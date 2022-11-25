ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Monday Tips

Dhabab can graduate to a Listed victory in the British Stallion Studs EBF Hyde Stakes at Kempton. The John and Thady Gosden-trained gelding made a perfect return from over a year off the track with a narrow success in a Lingfield handicap at the end of last month, triumphing by a neck over Street Kid in a seven-furlong heat.
Wednesday Tips

Ballygrifincottage can make a successful start to his career over regulation fences in the Jewson St Helens Novices' Chase at Haydock. As a multiple point-to-point winner in Ireland, chasing was always likely to be the seven-year-old's game, so it is credit to his latent ability that he managed to do so well over hurdles last term. The Stowaway gelding was thrown in at the deep end on his Rules debut at Cheltenham last December, but ran a fine race in Grade Two company to finish third behind Irish raider Blazing Khal. Ballygrifincottage went on to open his account on the Winter Million card at Lingfield in January and rounded off his campaign with a fair fourth in the Albert Bartlett at the Cheltenham Festival.
Race of the Day on Sky Sports Racing: Lexington Knight can get his own way out front in Wolverhampton opener

Monday's opening race at Wolverhampton is an intriguing handicap in which Alan Thomson looks at all nine runners before nominating his fancy. Monday's £100,000 minimum Tote placepot pool guarantee is on offer at Wolverhampton, live on Sky Sports Racing, and nine runners have been declared for the Top Odds Every Day With BetUK Handicap (4.25pm), a class five event over a mile-and-a-half on the Tapeta surface.
Tuesday Tips

Nicky Henderson has his string firing on all cylinders and Ile De Jersey could add to the Seven Barrows tally when she lines up in the Join Vickers.Bet Free Bet Club Mares' Novices' Handicap Chase at Southwell. A winner in France before arriving in the UK, the four-year-old wasted little...
PDC World Darts Championship 2022/23: Richie Burnett seals return | Glen Durrant: I'm no longer a pro player

Richie Burnett, Ryan Joyce and Jeff Smith claimed the last three places in the 2022/23 Cazoo World Darts Championship at the Tour Card Holder Qualifier. Monday's qualifier at the Barnsley Metrodome offered a last chance for PDC Tour Card Holders to book their place at Alexandra Palace for the sport's showpiece event, which will take place from December 15 to January 3.
Japan Cup: Ryan Moore at his very best to steer Vela Azul to victory in Tokyo Grade One

Ryan Moore was at his brilliant best as he defied traffic problems aboard Vela Azul to win the Japan Cup for a second time in Tokyo. The 7/2 third-favorite found himself in an impossible position with two furlongs to run, but Moore conjured up a bit of magic aboard the five-year-old to weave his way to the front. And his mount was more than up for the challenge once finding daylight storming clear of the Cristian Demuro-ridden favourite Shahryar in the closing stages.
Savills Chase: Galvin and Conflated head Gordon Elliott's star team at Leopardstown

Galvin, Conflated and Fil Dor are among the big names set to be in action for Gordon Elliott over the festive period as the Cullentra handler shuffles his pack for Leopardstown's Christmas Festival. Elliott has enjoyed huge success at the four-day meeting in recent years, with Galvin's thrilling Savills Chase...
Emma Raducanu 'extremely grateful' for MBE after ceremony at Windsor Castle

British tennis Emma Raducanu said she is "extremely grateful" for her MBE after meeting the King at a special ceremony. The 20-year-old beamed as she posed for pictures after accepting the honour, awarded for services to tennis, at an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle on Tuesday. She was made a...

