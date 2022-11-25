Read full article on original website
Chloë Grace Moretz has been acting for most of her life, and she’s now revealing that she felt “infantilized” by “older men” when she was a teenager. The 25-year-old actress has been onscreen since the age of 7— and landed the lead role in “Carrie” at just 14. While appearing on the “Reign with Josh Smith” podcast, Moretz looked back at the “power struggle” she felt on sets where she was the lead, but she was just a teenager among older male co-stars and colleagues. “There were a lot of moments where it wouldn’t and I was treated equally,” said Moretz, who recently...
