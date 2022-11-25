With two decades of marriage firmly under their belt, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. have definitely proven that couples can make it in Hollywood after all. The pair recently celebrated twenty years of marriage earlier this year and shared their adoration for one another through some particularly cute Instagram posts, with Gellar sharing a throwback photo of their wedding day captioned “20.” We recently saw Gellar in the ‘90s inspired Do Revenge, and Prinze is now also back on our screens in his new Christmas film, Christmas With You. But how did Gellar and Prinze first meet?

