ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Kicking Has Flat-Out Been Terrible

While the Minnesota Vikings impressive 9-2 record is as magnificent as it is unforeseen, the team’s kicking has flat-out been terrible. For about seven seasons — since Blair Walsh missed a playoff-round-advancing field goal in 2015 — Minnesota’s kicking game has encountered ups and downs, usually ending with a kicker bottoming out and leaving the team.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 13: How to bet Jets-Vikings, pick

The New York Jets square off against the Minnesota Vikings in a Week 13 NFL matchup. Both of these teams are coming off of Week 12 victories. The Jets defeated the Chicago Bears, 31-10, while the Vikings took down the New England Patriots, 33-26, on Thanksgiving Day. Here's everything you...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Pro Bowl Voters Love the Vikings

The NFL starts the Pro Bowl voting process halfway through the season each year. That’s a big deal for fans who want to have their colors represented at the event, and they also want to get their favorite players the honors they deserve. For players, it’s significant because the...
AM 1390 KRFO

Did You Notice This Minnesotan On TV During The Vikings Game Thursday?

I hope your Thanksgiving went well, I got to spend some time with family and share a meal. After we got back home, we settled in to watch the Vikings and Patriots play the evening portion of the NFL schedule. Much to my surprise, right before the game began I heard a familiar name being announced on TV. It was our fellow Minnesotan, Caitlyn Smith, getting set to sing the National Anthem!
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Packers Worked Out Notable Quarterback On Tuesday

With Aaron Rodgers battling a rib injury, the Packers have decided to bring in quarterback James Morgan for a workout. Morgan was selected by the Jets in the fourth round of the 2020 draft. After being waived in 2021, he had brief stints with the Panthers, Steelers and Colts. By...
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Bills WR Stefon Diggs - Top 6 All-Time in Unusual NFL Stat

Stefon Diggs was a standout wide receiver in his days with the Minnesota Vikings, and now that he's established himself with the Buffalo Bills, the only statistical changes have been for the better. How good was he in Minnesota? How good is he now?. Put it all together and to...
BUFFALO, NY
VikingsTerritory

How Much Can the Vikings Secondary Give?

On Thursday night against the New England Patriots, Kevin O’Connell saw his depleted cornerback room exposed. While the Minnesota Vikings emerged victorious, it is beyond clear that the secondary needs help and health immediately. How much more can that unit give up?. Coming over from the Denver Broncos, defensive...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

AM 1390 KRFO

Faribault, MN
20K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KRFO 1390 brings you your local news, sports and weather, as well as the classic hits you love. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://krforadio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy