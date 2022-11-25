Some shoppers stick to Black Friday tradition of lining up early

Black Friday kicks off holiday shopping season 02:27

NEW YORK -- Some shoppers started lining up outside Macy's Herald Square before it opened at 6 a.m. on Black Friday .

The National Retail Federation estimates about 166.3 million people are planning to shop from Black Friday through Cyber Monday, about 8 million more than last year. Experts say today's shoppers are more in tune with the times and not necessarily flocking to stores Friday, since many of the deals extend through the weekend.

However, there are those who are more traditional and wanted to come out to enjoy the experience.

CBS2's Elijah Westbrook caught up with some who got there before the sun came up for the day.

Black Friday 2022 live blog: Today's best deals at Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy and more



"I was just anxious to come here. I mean, the last time I came on Black Friday was like maybe six years ago. Since that time, I didn't have a chance to come. So I decided this year, I'm gonna come here," one man said.

"We're here to get some gifts. I know great deals are going to be going on. So I thought, why not get up early. It's not that busy," said another.

Another woman told Westbrook she was there for shoes, purses, lipstick, jewelry and clothing.

In New Jersey, many were still digesting turkey and pie when they got in line early to start Black Friday shopping at some malls.

That includes the one CBS2's Dave Carlin checked out, the Menlo Park Mall in Edison.

Raquella Pagano said she was up at 6 a.m. with her day all mapped out to visit two malls with two friends.

"Shopping, in general, is my favorite thing to do. I would go for that any day," said Pagano, of Marlboro, adding when asked what she picked up, "Candles and soap, so I got a wallflower."

Bonding with family is what brought Mike Reis and Erin McCarthy and kids Maverick and Ace to the bustling Menlo Park Mall.

For them, Black Friday shopping was not the main attraction ... Santa Claus was.

"What brings you to a mall on Black Friday? MIKE "The deals, the deals, the bargains, the people. It's nice," Reis said.

"I just love seeing people interact with families together and it's an experience if it's shopping or eating all in one place," said Prim Prasapairin, marketing and business development director at the Menlo Park Mall.

Carlin found those who prefer in-person shopping in a brick and mortar store or mall.

"I just see it and I know this will look good on my sister and this will look good on my brother," Newark resident Ashley Henry said.

"I bought something for my brother, as well a book bag, just to start off the Christmas shopping," said Imarya Williams of Newark.

But not everyone likes the crowds and confusion.

"It is a little bit too crowded for me," said Sunny Singh of Aberdeen. "Maybe online will be better."

"Most of my shopping will be online, probably online," added Abby Isaacson of Marlboro.

Carlin spoke to some Black Friday shoppers who said while they were making some purchases, they were mostly browsing, keeping their options open to buy later.

"I'm going to hold off, save my money for now, wait for a better sale," said Sarah Dropinski of Marlboro.

Retailers struggled with pandemic-related supply chain issues. Getting those resolved resulted in surplus inventory. So, experts say you can expect deep discounts to be extended to move merchandise out of warehouses and free up space for spring.

CLICK HERE for more tips from smart shopping expert Trae Bodge.