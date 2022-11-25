ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

247Sports

Michigan basketball signee has huge season-opening game

On Saturday, Dayton (OH.) Chaminade Julienne 2023 four-star guard and Michigan signee, George Washington had a strong performance to start his senior season as he had 24 points in a 94-58 season-opening win over Trotwood-Madison. The future Wolverine had 12 points in each of half of this game and connected...
ANN ARBOR, MI
cougcenter.com

Cougs come from behind to defeat South Dakota State

After trailing South Dakota State 14-3 nearing the end of the first quarter, Washington State finally found their groove and used a 13-3 second quarter to get them back into the game and they never looked back. The Cougs notched their fifth win of the season on Monday with a 61-41 victory over the Jacks, holding them to their lowest point total this season. The Jacks upset #10 Louisville 65-55 last Monday.
BROOKINGS, SD
cougcenter.com

The Good, Bad and Ugly of WSU’s Apple Cup loss to Washington

Well that was fun, wasn’t it? The annual rite of self-torture came and went on Saturday, and after a one-year reprieve, Washington State Cougars fans everywhere are now back in the all-too-familiar position of living with yet another loss to the cross-state rival Huskies. But seriously, why on earth do we do this to ourselves? These were much easier to digest when I just slept through them. Oh well.
PULLMAN, WA
cougcenter.com

Washington takes back the Apple Cup with 51-33 win over WSU

The defense that had been so reliable this season for the Washington State Cougars crumbled in the most important game of the season, giving up 703 yards en route to a 51-33 loss to the Washington Huskies in the Apple Cup. The game was an entertaining one for neutrals, with...
PULLMAN, WA
fox2detroit.com

Demolition on abandoned Detroit apartment begins Tuesday

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Demolition on a long-vacant apartment building that overlooks Nardin Park near I-94 in Detroit is expected to begin Tuesday. A $990,368 contract was awarded to tear down the four-story building, which is located at 5260 W. Chicago. The city said the building is one of several...
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Dante Moore dazzles as Detroit King pulls away from Muskegon in D3 finals

Muskegon and Detroit Martin Luther King play Division 3 final at Ford Field — DETROIT, MI – Dante Moore saved his best for last. The 5-star recruit and the University of Oregon commit wanted to leave a lasting impression in his final high school game as the starting quarterback for the Detroit Martin Luther King football program.
MUSKEGON, MI
wdet.org

Detroit-style pizza shop opens in the island country of Malta

Detroit style pizza – pizza served on a thick focaccia-like crust with toppings first, then Wisconsin brick cheese and finished with stripes of red sauce – is a global sensation. Not only is it served up across the U.S. in cities like San Francisco, Washington D.C. and Gainsville,...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Tasty Tuesday: The Nacho Grill

DETROIT – We’re hanging with the folks behind The Nacho Grill food truck this Tasty Tuesday. They’re serving up fresh, high-end nachos with local ingredients in our area. Watch Brandon Roux’s full Tasty Tuesday feature in the video player above. Tasty Tuesday deal. The Nacho Grill...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Home title problems leave some Detroit families who need debt help in tough spot

Tenai Leali wants to pass down her grandparents’ home — the one she’s living in now — to her own children. The three-bedroom bungalow on the west side of Detroit is full of family memories, like opening up gifts at midnight on Christmas and Thanksgiving dinners that continue to this day. When her grandmother died a few years ago, Leali decided to stay in the home.
DETROIT, MI
bridgedetroit.com

Warming centers are available in Detroit: Where to find them

Warming centers are available for Detroiters who need a reprieve from cold temperatures. There are three locations open through March 31 for those experiencing homelessness, according to the the City of Detroit, which is working with two nonprofits to operate the centers. While the number of people in emergency shelters in Detroit, Highland Park and Hamtramck is below pre-pandemic levels, their length of stay has ticked up, according to the Homeless Action Network of Detroit, or HAND.
DETROIT, MI

