Read full article on original website
Related
Fourth time lucky? The challenge of demobilising rebels in DR Congo
The Democratic Republic of Congo has been encouraged to accelerate the rollout of a new programme to demobilise rebel fighters amid surging conflict with armed groups, including the M23, which has seized yet more territory in eastern parts of the country. But there are limited funds for the programme –...
East Congo crisis summit issues call for Friday cease-fire
LUANDA, Angola (AP) — Leaders called for a cease-fire to take effect later this week in eastern Congo following a summit in Angola on Wednesday that included Congo’s president and Rwanda’s foreign minister but not the M23 rebels whose rapid advance has sharply escalated tensions between the two countries.
KEYT
E. Congo on edge to see if M23 rebel cease-fire takes effect
GOMA, Congo (AP) — Residents in eastern Congo are waiting to see whether a cease-fire would take effect as planned after weeks of fighting between government forces and a shadowy rebel group. Regional leaders called for the stop in violence at a summit earlier this week in Angola, and warned that force could be used if the M23 rebels do not comply. They also want M23 to relinquish control of the major towns that they have seized in their rapid advance. M23 chairman Bertrand Bisimwa said his rebels would accept the cease-fire. But he said they would still defend themselves and civilians as needed. The Congolese government accuses Rwanda of backing the rebels, which Rwanda has denied.
Rising Ebola cases in Uganda spark regional concern
More than a month after an Ebola outbreak was declared in Uganda, infections continue to climb, and the World Health Organisation has upped its Ebola risk assessment for both the country and wider region since it reached the capital, Kampala. Rather than Uganda having contained the virus, “the risk can...
French-speaking bloc examines unrest in Africa
Facing calls to do more to resolve global crises, the world's French-speaking leaders met in Tunisia Sunday to discuss growing instability and popular discontent in francophone Africa. Ahead of the summit on the Tunisian island of Djerba, Mushikiwabo told AFP that "the defiance that we're seeing among young people in francophone Africa comes from political disillusionment" and frustrations over daily life.
The largest war in the world: Hundreds of thousands killed in Ethiopia's Tigray conflict
Tigray, Eritrea and Ethiopia's 2-year-long civil war has killed more people than the war in Ukraine, yet nobody's talking about it.
BBC
Climate change: Kilimanjaro's and Africa's last glaciers to go by 2050, says UN
Glaciers across the globe - including the last ones in Africa - will be unavoidably lost by 2050 due to climate change, the UN says in a report. Glaciers in a third of UN World Heritage sites will melt within three decades, a UNESCO report found. Mount Kilimanjaro's last glaciers...
americanmilitarynews.com
Macron lashes out at Russia’s ‘predatory’ strategy in Africa
President Emmanuel Macron accused Russia of a “predatory” strategy to fuel anti-French sentiment in Africa, where France has suffered military setbacks and lost influence in recent years. Speaking to TV5 Monde while in Tunisia for a summit of French-speaking nations, Macron noted that three quarters of the people...
I.Coast's 'street general' Ble Goude returns after acquittal
Charles Ble Goude, a key figure in post-electoral violence in Ivory Coast 11 years ago, returned to the country Saturday for the first time in more than eight years, an AFP reporter said. Wearing a suit and tie, the 50-year-old Ble Goude landed at the airport in the capital Abidjan after flying in on a commercial flight from neighbouring Ghana, according to an AFP reporter on the scene.
Talks begin on disarmament of rebel groups in eastern Congo
The third round of Congo peace talks facilitated by the East Africa regional bloc opened in Kenya’s capital, Nairobi, on Monday with a plan to discuss reforms that will facilitate disarmament of rebel groups.Kenyan President William Ruto and Burundi’s Évariste Ndayishimiye attended the Monday opening session in person, while the presidents of Congo, Rwanda and Uganda attended virtually.The leaders reiterated their commitment to support and ensure lasting peace in Congo.The facilitator of the talks, former Kenyan president Uhuru Kenyatta, said the aim was to discuss political process and institutional reforms that will ensure an environment that is conducive to...
