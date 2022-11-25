Read full article on original website
Qatar says worker deaths for World Cup 'between 400 and 500'
A top Qatari official involved in preparing his country's hosting of the World Cup has put the number of worker deaths for the tournament "between 400 and 500" for the first time
US has clear task: Win or go home
DOHA, Qatar — The task is clear for the United States: beat Iran in a politically charged World Cup match or go home. &ldquo
Portugal advances to last 16, beats Uruguay 2-0 at World Cup
LUSAIL, Qatar — Cristiano Ronaldo wheeled away in celebration, acting as though he had scored once again at the World Cup. No
Brazil advances at World Cup with 1-0 win over Switzerland
DOHA, Qatar— Struggling and unconvincing without Neymar on the field, Brazil still played well enough to secure a spot in the next round
Cameroon stages World Cup comeback after dropping goalkeeper
AL WAKRAH, Qatar — Cameroon staged an impressive comeback in a 3-3 draw against Serbia at the World Cup despite replacing its goalkeeper
ILT20 will start with Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Dubai Capitals fixture on January 13
Final to be held in Dubai on February 12; league stage to feature five double-headers
Crowds angered by lockdowns call for China's Xi to step down
SHANGHAI — Protesters pushed to the brink by China's strict COVID measures in Shanghai called for the removal of the country's all-powerful leader and clashed with police Sunday as crowds took to the streets in several cities in an astounding challenge to the government. Police forcibly cleared the demonstrators...
A hotline set up between Russian and US militaries at the start of the Ukraine war has been used just once, report says
The call was initiated by the US, an official told Reuters, though they did not elaborate on when it happened.
Iran wants US kicked out of 2022 World Cup after social media furor
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The U.S. Soccer Federation briefly displayed Iran's national flag on social media without the emblem of the Islamic Republic, saying the move supported protesters in Iran ahead of the two nations' World Cup match Tuesday. Iran's government reacted by accusing America of removing the name...
Stowaways found on a ship's rudder in Spain's Canary Islands
Spain's Maritime Rescue Service says it has rescued three stowaways traveling on a ship's rudder in the Canary Islands after the vessel sailed there from Nigeria
Italian far-right PM forges ahead with reporter defamation trial
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said she will not withdraw her defamation suit against journalist Roberto Saviano, in an interview published Tuesday, despite criticism that her position of power makes it an unfair trial. "I don't understand the request to withdraw the complaint on the pretext that I am now prime minister," Meloni said.
House price ‘correction’ fears after UK mortgage approvals hit lowest since June 2020 – business live
Rising interest rates have hit demand for mortgages, as economists predict prices will fall in 2023
