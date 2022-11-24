Read full article on original website
Singles Match Added To 12/1 Impact Wrestling
Moose is on a collision course with Bhupinder Gujjar. During Thursday's episode of IMPACT On AXS TV, former Impact World Champion Moose will go one on one with "one of the the brightest blue chip athletes" in Impact Wrestling:. The following matches will also be on Thursday's card:. * Mickie...
Madusa Talks Ronda Rousey Wanting WWE To Remove The Term “Women’s” From The Titles
WWE Hall of Famer Madusa (Alundra Blayze) recently appeared on The A2theK Wrestling Show to discuss a variety of topics such as how WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey wants the company to remove the term “women’s” from the division's titles and how that makes no sense because this is not a title for both the mens and the womens or an intergender title.
Anthony Bowens Talks About The State Of The Locker Room In AEW
Anthony Bowens of The Acclaimed recently appeared as a guest on the Good Karma Wrestling show for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, one-half of the AEW World Tag-Team Champions spoke about the state of the locker room in All Elite Wrestling, as well as being the first openly gay champion in company history.
Jim Cornette Talks Possible Rock vs. Roman Reigns Match At WWE WrestleMania 39
Pro wrestling legend Jim Cornette recently took to an episode of his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, where he talked about a variety of topics such as the possibility of a massive showdown between Roman Reigns and The Rock at WWE WrestleMania 39 and how the company could book the match to go either way.
Report: Roman Reigns Visibly Upset After WWE Survivor Series Unplanned Spot
-- After a successful WarGames match and his return to the backstage area, Roman Reigns was apparently not pleased at a particular spot in the match between himself and Kevin Owens. -- According to a report by fightfulselect.com, Reigns was "visibly upset" after the Survivor Series main event, reportedly taking...
Mideon Says The Undertaker Had A Different Kind Of Power Backstage Compared To Shawn Michaels
Pro wrestling veteran Mideon appeared on Monte & The Pharaoh to talk about a number of topics such as how WWE Hall of Famer "The Phenom" The Undertaker had a different kind of power backstage compared to Shawn Michaels and how Undertaker always did what Vince McMahon wanted, but Michaels just did what he wanted and just ran around.
Chris Adonis On Cursing In AEW: "A Bit Much IMO"
Two-Time NWA National Champion Chris Adonis thinks there is. In a post on Twitter, Adonis critiqued AEW's weekly television programs:
Trey Miguel Talks About Winning IMPACT X-Division Championship For The Second Time
Trey Miguel recently spoke with the folks from Lucha Libre Online for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the pro wrestling veteran spoke about what it was like to capture the X-Division Championship in IMPACT Wrestling for the second time. Featured below are some of...
WWE Announces Fourth Hall of Famer Who Will Be Appearing on NXT This Week
-- WWE has announced the fourth and final Hall of Famer who will assist Shawn Michaels on this week's NXT TV in coming up with the competitors in the Iron Series Challenge. That individual is Sean "X-Pac" Waltman and the Iron Series Challenge will take place at NXT Deadline on December 10.
Being The Elite (Ep. 324): "F The Elite" (Full Episode Video)
This week's installment of Being The Elite has arrived. On Monday, November 28, 2022, episode number 324 of the weekly BTE digital series touched down via the official YouTube channel of the popular pro wrestling program. Featuring the return of The Elite to AEW Dynamite and the hostile crowd in...
Rohit Raju Talks About His Love For Performing In Front Of Wrestling Fans
Rohit Raju recently spoke with the folks from Fightful for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the former IMPACT X-Division Champion spoke about his love for performing in the ring and at the commentary desk. Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview...
Booker T Says Former NWA World's Heavyweight Champion Is Past His Prime
Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently took to his "Hall Of Fame" podcast, where he spoke about a variety of topics such as how former NWA World's Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis wasted his time in the NWA trying to bring back a brand that is a relic of what professional wrestling was back then and that is impossible. Booker T also spoke about how Nick Aldis is past his prime.
Jim Cornette Explains Who He Feels "Stone Cold" Steve Austin Should Wrestle At WrestleMania 39
Who should "Stone Cold" Steve Austin stand across the ring from on "The Grandest Stage of Them All" if he returns to the squared circle at WrestleMania 39 next year?. Jim Cornette has an interesting answer to this question. During the latest edition of his "Jim Cornette Experience" podcast, the...
Matt Hardy Talks His Match Against Jeff Jarrett At WrestleCade 2015
Current AEW Star and pro wrestling legend Matt Hardy recently took to an episode of his "Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast, where he talked about a number of topics such as his match against fellow AEW Star Jeff Jarrett at WrestleCade 2015 and how Reby Hardy was pissed when he got busted open from Jeff Jarrett's guitar shot.
Producers Of The Matches That Took Place During Saturday's WWE Survivor Series: WarGames Event
The main event of this past Saturday night's WWE Survivor Series: WarGames Premium Live Event saw The Bloodline (Undisputed WWE Universal Champion "The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn) beat Team Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland, Drew McIntyre, Butch and Kevin Owens) in a Men's WarGames Match.
Sami Zayn Talks About Helping Roman Reigns Show A Different Side Of His Personality Since Joining The Bloodline
Thanks to Sami Zayn, the WWE Universe has become familiar with a different side of Roman Reigns' personality. During a recent interview with BT Sport promoting tonight's WWE Survivor Series 2022 pay-per-view, Zayn spoke about how since he has joined The Bloodline, he has helped Roman Reigns show off a different side of his character to WWE fans.
Shawn Michaels Reflects On Banning Kevin Nash From Doing Particular Spot In WWE Matches
Shawn Michaels wasn't a fan of Kevin Nash doing leapfrogs in his matches during his original run in WWE in the 1990s. During a recent appearance on the Games With Names podcast, the WWE Hall of Fame legend reflected on he and Scott Hall banning "Big Daddy Cool" Diesel from doing leapfrogs in matches because of their feeling that the biggest Superstar in the company shouldn't be going out of his way to avoid contact from an opponent.
Road Dogg Talks About Issues WWE Faces Booking John Cena As Part-Time Superstar
What is it like booking for John Cena in WWE since he began making his Hollywood career a bigger priority a few years ago?. Road Dogg Brian James knows. The WWE Hall of Fame legend and former member of D-Generation X and the New Age Outlaws who has worked behind-the-scenes in the company as a producer spoke about this topic on the latest installment of his "Oh ... You Didn't Know?" podcast.
Kurt Angle Calls Survivor Series The Most Unimportant Big 4 WWE PPV, Comments On WarGames
WWE Survivor Series is one of the "big four" pay-per-views. WrestleMania, Royal Rumble, SummerSlam and Survivor Series. That's the full list, and if you ask Kurt Angle, tonight's Survivor Series premium live event is the "most unimportant" of the WWE "big four" pay-per-views. During the latest edition of his Kurt...
Cody Rhodes Honors Father Dusty Rhodes After War Games Matches At WWE Survivor Series 2022
"The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes paid tribute to his late father, "The American Dream" Dusty Rhodes over the weekend. After the WWE Survivor Series 2022 pay-per-view on Saturday evening, the pro wrestling star surfaced on social media on Sunday with a statement in honor of his father, who created the WarGames match concept that was featured at the annual WWE "big four" pay-per-view event.
