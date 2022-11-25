Read full article on original website
Crash blocking traffic at King Ave. W. and Overland Ave. in Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - A crash is blocking traffic at King Avenue West and Overland Avenue in Billings Monday. Our reporter on scene said there are major traffic delays in the area. The Billings Police Department is directing traffic as they assess the situation. The Billings Fire Department and American Medical...
yourbigsky.com
Rolled vehicle on 24th & Broadwater; Two vehicle crash
Billings Fire and BPD on scene of a two-vehicle crash near Softie’s on 24th. BPD telling Billings Beat the overturned vehicle crashed with a truck and flipped on its side. BPD reports it is not fatal accident but extent of injuries unknown. All motorists asked to take alternate route.
Community questions delayed police information on Billings shooting
A single tweet three and a half hours after a shooting killed one man and injured another is all the information residents have nearly 24 hours since the incident happened on Billings' Southside.
KULR8
One dead, one injured in overnight shooting on Billings South Side
BILLINGS, Mont. - One man is dead and another injured in an overnight shooting on Billings South Side. Sergeant Schwartz with the Billings Police Department said police responded to a shooting at 11:19 p.m. on November 27. They found a deceased man in the 4000 block of 2nd Avenue South. An injured man was located in the 100 block of Hallowell.
Update: Family identifies Billings shooting victim
Police said on social media the shooting was reported at 11:19 p.m. Sunday in the 4000 block of Second Avenue South.
The Coolest Montana Calendar for 2023 is Out Now
This calendar was cool before...but now they added law enforcement K9's to the photo shoot? Seriously, this has to be the coolest Montana calendar for 2023. The Mason Moore Foundation was started in honor of the late Broadwater County Sheriff's Deputy Mason Moore, who was killed in the line of duty back in 2017. Since the foundation was created, they have raised money to provide life saving equipment for law enforcement officers across Montana.
KULR8
Stabbing hospitalizes one person in Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - A person was hospitalized after a stabbing in a residence in the 1200 block of 3rd Street West in Billings Thursday. The Billings Police Department said on social media two men were fighting inside a residence, the unidentified suspect stabbed the suspect and then left the scene.
Q2 Billings Area Weather: Quick shot at snow signals a colder week
A cold front moving north to south over the area Sunday evening brings mainly mountain area snow. But as it sinks away, chilly air finds a home around us this week.
Family bringing choregraphed Christmas light show to Billings for 30 years
It's a beautiful sight and sound for anyone that drives by Fuller Family Medicine this time of year, but for Brad Fuller it's about more than just Christmas lights.
yourbigsky.com
Billings woman hospitalized after downtown Billings stabbing
BPD Lt. Wooley reports police are investigating a stabbing that happened on 3rd Avenue South and South 30th in Billings around noon on Tuesday. A 38-year-old woman was taken to a local hospital by ambulance for stab wounds. No word on whether her injuries are life-threatening. Lt. Wooley reports there...
Antibiotic Shortages Hurting Billings During Cold and Flu Season
Kyle Austin, President of Pharm406 here in Billings, reached out to let us know about a critical issue beginning to affect the Billings area. With Cold and Flu season in full swing, many may be headed to their doctor for that cold... but what they will find is the local pharmacies are having difficulty getting their hands on a supply of antibiotics.
[Photos] Laundry Ruined? Billings Thieves Broke in My Laundry Room
On a day where we should be thankful for our family, food, and what life has gifted us... The Grinch himself greeted me. Instead of a peaceful day of relaxation (as I generally don't celebrate Thanksgiving) I found the laundry room in my complex was broken into!. Kicked In. After...
Q2 Billings Area Weather: Colder, Light snow possible
Turning colder with Tuesday being the coldest day of the week. Billings will stay mainly below the freezing mark before the weekend.
Q2 Billings Area Weather: After the weekend, it turns colder again
A couple of waves of showers and wind will move through over the weekend. But a shift to colder days with light snow is the highlight of the forecast.
Santa is Coming to Rimrock Mall, Hosting Fun and Unique Activities!
Thanks to the Rimrock Mall, Santa will be arriving Wednesday, November 22 and will be available for photos until December 24, 2022. Mall Santa photos are some of the cutest, most festive thing Americans do each year with their kids. Some kids love to tell Santa what’s on their wish list, while others sometimes dislike it. I’ve seen babies light up at the Big Guy in Red and I’ve seen some throw an absolute fit. Either way, Santa photos are memories that are cherished forever.
Q2 Billings Area Weather: Another cool down on the way
Snow showers move in Sunday night as a cool down kicks in for next week. A good chance Billings won't get back above freezing next week.
Nora The Malamute Will Nuzzle You For The Holidays in Billings
Today at the TSM Tower, Nora stopped by to attempt at winning Paul over from the Breakfast Flakes and Nikki on the Morning Mix. Nora is a 9-year-young malamute full of energy and love. Nora's beautiful, smart, and affectionate. She does well with other dogs but would prefer a home without cats. She would probably do well with kids, too. Nora is originally from Texas, but is enjoying the Montana weather – so she would make a great outdoor adventure partner!
4 Great Burger Places in Montana
What is your favorite comfort food? If your answer is a nice burger and some fries on the side, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Montana that are highly praised for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
Remember That Awful Construction in Billings Heights? It’s Over!
If you remember over a year ago, I wrote about some awful construction in the Heights. The purpose of the construction was to modernize and increase the accessibility of the crosswalks, but it caused some massive backups if you were commuting early in the morning. The good news is that the project has fully completed as of today.
msuexponent.com
Central High students aim to strengthen workforce and community through new healthcare club
Billings Central High School's newest club may be mere months into its first year, but it’s already making a difference. From its volunteer work to hands-on learning experiences, the newest chapter of Montana HOSA - Future Healthcare Professionals is seeking to find and develop its namesake. “Students can start...
