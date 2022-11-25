Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Royal Credit Union bank robbery in Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Twin Cities Winter Storm Evening UpdateLimitless Production Group LLCMinneapolis, MN
Nordstrom Rack’s Downtown Minneapolis Location Permanently Closing Their DoorsKathryn LeeMinneapolis, MN
5 Great Steakhouses in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Eagan Police Department announces the unexpected passing of Retired K9 Officer BadgerLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Related
Aaron Rodgers injury: Packers quarterback leaves game vs. Eagles
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers had to leave Sunday Night Football against the Eagles with an apparently oblique injury. The Packers’ worries in 2022 got a bit heavier on Sunday night as quarterback Aaron Rodgers exited the game against the Eagles with an injury. Rodgers was already playing...
Vikings Kicking Has Flat-Out Been Terrible
While the Minnesota Vikings impressive 9-2 record is as magnificent as it is unforeseen, the team’s kicking has flat-out been terrible. For about seven seasons — since Blair Walsh missed a playoff-round-advancing field goal in 2015 — Minnesota’s kicking game has encountered ups and downs, usually ending with a kicker bottoming out and leaving the team.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 13: How to bet Jets-Vikings, pick
The New York Jets square off against the Minnesota Vikings in a Week 13 NFL matchup. Both of these teams are coming off of Week 12 victories. The Jets defeated the Chicago Bears, 31-10, while the Vikings took down the New England Patriots, 33-26, on Thanksgiving Day. Here's everything you...
Pro Bowl Voters Love the Vikings
The NFL starts the Pro Bowl voting process halfway through the season each year. That’s a big deal for fans who want to have their colors represented at the event, and they also want to get their favorite players the honors they deserve. For players, it’s significant because the...
Vikings Rookie Defensive Class Down to 1 Great Hope in 2022
Minnesota Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah used the 2022 NFL Draft to select five defensive players with his first six picks. And as of November 28th, one of those picks is the last great hope to impact the 2022 team — cornerback Akayleb Evans. Foremost, this was the Vikings...
Did You Notice This Minnesotan On TV During The Vikings Game Thursday?
I hope your Thanksgiving went well, I got to spend some time with family and share a meal. After we got back home, we settled in to watch the Vikings and Patriots play the evening portion of the NFL schedule. Much to my surprise, right before the game began I heard a familiar name being announced on TV. It was our fellow Minnesotan, Caitlyn Smith, getting set to sing the National Anthem!
Packers Worked Out Notable Quarterback On Tuesday
With Aaron Rodgers battling a rib injury, the Packers have decided to bring in quarterback James Morgan for a workout. Morgan was selected by the Jets in the fourth round of the 2020 draft. After being waived in 2021, he had brief stints with the Panthers, Steelers and Colts. By...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on Loss to Eagles
The Green Bay Packers lost again but Aaron Rodgers found a silver lining following the game at the Philadelphia Eagles.
Yardbarker
Bills WR Stefon Diggs - Top 6 All-Time in Unusual NFL Stat
Stefon Diggs was a standout wide receiver in his days with the Minnesota Vikings, and now that he's established himself with the Buffalo Bills, the only statistical changes have been for the better. How good was he in Minnesota? How good is he now?. Put it all together and to...
The 10 best Cyber Monday deals for the Minnesota Vikings fan in your life
We’re into the home stretch of the NFL season and it’s really the most wonderful time of the year. The Vikes bounced back on Thanksgiving with a tough win against the Patiorts, and Vikings Wire is here to give you another reason to celebrate this holiday season. Fanatics...
Packers don't factor into Week 13 clinching scenario in NFC North
A team can clinch the NFC North title in Week 13, and the Green Bay Packers don’t factor into the clinching scenario. Per the NFL, the Minnesota Vikings can clinch the division crown by beating the New York Jets and having the Detroit Lions lose to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.
How Much Can the Vikings Secondary Give?
On Thursday night against the New England Patriots, Kevin O’Connell saw his depleted cornerback room exposed. While the Minnesota Vikings emerged victorious, it is beyond clear that the secondary needs help and health immediately. How much more can that unit give up?. Coming over from the Denver Broncos, defensive...
AM 1390 KRFO
Faribault, MN
20K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
KRFO 1390 brings you your local news, sports and weather, as well as the classic hits you love. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://krforadio.com
Comments / 0