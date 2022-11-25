ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

ramblinwreck.com

Jackson Lifts Jackets Past Belmont, 58-52

ESTERO, Fla. – Bianca Jackson scored 12 points in the fourth quarter and finished with 24 on the day to lift Georgia Tech to a 58-52 victory over Belmont in the final game of the Gulf Coast Showcase on Sunday. Tech finished 2-1 in the tournament and moved to 5-2 overall on the season.
ATLANTA, GA
ramblinwreck.com

Georgia Tech Earns Five Seed in NCAA Tournament

THE FLATS – No. 13 Georgia Tech volleyball (20-7, 13-5 ACC) has been selected as one of four national five seeds in the 2022 NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship, as announced by the NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball committee during the selection show on Sunday. As...
ATLANTA, GA
ramblinwreck.com

Hot-Shooting Jackets Topple North Alabama

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech shot nearly 60 percent from the floor, Deivon Smith led five players in double-figure scoring, and the Yellow Jackets got back in the win column Saturday night with an 80-61 men’s basketball victory over North Alabama at McCamish Pavilion. Tech (4-2) raced out...
ATLANTA, GA
ramblinwreck.com

Jackets Rebound with Win Over Air Force, 65-59

ESTERO, Fla. – Snapping a two-game skid, Georgia Tech women’s basketball edged Air Force, 65-59, on Saturday in game two of the Gulf Coast Showcase. The Yellow Jackets staged off a late rally by the Falcons to improve to 4-2 on the young season. After building a 10-0...
ATLANTA, GA
AL.com

Madison Whataburger opens with double drive-thru

Whataburger is now open in Madison, its 26th location in Alabama. Located at 7833 U.S. 72 West, the restaurant features Whataburger’s standard menu. along with a double drive-thru that will be open 24 hours. Customers will be able to dine in and place online/curbside orders in the coming weeks,...
MADISON, AL
atlantanewsfirst.com

Stolen Atlanta food truck recovered in Alabama

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - This year Tanya Greene cooked Thanksgiving dinner for about 40 friends and family members. It’s a big task, but something she’s used to because she owns Auntie Al’s Carolina De’Lish food truck. It’s named after her late mother, Althea.
ATLANTA, GA
April Killian

Cruisin' the Strip in Florence, Alabama

If you grew up in the Shoals area of north Alabama and you're over 40 years old, you'll know exactly what I'm talking about when I refer to "the strip" that was located in Florence. Take a look back at some of the places along the strip and see if you remember. I've even found a few old photos that are sure to take you back. Let's take one more loop, Shoals....let's cruise the strip!
FLORENCE, AL
WAFF

Decatur man fulfils his late mother’s wishes by sending her ashes to space

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A former Morgan County teacher passed away and her son is sending her off in the most astronomical way ever. Kathy Joseph, who was a gifted students teacher for 25 years, died earlier this year at the age of 68. Her time teaching was spent educating youth on the excitement she felt growing up during the Space Race.
DECATUR, AL
WAAY-TV

Update: Missing Morgan County teen found safe

UPDATE: The Morgan County Sheriff's office says the teen has been found safe. A 15-year-old male has been reported missing in Morgan County. The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says Christian Wallace left a home in the Danville area on foot and has not been seen since. He is described as...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

2 men found dead at Wheeler Estate Apartments in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A death investigation is underway after two men were found dead at Wheeler Estate Apartments in Decatur on Sunday. According to a Decatur Police Department (DPD) spokesperson, two people were found dead inside a unit at the apartment building around 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 27. The...
DECATUR, AL
WAFF

Single-vehicle crash in Limestone Co. causes lane closure

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) announced that a single-commercial vehicle crash has caused a lane closure in Limestone County. According to officials, the northbound lane of Alabama 99 near West Limestone School Road is currently blocked and will be for an undetermined amount of time.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Decatur Police on scene of death investigation

Decatur Police are on the scene of a death investigation. Police responded to a report around 1:30p.m. at the Wheeler Estate Apartments, at 134 McEntire Ln. SW. Decatur Police say two bodies were located inside the apartment. The causes of their deaths have yet to be determined. Detectives with the...
DECATUR, AL

