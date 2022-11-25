Read full article on original website
ramblinwreck.com
Jackson Lifts Jackets Past Belmont, 58-52
ESTERO, Fla. – Bianca Jackson scored 12 points in the fourth quarter and finished with 24 on the day to lift Georgia Tech to a 58-52 victory over Belmont in the final game of the Gulf Coast Showcase on Sunday. Tech finished 2-1 in the tournament and moved to 5-2 overall on the season.
ramblinwreck.com
Georgia Tech Earns Five Seed in NCAA Tournament
THE FLATS – No. 13 Georgia Tech volleyball (20-7, 13-5 ACC) has been selected as one of four national five seeds in the 2022 NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship, as announced by the NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball committee during the selection show on Sunday. As...
ramblinwreck.com
Hot-Shooting Jackets Topple North Alabama
THE FLATS – Georgia Tech shot nearly 60 percent from the floor, Deivon Smith led five players in double-figure scoring, and the Yellow Jackets got back in the win column Saturday night with an 80-61 men’s basketball victory over North Alabama at McCamish Pavilion. Tech (4-2) raced out...
UNA’s ShunDerrick Powell enters transfer portal
UNA star running back ShunDerrick Powell announced on Twitter Monday that he has entered the transfer portal.
ramblinwreck.com
Jackets Rebound with Win Over Air Force, 65-59
ESTERO, Fla. – Snapping a two-game skid, Georgia Tech women’s basketball edged Air Force, 65-59, on Saturday in game two of the Gulf Coast Showcase. The Yellow Jackets staged off a late rally by the Falcons to improve to 4-2 on the young season. After building a 10-0...
Madison Whataburger opens with double drive-thru
Whataburger is now open in Madison, its 26th location in Alabama. Located at 7833 U.S. 72 West, the restaurant features Whataburger’s standard menu. along with a double drive-thru that will be open 24 hours. Customers will be able to dine in and place online/curbside orders in the coming weeks,...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Stolen Atlanta food truck recovered in Alabama
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - This year Tanya Greene cooked Thanksgiving dinner for about 40 friends and family members. It’s a big task, but something she’s used to because she owns Auntie Al’s Carolina De’Lish food truck. It’s named after her late mother, Althea.
Popular record-holding store chain opens another new location in Alabama
A popular store chain that holds multiple world records recently opened another new location in Alabama this week. Read on to learn more. On Monday, November 21, 2022, the convenience store chain Buc-ee's, opened its newest Alabama location in Athens.
Cruisin' the Strip in Florence, Alabama
If you grew up in the Shoals area of north Alabama and you're over 40 years old, you'll know exactly what I'm talking about when I refer to "the strip" that was located in Florence. Take a look back at some of the places along the strip and see if you remember. I've even found a few old photos that are sure to take you back. Let's take one more loop, Shoals....let's cruise the strip!
WAFF
Decatur man fulfils his late mother’s wishes by sending her ashes to space
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A former Morgan County teacher passed away and her son is sending her off in the most astronomical way ever. Kathy Joseph, who was a gifted students teacher for 25 years, died earlier this year at the age of 68. Her time teaching was spent educating youth on the excitement she felt growing up during the Space Race.
WAAY-TV
Update: Missing Morgan County teen found safe
UPDATE: The Morgan County Sheriff's office says the teen has been found safe. A 15-year-old male has been reported missing in Morgan County. The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says Christian Wallace left a home in the Danville area on foot and has not been seen since. He is described as...
Two people found dead in Decatur apartment
The Decatur Police Department (DPD) said it's investigating after two were found dead at a local apartment building.
Danville teen found, safe after reported missing
HAVE YOU SEEN HIM? A 15-year-old is missing after walking away from a home in Danville.
WAFF
2 men found dead at Wheeler Estate Apartments in Decatur
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A death investigation is underway after two men were found dead at Wheeler Estate Apartments in Decatur on Sunday. According to a Decatur Police Department (DPD) spokesperson, two people were found dead inside a unit at the apartment building around 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 27. The...
WAAY-TV
Muscle Shoals Police: Argument between brothers ends in assault, shots fired
Two men are in Huntsville Hospital after one was assaulted and the other shot Monday night. According to Muscle Shoals Police, investigators were called to a shots fired call around 8:30 p.m. Monday at the corner of Wilson Dam Road and Pershing Avenue. Detectives say they found two victims, one...
Decatur Police identify men found dead Sunday
The Decatur Police Department (DPD) has identified two men found dead at a local apartment complex Sunday afternoon.
WAFF
Single-vehicle crash in Limestone Co. causes lane closure
LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) announced that a single-commercial vehicle crash has caused a lane closure in Limestone County. According to officials, the northbound lane of Alabama 99 near West Limestone School Road is currently blocked and will be for an undetermined amount of time.
WAAY-TV
Decatur police identify Sunday shooting victims; residents discuss concerns about city's safety
Two men have been identified as the victims of a fatal shooting Sunday at a Decatur apartment complex. Decatur Police said 29-year-old Codey Ray Schepp and 42-year-old Quinton Lamon Owens were found about 1:30 p.m. Sunday at Wheeler Estate Apartments on McEntire Lane SW. Police have not said whether there...
WAAY-TV
Decatur Police on scene of death investigation
Decatur Police are on the scene of a death investigation. Police responded to a report around 1:30p.m. at the Wheeler Estate Apartments, at 134 McEntire Ln. SW. Decatur Police say two bodies were located inside the apartment. The causes of their deaths have yet to be determined. Detectives with the...
WAAY-TV
Shoals business owner defends Yule festival plans after residents allege it promotes Satanic values
Residents in Tuscumbia have accused a holiday festival of promoting Satanic values. The city's first ever "Festival of Yule" will take place 1–9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 on Main Street, with more than 30 vendors selling goods. "The Festival of Yule is basically, really, honestly a way to bring...