Nigeria's Borno state mobilises militia after 8 soldiers killed by militants
MAIDUGURI, Nigeria, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Nigeria's Borno state government has asked for 300 militia to help the military clear out Islamist insurgents after they killed at least eight soldiers during an attack in the northeastern town of Malam Fatori on Saturday, security sources said.
Venezuela holds the key as Petro looks to kickstart his Colombia peace plan
Beyond the bang-bang: Reporting from the front lines of peace. This article is part of our peacebuilding coverage, reporting on how atrocities can be prevented, how societies can be made more resilient, and how peace can be sustainably built. Security along the Colombia-Venezuela border has decayed dramatically in recent years,...
EXCLUSIVE: Britain to send Sri Lankan asylum seekers to Rwanda for medical treatment
Three Sri Lankan asylum seekers stranded on Diego Garcia, a remote island in the British Indian Ocean Territory, or BIOT, are expected to be transported to Rwanda for medical treatment, the British foreign office told The New Humanitarian. More than 200 Sri Lankan asylum seekers, mostly ethnic Tamils claiming to...
UN: Taliban has plunged Afghanistan into `dire’ conditions
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. General Assembly adopted a resolution Thursday accusing the Taliban of violating the human rights of Afghan women and girls, failing to establish a representative government, and plunging the country into “dire economic, humanitarian and social conditions.”. The resolution also pointed to persistent...
Sahel insurgency could 'engulf' West Africa, Ghana President says
ACCRA, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo on Tuesday warned that a rampant Islamist insurgency in West Africa's Sahel is threatening to engulf the entire region.
BBC
Africa Live: Landslide kills at least 14 at funeral in Cameroon
Al-Shabab militants holed up in hotel room - officials. Officials in Somalia say al-Shabab militants are holed up in a hotel room surrounded by government forces. Gunfire and explosions could still be heard more than 12 hours after the Villa Rose hotel was stormed by the jihadist group. The national...
For Rohingya refugees, rising dangers and a long road to repatriation
As Southeast Asian leaders gather in the Cambodian capital this week for a regional summit, the escalating violence in Myanmar is atop the agenda, but Rohingya refugees and activists are urging that the plight of those driven out of the country is not forgotten. More than five years after escaping...
40 Burundi rebels killed in east DR Congo
Forty Burundian rebels have been killed in a joint offensive by the militaries of Democratic Republic of Congo and Burundi in eastern DRC, a Congolese army spokesman said on Sunday. The two armies "carried out a high-intensity offensive operation" against Burundian rebels of the National Liberation Forces (FNL), Lieutenant Marc Elongo-Kyondwa said in a statement.
The hunger road: Somalis on surviving the worst drought in decades
Al-Hidaya is just one of hundreds of makeshift camps on the outskirts of Mogadishu where exhausted people, escaping drought and conflict in south-central Somalia, arrive each day, desperate for help. Yet there’s little aid available for the more than one million people who have fled their homes this year, and...
Riot police deployed in Brussels after clashes erupt following Belgium’s WC loss to Morocco
Belgium's shock defeat at the hands of Morocco saw riots break out in the capital city of Brussels on Sunday (27 November).Nearly 100 riot police officers were deployed to combat supporters throwing missiles and lighting fires following the 2-0 defeat, which leaves Belgium on the brink of an early exit from the World Cup.Police asked the public to avoid the central Brussels area as several metro stations, bus and tram lines were shut down to stem further complications.Authorities have so far not officially apportioned blame.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More The full exchange: Blackford faces Sunak as independence referendum deniedWorkers at largest iPhone factory clash with police in ChinaThamesmead locals react to linked murders of two teenagers
The New Humanitarian
Washington, DC
382
Followers
860
Post
28K+
Views
ABOUT
Journalism from the heart of criseshttps://www.thenewhumanitarian.org
Comments / 0