Raiders vs. Seahawks: Time, TV schedule, odds, streaming, how to watch

By Marcus Mosher
 3 days ago
The Las Vegas Raiders finally got a win in Week 11, defeating the Denver Broncos. But sitting at 3-7, they probably need to win out to make the playoffs. While that is probably unreasonable, they just need to start to stack wins one at a time.

This week, they’ll travel to Seattle to take on the 6-4 Seahawks. They are four-point underdogs, but this is expected to be a close game on Sunday.

To get you prepared for this game, here is everything you need to know about how to watch this game, streaming options and all of the latest odds via Tipico:

What: Las Vegas Raiders (3-7) vs. Seattle Seahawks (6-4)

When: Sunday, November 27 at 4:05 PM ET

Where: Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington

Radio: 95.7

Referee Crew: Brad Allen

Odds: Raiders +4

Point Total: 47.5

Announcers: Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta

TV: CBS

