A dog owner has melted hearts online after a clip of her revealing why she shows only half her face at work meetings from home went viral on social media. In a video shared on TikTok on Friday, under the username Relatablebonnie, the woman can be seen showing half her face on camera while nodding along to her colleagues, before moving the camera towards the other side of her face where her dog is headbutting her.

11 DAYS AGO