Pittsburgh, PA

Tribune-Review

After brief benching, Matt Ryan's return as Colts' starting QB has caught Steelers' attention

In 15 NFL seasons, Matt Ryan has beaten every opponent he has faced except for two. The New England Patriots are one. The Pittsburgh Steelers are the other. Ryan was on the bench when the Indianapolis Colts faced the Patriots earlier this season, but the 37-year-old quarterback will get a chance to end his drought against the Steelers on Monday night at Lucas Oil Stadium.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC Sports

Bills will be without key defensive player in Week 13 game vs. Patriots

The Buffalo Bills have one of the NFL's best defenses, but this unit will be without an important player in next Thursday night's Week 13 game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Bills linebacker Von Miller suffered a knee injury in the team's Thanksgiving Day victory over the...
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Colts, Jim Irsay, Frank Reich, Jaguars, Texans

Colts owner Jim Irsay says the decision to fire HC Frank Reich midseason was not personal. “It’s not personal. It’s the very opposite from being personal,” Irsay told Stephen Holder of ESPN.com. “Frank is a treasured friend of my family and all my daughters,” Irsay said. “We...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Can Steelers Beat the Colts?

PITTSBURGH -- Can the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Indianapolis Colts, on the road, in Week 12?. It's not going to be easy. The Colts are riding a new head coach and some slight second-half momentum into Lucas Oil Stadium on Monday night. That being said, there are reasons on both sides of the football to believe they can't compete with the Steelers.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Steelers at Colts: What to watch for

INDIANAPOLIS – Areas of interest in the Indianapolis Colts’ Monday night meeting with the Pittsburgh Steelers in Lucas Oil Stadium: Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. Broadcast: ESPN. Spread: Colts by 2½. History lesson, Part I It remains the most lopsided series in Colts’ history. No, we’re not talking about Colts-Patriots. We’re talking about Colts-Steelers. Pittsburgh leads the overall series 25-6, […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

NFL Week 12 live updates: Rams-Chiefs, Saints-49ers, Chargers-Cards, more

Week 12 of the NFL season continues Sunday with a handful of heavy-hitting matchups, and we've got you covered with every must-see play across the league. Travis Kelce reeled in a 39-yard touchdown from Patrick Mahomes to put the Chiefs up 7-0 early. Momentum was on Kansas City's side in this one, as the Chiefs built their lead to 20-3 midway through the third quarter.
ARIZONA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts rule out no players on final injury report

The Indianapolis Colts didn’t rule out any players on the final injury report Saturday ahead of the Week 12 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday night. Though this doesn’t mean the Colts aren’t out of the woods when it comes to injuries this week, it does offer a bit of encouragement that they will have close to a full roster of health.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Colts players give back with holiday food drives

INDIANAPOLIS – ‘Tis the season for giving back. Colts players spent Thanksgiving week helping Hoosiers in need. “It’s a time to give thanks and be grateful for everything,” safety Rodney McLeod said. “I’m extremely grateful for what God’s allowed me to be able to do, play football, but be able to help my community.” Both […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

Video: Texans Player's Sideline Outburst Is Going Viral

Texans defensive end Jerry Hughes was not happy with his defense's first quarter play in Sunday's game vs. the Dolphins. After Miami grew its lead to 10 in the first frame, Hughes was spotted by CBS' cameras losing it on the sideline; kicking Houston's water cooler and voicing his frustrations with the team.
HOUSTON, TX
WISH-TV

Colts stadiums over the years

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Lucas Oil Stadium is iconic, not only is it the home of the Colts, but it’s hosted everything from concerts, the College Football Playoff, to a Super Bowl. In order to understand the importance of the stadium now, you have to understand where it all started.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

