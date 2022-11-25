Read full article on original website
SkySports
Long Walk Hurdle: Not So Sleepy set to step up for Ascot; avoids Constitution Hill clash in Christmas Hurdle
Connections of Not So Sleepy are keen to swerve another clash with exciting prospect Constitution Hill in the Christmas Hurdle and could instead head to the Long Walk Hurdle at Ascot. Attempting to land the Fighting Fifth Hurdle for a second successive year after dead-heating last term, Not So Sleepy...
SkySports
Bryony Frost: King George winner looking to regain Frodon partnership after breaking collarbone in Bangor fall
Bryony Frost is aiming to be fit to partner Frodon at Kempton next month after breaking her collarbone in a fall on Saturday. The rider was aboard Sir Psycho in the Excel Signs Novices' Limited Handicap Chase at Bangor, with the Paul Nicholls-trained runner falling at the second fence. Nicholls...
SkySports
Today on Sky Sports Racing: John and Thady Gosden filly Shining Al Danah seeks hat-trick at Wolverhampton on Monday
Wolverhampton hosts a busy nine-race card under the lights on Monday evening, all live on Sky Sports Racing from 4.25pm. 7.25 Wolverhampton - Gosden's favourite faces six in handicap feature. John and Thady Gosden's Shining Al Danah dominates the markets on her handicap debut for the feature contest, the talkSPORT...
SkySports
Off The Fence: Barry Geraghty 'buzzing' after Constitution Hill demolition in Fighting Fifth Hurdle
Gold Cup and Grand National winner Barry Geraghty couldn't hide his excitement when discussing Constitution Hill's breathtaking victory in the Fighting Fifth Hurdle last weekend. Geraghty, a former stable jockey to Nicky Henderson, knows the star hurdler better than most having prepared the horse at his home before being sold...
SkySports
Monday Tips
Dhabab can graduate to a Listed victory in the British Stallion Studs EBF Hyde Stakes at Kempton. The John and Thady Gosden-trained gelding made a perfect return from over a year off the track with a narrow success in a Lingfield handicap at the end of last month, triumphing by a neck over Street Kid in a seven-furlong heat.
SkySports
Wednesday Tips
Ballygrifincottage can make a successful start to his career over regulation fences in the Jewson St Helens Novices' Chase at Haydock. As a multiple point-to-point winner in Ireland, chasing was always likely to be the seven-year-old's game, so it is credit to his latent ability that he managed to do so well over hurdles last term. The Stowaway gelding was thrown in at the deep end on his Rules debut at Cheltenham last December, but ran a fine race in Grade Two company to finish third behind Irish raider Blazing Khal. Ballygrifincottage went on to open his account on the Winter Million card at Lingfield in January and rounded off his campaign with a fair fourth in the Albert Bartlett at the Cheltenham Festival.
SkySports
Race of the Day on Sky Sports Racing: Lexington Knight can get his own way out front in Wolverhampton opener
Monday's opening race at Wolverhampton is an intriguing handicap in which Alan Thomson looks at all nine runners before nominating his fancy. Monday's £100,000 minimum Tote placepot pool guarantee is on offer at Wolverhampton, live on Sky Sports Racing, and nine runners have been declared for the Top Odds Every Day With BetUK Handicap (4.25pm), a class five event over a mile-and-a-half on the Tapeta surface.
SkySports
Tuesday Tips
Nicky Henderson has his string firing on all cylinders and Ile De Jersey could add to the Seven Barrows tally when she lines up in the Join Vickers.Bet Free Bet Club Mares' Novices' Handicap Chase at Southwell. A winner in France before arriving in the UK, the four-year-old wasted little...
SkySports
Open de Espana: Caroline Hedwall wins in Malaga but Linn Grant's third place finish sees her take Race to Costa Del Sol title
Linn Grant came third at the Andalucia Costa del Sol Open de Espana on Sunday but it was enough to see her win the Race to Costa Del Sol title. Fellow Swede Caroline Hedwall won the Andalucia Costa del Sol Open de Espana itself after prevailing in a four-hole play-off against Morgane Metraux.
