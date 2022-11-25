ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crowds angered by lockdowns call for China's Xi to step down

SHANGHAI — Protesters pushed to the brink by China's strict COVID measures in Shanghai called for the removal of the country's all-powerful leader and clashed with police Sunday as crowds took to the streets in several cities in an astounding challenge to the government. Police forcibly cleared the demonstrators...
Iran wants US kicked out of 2022 World Cup after social media furor

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The U.S. Soccer Federation briefly displayed Iran's national flag on social media without the emblem of the Islamic Republic, saying the move supported protesters in Iran ahead of the two nations' World Cup match Tuesday. Iran's government reacted by accusing America of removing the name...
AFP

Italian far-right PM forges ahead with reporter defamation trial

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said she will not withdraw her defamation suit against journalist Roberto Saviano, in an interview published Tuesday, despite criticism that her position of power makes it an unfair trial. "I don't understand the request to withdraw the complaint on the pretext that I am now prime minister," Meloni said.
