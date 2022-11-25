Read full article on original website
After brief benching, Matt Ryan's return as Colts' starting QB has caught Steelers' attention
In 15 NFL seasons, Matt Ryan has beaten every opponent he has faced except for two. The New England Patriots are one. The Pittsburgh Steelers are the other. Ryan was on the bench when the Indianapolis Colts faced the Patriots earlier this season, but the 37-year-old quarterback will get a chance to end his drought against the Steelers on Monday night at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Steelers Will Break Out Another Weapon Against Colts
The Pittsburgh Steelers offense gets to test a secret weapon in Week 12.
Bills will be without key defensive player in Week 13 game vs. Patriots
The Buffalo Bills have one of the NFL's best defenses, but this unit will be without an important player in next Thursday night's Week 13 game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Bills linebacker Von Miller suffered a knee injury in the team's Thanksgiving Day victory over the...
AFC Notes: Colts, Jim Irsay, Frank Reich, Jaguars, Texans
Colts owner Jim Irsay says the decision to fire HC Frank Reich midseason was not personal. “It’s not personal. It’s the very opposite from being personal,” Irsay told Stephen Holder of ESPN.com. “Frank is a treasured friend of my family and all my daughters,” Irsay said. “We...
Can Steelers Beat the Colts?
PITTSBURGH -- Can the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Indianapolis Colts, on the road, in Week 12?. It's not going to be easy. The Colts are riding a new head coach and some slight second-half momentum into Lucas Oil Stadium on Monday night. That being said, there are reasons on both sides of the football to believe they can't compete with the Steelers.
Colts vs. Steelers: Staff picks and predictions in Week 12
The Indianapolis Colts (4-6-1) are just about set to host the Pittsburgh Steelers (3-7) at Lucas Oil Stadium on Monday night. The Week 12 matchup features two of the bottom AFC teams. While the Steelers are essentially out of the playoff race, the Colts are inching closer to being in the same tier.
Steelers at Colts: What to watch for
INDIANAPOLIS – Areas of interest in the Indianapolis Colts’ Monday night meeting with the Pittsburgh Steelers in Lucas Oil Stadium: Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. Broadcast: ESPN. Spread: Colts by 2½. History lesson, Part I It remains the most lopsided series in Colts’ history. No, we’re not talking about Colts-Patriots. We’re talking about Colts-Steelers. Pittsburgh leads the overall series 25-6, […]
NFL Week 12 live updates: Rams-Chiefs, Saints-49ers, Chargers-Cards, more
Week 12 of the NFL season continues Sunday with a handful of heavy-hitting matchups, and we've got you covered with every must-see play across the league. Travis Kelce reeled in a 39-yard touchdown from Patrick Mahomes to put the Chiefs up 7-0 early. Momentum was on Kansas City's side in this one, as the Chiefs built their lead to 20-3 midway through the third quarter.
Colts rule out no players on final injury report
The Indianapolis Colts didn’t rule out any players on the final injury report Saturday ahead of the Week 12 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday night. Though this doesn’t mean the Colts aren’t out of the woods when it comes to injuries this week, it does offer a bit of encouragement that they will have close to a full roster of health.
Colts players give back with holiday food drives
INDIANAPOLIS – ‘Tis the season for giving back. Colts players spent Thanksgiving week helping Hoosiers in need. “It’s a time to give thanks and be grateful for everything,” safety Rodney McLeod said. “I’m extremely grateful for what God’s allowed me to be able to do, play football, but be able to help my community.” Both […]
Video: Texans Player's Sideline Outburst Is Going Viral
Texans defensive end Jerry Hughes was not happy with his defense's first quarter play in Sunday's game vs. the Dolphins. After Miami grew its lead to 10 in the first frame, Hughes was spotted by CBS' cameras losing it on the sideline; kicking Houston's water cooler and voicing his frustrations with the team.
College football bowl predictions: Playoff, New Year's picks in Week 14
The regular season is in the books and the college football calendar moves to Championship Saturday and from there, Selection Sunday to determine the final four teams that will play for the national championship and the major bowl games. Rivalry Weekend helped sort out the contenders from the ...
Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Learning To Impact Games In More Ways Than Scoring
Herro has played well as a facilitator the past three games
College football bowl schedule announced for 2022-23 postseason
Bowl Season has announced the complete college football bowl schedule for the 2022-23 postseason for all 43 bowl games. One fact that sticks out on the schedule: there are no bowl games set for Jan. 1. That day officially belongs to the NFL this year, as New Year's falls on a Sunday. Who's going ...
The 10 best Cyber Monday deals for the Indianapolis Colts fan in your life
Gearing up for Monday Night Football against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Colts Wire is here to give you a reason to celebrate this holiday season. Fanatics is offering 30% off all orders on Cyber Monday, so take at least 30% off the prices in the list below and get the perfect gift for the Colts fan in your life.
Colts stadiums over the years
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Lucas Oil Stadium is iconic, not only is it the home of the Colts, but it’s hosted everything from concerts, the College Football Playoff, to a Super Bowl. In order to understand the importance of the stadium now, you have to understand where it all started.
AFC Playoff Race: Where Patriots Stand After Loss to Vikings
With a 6-5 record, the New England Patriots are currently on the outside of the playoffs looking in.
