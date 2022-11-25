ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

LA Wallet users can now add legal digital version of concealed handgun permits

By Allison Bruhl
 3 days ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Concealed handgun permits can now be added to LA Wallet after receiving “thousands” of requests for the feature, LA Wallet app creators say.

Last year, LA Wallet rolled out digital hunting and fishing licenses and COVID-19 vaccination verification. The digital license is also valid to use at voting polls in the state.

“Digital Concealed Handgun Permits represent another first and another win for Louisiana citizens,” says Calvin Fabre, president of Envoc. “This is one more credential added to our citizen’s digital wallets while remaining legal with law enforcement.”

State law enforcement agencies will be notified of the permit’s legality via a communication network, according to LA Wallet creators. If users have trouble uploading their concealed handgun permit to the app, then they will need to contact the Louisiana State Police Concealed Handgun Department at 225-925-4867.

“This gives those that have completed the concealed carry course and have received their permit a safe and convenient place to have it on hand” says J. Shaw, USCCA Concealed Carry Instructor. “Holders have peace of mind their permit is active and in good standing with the state since it is connected directly with the issuing authority.”

The LA Wallet app, which was launched in 2018, is used by 1.5 million people.

