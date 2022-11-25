ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fontana, CA

iebusinessdaily.com

Headquarters planned for SB County Fire

Construction has begun on what will be the San Bernardino County Fire Protection District’s first headquarters in its 94-year history. The two-story building at 598 S. Tippecanoe Ave. in San Bernardino formerly used by the U.S. Defense Finance and Accounting Service is being upgraded, according to the statement on the county’s website.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
rctc.org

Know Before You Go with SoCal 511

The Point: 511 service provides regional transportation resources to help navigate the Southland. Traveling anywhere in southern California? Southern California 511 (SoCal 511) makes it easier to get where you need to go. The 511 website offers traffic advisories, real-time train and bus arrival updates, bike routing, ridesharing resources, and veteran assistance all in one place for residents in Riverside, San Bernardino, Orange, Ventura, and Los Angeles counties.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

Riverside selects new city manager

Mike Futrell has been named Riverside’s next city manager. Currently South San Francisco’s city manager, a position he had held for nearly nine years, Futrell is scheduled to replace interim City Manager Michael Moore in January, according to statement issued by Riverside. Moore, who has held the interim...
RIVERSIDE, CA
HeySoCal

Edison cuts power to more than 4,200 Riverside County customers

Southern California Edison shut off power to 4,256 customers in Riverside County due to high risk of wildfire caused by gusty winds and low humidity. The community of Homeland and an unincorporated area of Riverside County are without power due to Edison’s Public Safety Power Shutoff. An additional 166 power shutoffs remain scheduled countywide, according to Southern California Edison website.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

SoCal gas prices still falling

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped Monday for the 18th consecutive day, decreasing 1.7 cents to $5.114. The average price has decreased 51 times in the 54 days since rising to a record $6.494 on Oct....
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
scvnews.com

L.A. County Seeks to Help Establish More Apprenticeship Programs

The Los Angeles County Department of Economic Opportunity is committed to expanding apprenticeship opportunities to local workers and building a more diverse workforce in L.A. County. Apprenticeships create pathways to economic mobility through on-the-job training, career support, education and more. The DEO has joined federal, state and local partners at...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Racial reparations claim against city of Palm Springs filed by Section 14 families

A news conference by a group of Section 14 survivors and their descendants will be held at 10 a.m. in Los Angeles. You can watch the news conference below: A group of over 500 survivors and descendants of what was known as the destruction of Section 14 is seeking reparations from the City of Palm The post Racial reparations claim against city of Palm Springs filed by Section 14 families appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
redlandscommunitynews.com

Woman killed by train in Redlands has been identified

The Arrow Train experienced its first fatal highway crossing incident last week when Crystal Marie Hendrickson was fatally struck in Redlands at 12:40 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16. “It was very unexpected,” said her close friend and “sister in Christ” Sandy Cooper, an avid volunteer in the homeless community.
REDLANDS, CA
vvng.com

Superior Grocers supermarket to replace Indoor Swapmeet in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – A Southern California-based grocery chain is seeking to repurpose the recently shuttered High Desert Indoor Swap meet on 7th Street and La Paz Drive. The company is requesting approval to allow for the establishment of a new Superior Grocers supermarket in the shopping center currently...
VICTORVILLE, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

Industrial building planned in Perris

An Orange County developer plans to build a 100,000-square-foot industrial building in Perris. The structure will be developed at Ramona Expressway and Brennan Avenue without a signed tenant, according to Westport Properties Inc. in Irvine. Construction is expected to start during the third quarter of 2023 and be completed in...
PERRIS, CA
ukenreport.com

How to Get a Carry Concealed Weapon Permit

PALM DESERT — If you have ever thought of getting your own Carry Concealed Weapon, now is your chance to learn more — all for free. On Thursday, Dec. 15 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., East Valley Republican Women Patriots will host Troy Willis, of Willis Home Defense, who will impart knowledge on how to obtain a CCW (Concealed Carry Weapon) in Riverside County and the entire state of California. This is for members only, but now might be a good time to become a member.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
cohaitungchi.com

Amazing Hikes With Views Found In The Inland Empire Area

Skip the hiking trails in Los Angeles and head to the Inland Empire area to experience hikes with the most stunning views. This is because much (but not all) of the Inland Empire, also called the IE, is located in the foothills of the Angeles National Forest and San Gabriel Mountains. Here you can expect some zigzagging bends, trudging gently uphill for expansive views of the IE.
LOS ANGELES, CA

