim part of our nation's history. We hear tales of places like Waverly Hills Sanitorium and the countless deaths that accompanied widespread polio, tales of the infancy of lobotomization that effectively ruined countless lives, as well as numerous accounts of patient abuse in mental health facilities over the course of many years.
PUEBLO, CO
Westword

Twenty Things to Do for Free in Denver This Week

After a weekend full of holiday light shows, this week starts with a counter to the darkest of times: a vigil for the victims of Club Q. The days after that are full of events both serious and silly, leading to another big weekend of seasonal celebrations. See our list...
DENVER, CO

