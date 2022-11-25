ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The New Humanitarian

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

East Congo crisis summit issues call for Friday cease-fire

LUANDA, Angola (AP) — Leaders called for a cease-fire to take effect later this week in eastern Congo following a summit in Angola on Wednesday that included Congo’s president and Rwanda’s foreign minister but not the M23 rebels whose rapid advance has sharply escalated tensions between the two countries.
KEYT

E. Congo on edge to see if M23 rebel cease-fire takes effect

GOMA, Congo (AP) — Residents in eastern Congo are waiting to see whether a cease-fire would take effect as planned after weeks of fighting between government forces and a shadowy rebel group. Regional leaders called for the stop in violence at a summit earlier this week in Angola, and warned that force could be used if the M23 rebels do not comply. They also want M23 to relinquish control of the major towns that they have seized in their rapid advance. M23 chairman Bertrand Bisimwa said his rebels would accept the cease-fire. But he said they would still defend themselves and civilians as needed. The Congolese government accuses Rwanda of backing the rebels, which Rwanda has denied.
The New Humanitarian

Rising Ebola cases in Uganda spark regional concern

More than a month after an Ebola outbreak was declared in Uganda, infections continue to climb, and the World Health Organisation has upped its Ebola risk assessment for both the country and wider region since it reached the capital, Kampala. Rather than Uganda having contained the virus, “the risk can...
AFP

French-speaking bloc examines unrest in Africa

Facing calls to do more to resolve global crises, the world's French-speaking leaders met in Tunisia Sunday to discuss growing instability and popular discontent in francophone Africa. Ahead of the summit on the Tunisian island of Djerba, Mushikiwabo told AFP that "the defiance that we're seeing among young people in francophone Africa comes from political disillusionment" and frustrations over daily life. 
americanmilitarynews.com

Macron lashes out at Russia’s ‘predatory’ strategy in Africa

President Emmanuel Macron accused Russia of a “predatory” strategy to fuel anti-French sentiment in Africa, where France has suffered military setbacks and lost influence in recent years. Speaking to TV5 Monde while in Tunisia for a summit of French-speaking nations, Macron noted that three quarters of the people...
AFP

I.Coast's 'street general' Ble Goude returns after acquittal

Charles Ble Goude, a key figure in post-electoral violence in Ivory Coast 11 years ago, returned to the country Saturday for the first time in more than eight years, an AFP reporter said.  Wearing a suit and tie, the 50-year-old Ble Goude landed at the airport in the capital Abidjan after flying in on a commercial flight from neighbouring Ghana, according to an AFP reporter on the scene.
The Independent

Talks begin on disarmament of rebel groups in eastern Congo

The third round of Congo peace talks facilitated by the East Africa regional bloc opened in Kenya’s capital, Nairobi, on Monday with a plan to discuss reforms that will facilitate disarmament of rebel groups.Kenyan President William Ruto and Burundi’s Évariste Ndayishimiye attended the Monday opening session in person, while the presidents of Congo, Rwanda and Uganda attended virtually.The leaders reiterated their commitment to support and ensure lasting peace in Congo.The facilitator of the talks, former Kenyan president Uhuru Kenyatta, said the aim was to discuss political process and institutional reforms that will ensure an environment that is conducive to...
The Associated Press

UN: Taliban has plunged Afghanistan into `dire’ conditions

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. General Assembly adopted a resolution Thursday accusing the Taliban of violating the human rights of Afghan women and girls, failing to establish a representative government, and plunging the country into “dire economic, humanitarian and social conditions.”. The resolution also pointed to persistent...
BBC

Africa Live: Landslide kills at least 14 at funeral in Cameroon

Al-Shabab militants holed up in hotel room - officials. Officials in Somalia say al-Shabab militants are holed up in a hotel room surrounded by government forces. Gunfire and explosions could still be heard more than 12 hours after the Villa Rose hotel was stormed by the jihadist group. The national...
AFP

40 Burundi rebels killed in east DR Congo

Forty Burundian rebels have been killed in a joint offensive by the militaries of Democratic Republic of Congo and Burundi in eastern DRC, a Congolese army spokesman said on Sunday.  The two armies "carried out a high-intensity offensive operation" against Burundian rebels of the National Liberation Forces (FNL), Lieutenant Marc Elongo-Kyondwa said in a statement. 
The Independent

Riot police deployed in Brussels after clashes erupt following Belgium’s WC loss to Morocco

Belgium's shock defeat at the hands of Morocco saw riots break out in the capital city of Brussels on Sunday (27 November).Nearly 100 riot police officers were deployed to combat supporters throwing missiles and lighting fires following the 2-0 defeat, which leaves Belgium on the brink of an early exit from the World Cup.Police asked the public to avoid the central Brussels area as several metro stations, bus and tram lines were shut down to stem further complications.Authorities have so far not officially apportioned blame.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More The full exchange: Blackford faces Sunak as independence referendum deniedWorkers at largest iPhone factory clash with police in ChinaThamesmead locals react to linked murders of two teenagers
The New Humanitarian

The New Humanitarian

Washington, DC
382
Followers
860
Post
28K+
Views
ABOUT

Journalism from the heart of crises

 https://www.thenewhumanitarian.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy