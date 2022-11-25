Read full article on original website
Related
Bustle
Nicola Coughlan Just Shared A Major Update About Bridgerton S3
Fans of Netflix’s hit Regency-era drama Bridgerton are eagerly awaiting the show’s much-anticipated third chapter. Although exact details of Season 3 are yet to be disclosed, Netflix has shared the occasional tidbit about the new series, including that it will largely centre on the romance between Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington (aka “Polin”). Now, lead star Nicola Coughlan (aka Lady Whistledown) has shared another major update, leaving fans even more excited for Bridgerton Season 3.
Bustle
Love, Lizzo’s Harry Styles Scene Is Just 1 Moment That Made Fans Feel Seen
Lizzo gave fans something to feast their eyes on this Thanksgiving: her new HBO Max documentary, Love, Lizzo. The inspirational story revisits the Grammy winner’s humble beginnings, tracking her meteoric rise to international stardom, by giving an intimate look into the experiences that shaped her hard-earned success. Love, Lizzo has more than its fair share of vulnerable moments, and given the misogyny, racism, fatphobia, and trolling she’s dealt with in her career, she initially had doubts about revealing so much of herself.
Bustle
Evan Peters Decompressed After Dahmer By Watching This Will Ferrell Movie
This fall, Netflix’s Jeffrey Dahmer series quickly became one of the platform’s most-watched series ever. In fact, as far as English-language titles go, it’s second only to Stranger Things Season 4, according to Variety. Despite all of the show’s success, Evan Peters hasn’t worked since filming wrapped...
Everything Everywhere All at Once triumphs at Gotham awards
Screwball superhero tale takes best feature honour with gongs also going to Till’s Danielle Deadwyler, Tár and Aftersun
Bustle
Sarah Michelle Gellar & Freddie Prinze Jr’s First Date Was Unexpected
With two decades of marriage firmly under their belt, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. have definitely proven that couples can make it in Hollywood after all. The pair recently celebrated twenty years of marriage earlier this year and shared their adoration for one another through some particularly cute Instagram posts, with Gellar sharing a throwback photo of their wedding day captioned “20.” We recently saw Gellar in the ‘90s inspired Do Revenge, and Prinze is now also back on our screens in his new Christmas film, Christmas With You. But how did Gellar and Prinze first meet?
Bustle
Stormzy Celebrates His New Creative Freedom In “This Is What I Mean”
One of the punchiest, hardest hitting moments on Stormzy’s new album This Is What I Mean touches on his rise from independent South London rapper to a Def Jam-signed Glastonbury headliner. Taking stock of his journey to the present, it sees the artist using his platform to raise up other artists he admires, making witty boasts of his successes to date, and digging into what drives him creatively in the first place. “Stormz' got that sauce, this that bolognese,” he declares in the album’s title track.
Bustle
Here’s How To Make The Spotify Music Festival Lineups Taking Over Instagram
The last few weeks of the year typically means Spotify Wrapped season is coming, as evidenced by its release date in years past. Ahead of the official Spotify Wrapped roundups, you may have seen the festival lineup-style graphics posted on your Instagram friends’ stories. These customized graphics are made using Instafest, and here’s how to get your own so you can join in on the fun.
Bustle
All American
After The CW airs the All American fall finale on Nov. 28, fans may want to catch up on the first half of Season 5 with a streaming marathon — or invite their friends and family to watch the critically acclaimed football drama for themselves. To that end, when will All American Season 5 stream on Netflix?
Bustle
Bustle Daily Newsletter: November 25, 2022
A version of this content appeared in Bustle’s daily newsletter on November 25, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here. All The Products Hailey Bieber Used For Her Birthday Makeup Look. In true Hailey form, the Rhode founder and...
Bustle
Jennifer Lopez Shares Rare Holiday Photos Of Ben Affleck & Her Twins
All is well in the Affleck household after Thanksgiving 2022. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck officially tied the knot and blended their families earlier this year, and J.Lo is making sure the world knows that they’re one big happy family. In a Thanksgiving Instagram post, Lopez gave thanks by showing Affleck parenting her kids Max and Esme — twins whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony.
Bustle
Selena Gomez & Blackpink’s Post-Show Meetup Left Fans Thirsty For More
When you’ve got Blackpink in your area, take a cue from Selena Gomez and show up. The “My Mind & Me” singer recently got the chance to meet up with her “Ice Cream” collaborators, Jisoo, Rosé, Jennie, and Lisa, thanks to their ongoing Bour Pink Tour, and needless to say, she took it. The five artists were all finally in the same place, more than two years after they released their 2020 hit amid travel restrictions and shutdowns.
Bustle
Michelle Obama Opened Up About The “Discord And Discomfort” Of Marriage
She may be one-half of one of the highest-profile couples on the planet, but Michelle Obama still deals with many of the same marital issues that every other partnered person does. The former first lady and bestselling author promoted her new book, The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times, by shedding light on one of the topics she tackles in it: marriage. In a Nov. 25 Instagram post, she got candid about lessons she’s learned in her relationship with former President Barack Obama, through the ebbs and flows.
Bustle
Kate Middleton Shares The Key To Building A “Happier Society” In A New Op-Ed
Even as the British royal family maintains its political neutrality, members still champion causes close to their hearts. For Catherine, the Princess of Wales, that list is long, and issues like children, physical and mental health, and poverty are high priorities. Case in point? The future queen wrote an op-ed that was published in The Telegraph on Nov. 25 highlighting the importance of children’s “first crucial years of life” — for both them as individuals and for society at large.
Comments / 0