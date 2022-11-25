ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Boston

Bruins, Penguins unveil Winter Classic jerseys

BOSTON -- The Winter Classic is always an annual celebration of hockey and the outdoors. It's also an annual opportunity for some creative new sweaters to enter the mix for the teams involved.The Bruins and Penguins, a little more than a month away from their Winter Classic meeting at Fenway Park on Jan. 2, revealed their jerseys for the game on Friday. Both jerseys pay homage to the past.On the Bruins' sweater, the word BOSTON on the chest has a typeface inspired by the original spoked-B worn in 1948. The bear logo underneath BOSTON was worn on the shoulders of...
BOSTON, MA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

3 takeaways: Penguins' Marcus Pettersson steps up to fight Flyers heavyweight

Three takeaways from the Penguins’ 4-1 win in Philadelphia on Friday night:. Penguins defenseman Marcus Pettersson recorded the sixth fighting major of his career Friday night. At at 2:04 of the second period, Pettersson dropped the gloves with winger Nicolas Deslauriers — considered one of the NHL’s toughest players — after Deslauriers dropped defenseman Kris Letang with a hit.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
97.3 ESPN

‘Fire Fletcher’: GM Change Should Only Be Start of Flyers Overhaul

Saturday, Nov. 26 marked four years to the day that former Flyers GM Ron Hextall was shown the door. Ironically, the day prior to his four-year anniversary of being fired as the team’s GM, the current Pittsburgh Penguins GM watched as his team won the annual Black Friday game in Philadelphia, 4-1, marking the ninth straight loss for the Orange and Black. The streak has since hit 10 games with another loss the very next night against the Islanders.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Exactly One Year Ago, Maple Leafs’ Matt Murray Cleared Waivers

After the Toronto Maple Leafs lost to the Tampa Bay Lightning in last season’s first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, fans were disappointed yet again. When the off-season came, and the Maple Leafs’ organization began to rebuild the team after several players left, the mood of the fans was downright negative.
MINNESOTA STATE
Yardbarker

Penguins Look Tired as Winning Streak Ends at Five Games

PITTSBURGH - It was a battle of teams playing in the second half of back-to-back situations, and for the Pittsburgh Penguins, it showed. Mitch Marner opened the scoring for the Toronto Maple Leafs just 40 seconds into the game capitalizing on a bad line change from the Penguins. Down a...
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

Hurricanes bring road losing streak into game against the Penguins

Carolina Hurricanes (10-5-1, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (6-7-3, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes travel to the Pittsburgh Penguins looking to end a three-game road skid. Pittsburgh is 6-7-3 overall and 3-0-0 against the Metropolitan Division. The Penguins have gone 10-2-2 when...
RALEIGH, NC
Yardbarker

Flyers flop at home versus Penguins, 4-1

John Tortorella nailed it in a few choice words following the loss to the Washington Capitals:. “As far as the energy level and competing, I think we’ve been pretty steady there. [If] we start losing that, we’re in deep sh*t. That’s something we can control, and hopefully, we do.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy