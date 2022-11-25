Well that was fun, wasn’t it? The annual rite of self-torture came and went on Saturday, and after a one-year reprieve, Washington State Cougars fans everywhere are now back in the all-too-familiar position of living with yet another loss to the cross-state rival Huskies. But seriously, why on earth do we do this to ourselves? These were much easier to digest when I just slept through them. Oh well.

PULLMAN, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO