pokesreport.com
Oklahoma State’s 14-Game Home Win Streak Snapped With 24-19 Loss to West Virginia
STILLWATER – It was another rough day for Oklahoma State as the 14-game home win streak is snapped with a 24-19 loss to West Virginia. With the loss, the Cowboys fall to 7-5 on the season and 4-5 in Big 12 play. "I told the team I was really...
Brennan Presley Just Wants to Lay in Bed and Eat Candy
STILLWATER – You want the X-and-O’s of why Oklahoma State lost to West Virginia 24-19 in the regular season finale to slip to 7-5 on the season while losing four of the final five games on the schedule. The X-and-O’s were Oklahoma State allowed three big run plays, all for touchdowns. West Virginia quarterback Garrett Greene broke off a 36-yard touchdown after a short punt for a first quarter score. Then in the third quarter running back Jaylen Anderson found creases, created by blocking up front that took Cowboy defenders out of their gaps, and Anderson ran 54 and 57-yards into the end zone. That was 147-yards of the 250-yards the Mountaineers ran for in the game!
Loss to West Virginia Clouds Oklahoma State's Senior Day
STILLWATER, Okla.– The senior class for the Cowboys has brought leadership, talent, and another winning season to the OSU football program; today was their last time stepping foot in Boone Pickens Stadium. Ending their last season at Oklahoma State with a record of 7-5, the 19-24 loss to the West Virginia Mountaineers looms over this day of recognition.
Injury Report for West Virginia has Sanders a Game Time Decision Again
STILLWATER – Oklahoma State is likely to find themselves without starting quarterback Spencer Sanders in the regular season finale with West Virginia at Boone Pickens Stadium. As announced moments before this story was published by play-by-play voice Dave Hunziker on the Cowboys Sports Network from Learfield, Sanders had a limited week of practice and will be a game time decision on starting. If Sanders does not start then freshman quarterback Garret Rangel will step in with Gunnar Gundy backing him up. Sanders is expected to suit up and go through Senior Day festivities and could possibly play in an emergency even if he does not start the game.
