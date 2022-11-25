Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wdadradio.com
IUP FOOTBALL HOSTS ASHLAND IN NCAA D-II SUPER REGION SEMI-FINALS
The IUP football team will play in the NCAA Division II Super Region 1 Semi-finals today against Ashland. The #15 Crimson Hawks were the number 1 seed in Super Region 1, which earned them a bye week. The last time they played was against Shepherd on November 12th, which gave the Crimson Hawks the PSAC Championship.
wdadradio.com
IUP DOWNS ASHLAND, WILL FACE SHEPHERD IN REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP
A strong defensive effort, a blocked punt returned for a touchdown, and a pivotal 17-play fourth quarter drive paved the way for IUP to beat Ashland, 19-13, in the Super Region One semifinal game on Saturday. Jack Benedict has the recap from U92.5 FM and U92radio.com. Next week’s regional championship...
wdadradio.com
IUP MEN’S BASKETBALL TEAM TO HOST NEW HAVEN TODAY
Many fans will make the sojourn from the football field to the KCAC as the IUP Men’s Basketball Team take on New Haven in the late afternoon. The Men’s basketball team is perfect on the season so far with a 4-0 record and ranked third in the nation, with the team coming off a 74-60 win over Walsh on the road last week. New Haven is coming off an overtime victory over Saint Rose.
wdadradio.com
NORTHERN CAMBRIA FALLS IN PIAA PLAYOFFS
District 4 champion Canton jumped to an early lead and Northern Cambria could not recover Saturday night in the PIAA Class A football quarterfinals. Canton won the game, 42-13, ending the area’s high school football season. Canton took a 28-0 lead with the first four scores of the game,...
wdadradio.com
COLTS VS. WARRIORS IN PIAA FOOTBALL QUARTERFINALS
Today is the PIAA class single-A quarterfinals between the Northern Cambria Colts and the Canton Warriors. It marks a return to Mansion Park in Altoona for the Colts for the second consecutive week as Northern Cambria beat Penns Manor last week in the District 6 title game. Let’s hear from coach Sam Shutty as he analyzes the opposition.
wdadradio.com
DAVIS E. “SONNY” FOREMAN, 95
Davis E. “Sonny” Foreman, 95, of Black Lick, PA passed away on Friday, November 25, 2022, at Lynn Haven Personal Care Home, Black Lick, PA. The son of Davis A. and Inez (Gabelli) Foreman, he was born June 25, 1927, in Palmertown, PA. Sonny was employed for many...
wdadradio.com
WANDA (STEEVES) HOLDERBAUM, 89
Wanda (Steeves) Holderbaum, 89, of Blairsville passed away Friday, November 25, 2022. She was born June 10, 1933, in Brenizer, PA, a daughter of the late Reginald Steeves and Kathryn (Smith) Steeves. Wanda graduated from Derry Township High School in 1950 at age 16, having been advanced a grade due to her excellent academics. Wanda had previously worked at Torrance State Hospital and Clark Metal Products but spent most of her career as an administrative assistant at Westinghouse including the Derry, Blairsville, Waltz Mill and Monroeville (headquarters) locations until her retirement. Wanda belonged to the First United Methodist Church, Blairsville and was appreciative of the landscaping help and monthly meals from Hopewell United Methodist Church that were arranged by her friend, Evelyn Bondra. Wanda embraced being from a large family, relishing the time she spent with her siblings over the years, especially the regular coffee chats with her sister Shelby, her garden vegetables and visits from her brother Don, and most recently regular visits from her brother and sister-in-law, Jack and Phyllis. Wanda loved her grandchildren, Ty and Casey, and enjoyed babysitting when they were young, and attending their youth sporting events when she was able. Wanda’s perseverance was remarkable, spending the past 10 years in a wheelchair but able to live independently until the last month.
wdadradio.com
REPORT: COAL ASH PONDS CAUSING GROUNDWATER POLLUTION
In a new report, the Environmental Integrity Project and Earthjustice claim that “91 percent of U.S. coal plants are causing unsafe levels of groundwater contamination”, primarily with arsenic, but also with boron, lithium, and other toxic substances. The environmental group says the report confirms the results of a...
wdadradio.com
FIRE DESTROYS HOME ON WARREN ROAD
Crews from six fire stations were called out Saturday afternoon to a fire between Indiana and McIntyre. (Photos by Josh Widdowson) The first call went out at 1:16 PM for a structure fire at the Fancella House at 4610 Warren Road. Indiana Company Four, Aultman, Homer City and Coral-Graceton fire departments, Citizen’s Ambulance and the county’s HAZMAT team were initially called out, with Tunnelton and Coal Run fire departments called out 30 minutes later to provide assistance and Brush Valley and Iselin called in for standby detail.
wdadradio.com
ANGELS WINGS TOY COLLECTION DRIVE UNDERWAY
A drive to collect new toys for a local charity program is now underway and today will be a day that people can be rewarded for their donation. The Angels Wings toy collection program started yesterday at locations throughout Indiana County, and today, there will be an extra collection spot set up at the KCAC for the IUP-New Haven Men’s Basketball game. Those bringing a new toy or a monetary donation to the KCAC today will receive a ticket for today’s game. Donors will also get a chance to win two third-row seats to an upcoming Penguins game courtesy of Diamond Drugs.
wdadradio.com
HANDFUL OF CALLS REPORTED ON FRIDAY
First repsponders had a relatively quiet day on Friday with just a handful of calls reported by Indiana County 911. The first call of the day was on Route 119 South at Snyder Lane in Black Lick Township as Black Lick and Blairsville fire departments were dispatched for a one-vehicle accident at 6:55 AM. Black Lick fire officials said on the department’s Facebook page that a vehicle had drifted into the median. There were no injuries reported and fire crews provided traffic control until the State Police arrived on-scene.
wdadradio.com
PSP WARNS OF GIFT CARD SCAM
State police from the Kittanning barracks are reminding people of a scam that is circulating through the area that is a variation on the gift card scam. In this situation, reported in Manor township earlier this month, a Ford City man was contacted by a scammer claiming they were with Xfinity. The victim was asked to purchase $660 worth of gift cards and give the information over the phone to an individual claiming to be with Xfinity.
wdadradio.com
SMALL BUSINESS SATURDAY TO BE HELD IN INDIANA TODAY
The holiday shopping season got underway yesterday with Black Friday. But today will be a day that shoppers are asked to focus on the locally-owned businesses. Today is “Small Business Saturday”, an initiative focused on having shoppers try the local businesses rather than the bigger chain stores, and Downtown Indiana is once again hopping on board. Many businesses in the Downtown Indiana business district will take part in the “Downtown Dollars” program, where for every $10 spent at a participating business, the customer will receive $1 in “Downtown Dollars” back. The $1 gift certificates can be spent at any of the participating businesses throughout the rest of the season.
wdadradio.com
COMMODORE WOMAN INJURED IN SINGLE CAR CRASH
State police from the Ebensburg barracks released more information on a single car crash dating back to November 19th. Troopers say a car driven by 29-year-old Alyssa English of Commodore was traveling west on Number Nine Road in Susquehanna Township, Cambria County, around 1:50 a.m. when they say she allegedly fell asleep while driving, but woke up and abruptly swerved, losing control of her car.
wdadradio.com
EMERGENCY CREWS STAY BUSY DURING THANKSGIVING
While most people were enjoying Thanksgiving dinner, first responders stayed busy with three calls made to Indiana County 911 yesterday. The first call was a reported brush fire along Coal Run Road in Young Township around 1:30 p.m. No information is available currently on the fire. This marks the 71st brush fire in Indiana County this year.
Comments / 0