SkySports
PDC World Darts Championship 2022/23: Richie Burnett seals return | Glen Durrant: I'm no longer a pro player
Richie Burnett, Ryan Joyce and Jeff Smith claimed the last three places in the 2022/23 Cazoo World Darts Championship at the Tour Card Holder Qualifier. Monday's qualifier at the Barnsley Metrodome offered a last chance for PDC Tour Card Holders to book their place at Alexandra Palace for the sport's showpiece event, which will take place from December 15 to January 3.
SkySports
Japan Cup: Ryan Moore at his very best to steer Vela Azul to victory in Tokyo Grade One
Ryan Moore was at his brilliant best as he defied traffic problems aboard Vela Azul to win the Japan Cup for a second time in Tokyo. The 7/2 third-favorite found himself in an impossible position with two furlongs to run, but Moore conjured up a bit of magic aboard the five-year-old to weave his way to the front. And his mount was more than up for the challenge once finding daylight storming clear of the Cristian Demuro-ridden favourite Shahryar in the closing stages.
SkySports
Savills Chase: Galvin and Conflated head Gordon Elliott's star team at Leopardstown
Galvin, Conflated and Fil Dor are among the big names set to be in action for Gordon Elliott over the festive period as the Cullentra handler shuffles his pack for Leopardstown's Christmas Festival. Elliott has enjoyed huge success at the four-day meeting in recent years, with Galvin's thrilling Savills Chase...
SkySports
Darts Players Championship: Michael van Gerwen and Rob Cross survive scares to advance to quarter-finals
Michael van Gerwen and Danny Noppert will collide in an all-Dutch quarter-final at the Cazoo Players Championship Finals, after Dirk van Duijvenbode produced an astonishing display to secure his spot in the last eight. Six-time champion Van Gerwen remains on course to claim a record-extending seventh Players Championship Finals title...
SkySports
Club GAA round-up: Provincial football finals set, Kilmacud Crokes and Ballyhale Shamrocks march on
After another busy weekend, the club GAA season is reaching its business end. The four provincial football finals are now set, while in hurling, seven teams remain in the race for the Tommy Moore Cup. Kerry representatives Kerins O'Rahlly's made it through to the Munster decider, with a narrow 1-9...
SkySports
2023 PDC World Darts Championship: Watch live stream of the draw for this year's event at Alexandra Palace
Beau Greaves, Fallon Sherrock and more will discover their Alexandra Palace fate when the draw for the 2023 PDC World Darts Championship takes place live on Sky Sports News and you can watch it on a live stream. Watch the 2023 World Darts Championship draw from 6.25pm. Tune in from...
SkySports
FA Cup round-up: Forest Green hold off minnows Alvechurch while Chesterfield dump out Wimbledon
Forest Green Rovers ended non-League Alvechurch's FA Cup hopes with a 2-1 win to book their place in the third round. Former Crystal Palace striker Connor Wickham put Rovers, who are bottom of Sky Bet League One, ahead from the penalty spot in the 24th minute. Alvechurch - who play...
SkySports
Jill Scott crowned winner of I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here 2022 as football pays tribute
Euro 2022 winner Jill Scott has been crowned Queen of the Jungle on I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here. Before heading into the jungle, ex-England and Manchester City footballer Scott had said she thought there was "no way" she would be in the final, but the public loved her for her no-nonsense attitude, humility, positivity and sense of fun.
SkySports
Australian PGA Championship: Cameron Smith holds nerve to take third title at Royal Queensland
Smith had to be patient during the final round, after weather-affected the AUD$2m (£1.11m) event. The Australian led through the weekend and his 14-under-par 270 total was enough to secure the win after he carded a three-under-par 68 in the final round. Smith's sole birdie on the front nine...
SkySports
Emma Raducanu 'extremely grateful' for MBE after ceremony at Windsor Castle
British tennis Emma Raducanu said she is "extremely grateful" for her MBE after meeting the King at a special ceremony. The 20-year-old beamed as she posed for pictures after accepting the honour, awarded for services to tennis, at an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle on Tuesday. She was made a...
SkySports
FA Cup second round: Boreham Wood stun Bristol Rovers; Fleetwood Town edge Ebbsfleet
We round up all of Sunday's FA Cup second-round action, where there were wins for : Fleetwood, Burton, Boreham Wood and Derby County... Boreham Wood's FA Cup love affair continues as they stun Bristol Rovers. Boreham Wood's love affair with the FA Cup continues to blossom after they booked a...
