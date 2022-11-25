Read full article on original website
Ex-State Trooper shot to death after kidnapping teen and killing entire family.Rooted ExpeditionsRiverside, CA
Former Virginia State Trooper Allegedly Murdered Mother and Grandparents of Teen He Catfished Online and AbductedA.W. NavesRiverside, CA
Home Partners rent to own program may be option to fend off institutional investorsThe HD PostVictorville, CA
University of La Verne Names Dean for College of Health and Community Well-BeingUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
Wellness advocate's essentials oils now selling at Bea’s Natural StoreThe HD PostHesperia, CA
theregistrysocal.com
44-Unit Affordable Housing Community in Palm Springs Sells for $11.25MM
Costa Mesa, CA – The Mogharebi Group (TMG) has brokered the sale of a 44-unit garden-style multifamily community in Palm Springs, CA for $11.25 million. The buyer of the fully occupied property is a California-based affordable housing investor. Sunnyview Villa Apartments’ two- and three-bedroom units are housed in seven...
iebusinessdaily.com
Riverside selects new city manager
Mike Futrell has been named Riverside’s next city manager. Currently South San Francisco’s city manager, a position he had held for nearly nine years, Futrell is scheduled to replace interim City Manager Michael Moore in January, according to statement issued by Riverside. Moore, who has held the interim...
Despite dip in LA County gas prices, protestors slam oil companies after record-high profits
In some areas, the cost of a gallon of regular gasoline is well under $5, but during a protest outside of the Phillips 66 refinery, some people called out big oil companies over alleged "price gauging" and reported record-high profits.
San Bernardino’s Homelessness Outreach Proactive Enforcement (HOPE) Team in Action
Earlier this month, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Community Service and Reentry Division, Homelessness Outreach Proactive Enforcement Team (HOPE) conducted a quality-of-life initiative in the city of Highland. The goal was to connect with unhoused residents and offer them services such as housing, medical and mental health treatment, and...
Fontana Herald News
Gasoline prices drop; some Fontana stations are selling gas for less than $4 a gallon
Average gasoline prices in San Bernardino have fallen 20.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.91/g on Nov. 28, according to GasBuddy's survey of 567 stations in San Bernardino. Prices in San Bernardino are 52.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 30.4 cents per...
iebusinessdaily.com
Industrial building planned in Perris
An Orange County developer plans to build a 100,000-square-foot industrial building in Perris. The structure will be developed at Ramona Expressway and Brennan Avenue without a signed tenant, according to Westport Properties Inc. in Irvine. Construction is expected to start during the third quarter of 2023 and be completed in...
rctc.org
Know Before You Go with SoCal 511
The Point: 511 service provides regional transportation resources to help navigate the Southland. Traveling anywhere in southern California? Southern California 511 (SoCal 511) makes it easier to get where you need to go. The 511 website offers traffic advisories, real-time train and bus arrival updates, bike routing, ridesharing resources, and veteran assistance all in one place for residents in Riverside, San Bernardino, Orange, Ventura, and Los Angeles counties.
spectrumnews1.com
SoCal gas prices still falling
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped Monday for the 18th consecutive day, decreasing 1.7 cents to $5.114. The average price has decreased 51 times in the 54 days since rising to a record $6.494 on Oct....
theregistrysocal.com
Report: Southern California Multifamily Markets Continue to See High Occupancy
Across the nation, multifamily assets continue to be a favorite property type for both investors and developers alike. This trend is no different in Southern California, where occupancy rates remain high. According to third quarter multifamily market reports from Colliers, both Orange County and the Greater Los Angeles area have...
vvng.com
Superior Grocers supermarket to replace Indoor Swapmeet in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – A Southern California-based grocery chain is seeking to repurpose the recently shuttered High Desert Indoor Swap meet on 7th Street and La Paz Drive. The company is requesting approval to allow for the establishment of a new Superior Grocers supermarket in the shopping center currently...
menifee247.com
Project will resurface a portion of Menifee Road, add median
The Menifee City Council recently approved a resurfacing project for a stretch of Menifee Road. The project will consist of header grind with an asphalt overlay, according to city documents. It would also construct a raised median from Newport Road north to Diamond Road (Fire Station 76 entrance). In addition,...
sac.media
Tension flares in West Covina following elections
Since the conclusion of the 2022 election season, conflicts have risen inside of West Covina City Council, primarily surrounding Mayor Pro Tem Rosario Diaz and her husband William Elliott’s conduct and involvement in the city’s politics. Elliott and Diaz’s participation in West Covina politics and the controversies surrounding them spilled over onto District 4 candidate Yara Wolff’s campaign, leading to a series of events that would further polarize the dynamic within the City Council.
Average gas prices in Los Angeles, Orange counties drop to lowest amount since early March
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped for the 17th consecutive day, decreasing to its lowest amount since March 3.
Racial reparations claim against city of Palm Springs filed by Section 14 families
A news conference by a group of Section 14 survivors and their descendants will be held at 10 a.m. in Los Angeles. You can watch the news conference below: A group of over 500 survivors and descendants of what was known as the destruction of Section 14 is seeking reparations from the City of Palm The post Racial reparations claim against city of Palm Springs filed by Section 14 families appeared first on KESQ.
ukenreport.com
How to Get a Carry Concealed Weapon Permit
PALM DESERT — If you have ever thought of getting your own Carry Concealed Weapon, now is your chance to learn more — all for free. On Thursday, Dec. 15 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., East Valley Republican Women Patriots will host Troy Willis, of Willis Home Defense, who will impart knowledge on how to obtain a CCW (Concealed Carry Weapon) in Riverside County and the entire state of California. This is for members only, but now might be a good time to become a member.
Changing the Conversation About Drug Addiction
In 2021, there were 309 fentanyl overdoses in San Bernardino County. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is categorized as being 100 times stronger than morphine, according to the California Department of Public Health (CDPH). Fentanyl is responsible for more overdose deaths than any other illegal drug in the United States. Over 150 people die every day from overdoses related to synthetic opioids like fentanyl, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported.
Nurse, HR Director Sue Pomona Hospital for Wrongful Termination
Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center has been sued by two former employees, who allege racial discrimination and sexual harassment.
cohaitungchi.com
Amazing Hikes With Views Found In The Inland Empire Area
Skip the hiking trails in Los Angeles and head to the Inland Empire area to experience hikes with the most stunning views. This is because much (but not all) of the Inland Empire, also called the IE, is located in the foothills of the Angeles National Forest and San Gabriel Mountains. Here you can expect some zigzagging bends, trudging gently uphill for expansive views of the IE.
ukenreport.com
Steve Pougnet Scheduled for December Jury Trial
A jury trial for Steve Pougnet is set for Dec. 15, but will it really begin?. Look for that defense to emerge when Malcolm Segal makes his opening arguments in the public corruption case filed against former Palm Springs Mayor Steve Pougnet. “Their whole case is based on circumstantial evidence,...
Irvine woman warns of potential scam involving Visa Vanilla gift card
An Irvine woman thought she had $500 loaded onto a Visa Vanilla gift card given to her a year ago. It was empty.
