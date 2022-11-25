ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Litchfield, IL

KMOV

Unidentified man found dead in alley after shooting

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A man was found shot dead in an alley in the Kingsway East neighborhood Saturday afternoon. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said officers found the man, who has not been identified, in an alley in the 4700 block of Leduc not conscious or breathing. EMS responded and pronounced the man dead at the scene.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
WCIA

Man hurt in officer-involved shooting

LITCHFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A man is in the hospital after officials with the Illinois State Police said he displayed a gun during an encounter with law enforcement, leading to officers shooting him. Officials said Illinois State Troopers, Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies and Litchfield Police officers were informed of a person with a gun in […]
LITCHFIELD, IL
wmay.com

Suspect Shot By Police In Litchfield; ISP Investigating

Illinois State Police are investigating after a man with a gun was shot by police in Litchfield Thanksgiving morning. Several agencies responded to a report of an armed individual in the parking lot of Taylorville Community Credit Union around 10am Thursday. When officers arrived, they say the man displayed the weapon. Two Litchfield police officers, a Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputy, and an Illinois State Police trooper all discharged their weapons.
LITCHFIELD, IL
WCIA

Woman hurt in Decatur shooting

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department responded to a shooting early Saturday morning. The shooting happened around 6 a.m. at the 1200 block of East Sedgwick Street. The police found a 31-year-old woman with life-threatening gunshot injuries on the scene and sent her to a local hospital. The Decatur Police Department is continuing to […]
DECATUR, IL
wdbr.com

Police shoot Litchfield gunman

State police are investigating an officer-involved shooting. Police responded to a report of a man with a gun Thanksgiving morning and found him in the parking lot of the Taylorville Community Credit Union in Litchfield around 10 a.m. Officers from Litchfield, Montgomery County, and state police all fired at the...
LITCHFIELD, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Sunday, November 27th, 2022

Centralia Police arrested a 30-year-old man who told them he was homeless for meth delivery, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and on an outstanding Marion County traffic warrant. Jeremy Lippert was taken to the Marion County Jail to await a decision on formal charges. The bond on the traffic warrant is set at $7,500.
MARION COUNTY, IL
KMOV

Double shooting in North City leaves man dead day before Thanksgiving

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis Metropolitan police are investigating a double shooting Wednesday evening that left one man dead. Investigators said the incident happened in the 5200 block of Hodiamont Tracks in North City. Authorities identified the deceased victim as 46-year-old Damon Atkins. The other shooting victim was...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
southernillinoisnow.com

Police beat for Saturday, November 26th, 2022

Centralia Police arrested a 21-year-old Pinckneyville man on Friday on an outstanding Marion County traffic warrant. Kameron Russell was taken to the Marion County Jail where he is being held in lieu of $10,000 bond.
MARION COUNTY, IL
wlds.com

Jacksonville Papa Murphy’s Burglarized

Jacksonville Police are investigating a Thanksgiving Day burglary of a business. Police received a phone call at 9:39 yesterday morning from employees of Papa Murphy’s Pizza located at 1119 West Morton Avenue saying that the business had been burglarized overnight. Upon arrival, police were shown where a cash register...
JACKSONVILLE, IL
advantagenews.com

Arson suspect held without bond

A Madison County judge has granted a request for denial of bond for a man accused of setting a fire that claimed the life of a Troy woman earlier this fall. Associate Judge Neil Schroeder ruled that 40-year-old Michael Sloan Jr, should remain in custody, agreeing with prosecutors that Sloan was a danger to the public and a threat to witnesses in the case.
TROY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Friday, November 25th, 2022

Salem Police have arrested a 33-year-old Vandalia man for possession of a stolen vehicle. Police report Jerrad Simpson of West Fillmore in Vandalia was taken into custody on Thanksgiving Day after being located in an apartment in the 100 block of West Kell Street. He was located after his mother’s car, which had earlier been reported stolen, was found in the parking lot of the apartment complex.
SALEM, IL
WAND TV

Coroner releases name of woman killed in Warrensburg on Wednesday

WARRENSBURG, Ill. (WAND) — A woman is dead and a man is in custody for murder, according to the Macon County Sheriff's Department. The department said on Wednesday at 5:51 p.m. deputies responded to a home for a possible domestic situation in Warrensburg. According to the sheriff's department, additional...
WARRENSBURG, IL
KMOV

One person killed in overnight double shooting in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two people were shot, one of whom was killed, in a shooting overnight in St. Louis. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 4000 block of Labadie Avenue around 11:15 p.m. Friday night. Officers found a 16-year-old on the front porch of a house with gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Thursday, November 24th, 2022

Salem Police arrested a 35-year-old Lake Station, Indiana man for possession of a stolen vehicle. Police Chief Kyle Ambuehl said they had received notification that John Cox may be in the area and when an officer saw a vehicle and license plates that matched the wanted information Cox was taken into custody without incident at a gas pump at a Westside convenience store. Cox is also being held for questioning by Indiana authorities.
SALEM, IL
myleaderpaper.com

St. Louis man arrested for allegedly stealing from SUV in Arnold

A 55-year-old St. Louis man was arrested for allegedly stealing an AT&T Wi-Fi box from an SUV parked outside the Target store, 3849 Vogel Road, in Arnold. The man was arrested after he was located at a Fenton business five days following the theft, Arnold Police reported. A 51-year-old Barnhart...
ARNOLD, MO
edglentoday.com

Belleville Woman Sentenced to Prison for Stealing Elderly Identities

BENTON – On Tuesday, November 22, 2022, Ashley McKinney, 39, of Belleville, Illinois, was sentenced to 54 months in federal prison for Identity Theft, Conspiracy to Commit Bank and Wire Fraud, and Money Laundering. According to court documents, for almost a year, Ashley McKinney defrauded elderly women in southern...
BELLEVILLE, IL

