BBC
BBC NI job cuts: BBC Northern Ireland to lose 36 posts
BBC Northern Ireland (BBC NI) is planning to close 36 posts in an attempt to make £2.3m of savings and invest more money in online services. According to the most recent BBC annual report, BBC NI has a workforce of about 600. The BBC said it hopes "the majority"...
BBC
Northern Ireland Protocol: Poots denies letter tried to dilute bill
The former Stormont agriculture minister Edwin Poots has dismissed a report that he tried to dilute the Northern Ireland Protocol bill. The ex-DUP leader responded to a Financial Times article which suggested he wrote to the government to argue Northern Ireland's farmers would be better off under the protocol. The...
BBC
Thousands more cancer cases linked to deprivation
Thousands of extra cancer cases are linked to deprivation in Scotland, according to Cancer Research UK (CRUK). The charity has found that around 4,900 extra cancer cases a year are linked, which equates to 13 cases a day. Those living in the poorest areas are also more likely to be...
BBC
Newcastle City Council seizes 1,300 fake football kits
More than 1,300 fake football strips have been seized by trading standards officers on Tyneside. The kits, for "most nations" taking part in the World Cup, had a street value of about £35,000, Newcastle City Council said. Officers found the items during routine web searches for counterfeit goods. Checks...
Qatar reviewing London investments after TfL bans its adverts – report
Ban linked to World Cup hosts’ human rights record taken as message ‘Qatari business not welcome in London’, source tells FT
BBC
UK government scared of indyref, says SNP deputy leader
The UK government is "scared" of allowing a Scottish independence referendum because it knows it will lose, the SNP's deputy leader has said. Keith Brown made the claim after the Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday that a vote could not be held without consent from Westminster. Nicola Sturgeon has said...
BBC
Newcastle leisure centre firm 'not cutting hours amid energy costs'
A leisure centre operator says it will not cut timetables in Newcastle despite reductions elsewhere over energy bills. Bosses at GLL, which operates under the Better Leisure brand, said this week it would temporarily reduce opening times at more than 200 venues across the UK. But timetable cuts from December...
BBC
Stoke MP 'aghast and shocked' over fresh asylum hotel plan
A Stoke-on-Trent MP has said he is "aghast and shocked" to hear another hotel in the city could be used to house asylum seekers. Jonathan Gullis has written to the home secretary and complained the city had "disproportionately borne a significant quantity of migrants". The city council recently lost a...
BBC
Belfast: 'Budget constraints' mean no extra cash for alley gates
"Extraordinary constraints" on the Department of Justice's budget mean it is not able to provide extra money to pay for alley gates in Belfast. That is according to a letter to Belfast City Council from the department's permanent secretary. The department was asked to provide £500,000 towards alley gates to...
BBC
Welsh Rugby Union ready to act on 'planned' review into Wales' autumn campaign
Welsh Rugby Union chief executive Steve Phillips has confirmed a review will be conducted into Wales' underwhelming autumn campaign. Wayne Pivac's future is in doubt as head coach with predecessor and fellow New Zealander Warren Gatland a target for a potential short-term return. Pivac was due to travel to France...
Phys.org
Brexit changes caused 22.9% slump in UK-EU exports into Q1 2022 according to new research
Research by the Centre for Business Prosperity at Aston University has shown that UK exports to the EU fell by an average of 22.9% in the first 15 months after the introduction of the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement, highlighting the continuing challenges that UK firms are facing. Building on...
UK regulator calls for review of reactions in eyes to Sanofi asthma drug
Nov 29 (Reuters) - Britain's medicines regulator said on Tuesday that any new or worsening reactions in patients' eyes arising from use of Sanofi's (SASY.PA) best-selling asthma and eczema drug Dupixent should be promptly reviewed by healthcare professionals.
BBC
Colchester: Reclaim the Night march held during World Cup
Campaigners staged a "show of strength" march during a World Cup fixture to "highlight the reality of male violence" against women. Staff and supporters from Colchester's Centre for Action on Rape and Abuse (Cara) took to the streets on Saturday. It coincided with the football tournament, when male violence against...
50,000 UK driving tests a year taken by learners with at least five fails
If at first you don’t succeed, try, try, try, try, try, try again. That is the motto for tens of thousands of aspiring motorists who are taking their driving tests for the sixth time, according to analysis. Parents and young drivers who are struggling to find a slot due...
BBC
Stroke patient had to get bus to Ipswich Hospital says wife
A father suffering a stroke had to take two buses to hospital when his ambulance was cancelled, his wife said. Lauren Matthews said when her husband Gavin was then cleared to leave Ipswich Hospital a few hours later, his symptoms reappeared but an ambulance was once more diverted elsewhere. After...
BBC
Most Scottish universities fail to join gender violence charter
Most universities in Scotland have failed to sign up to a charter tackling gender-based violence in education, a charity has said. The charter was introduced last year by EmilyTest, a Scottish government-backed charity in memory of 18-year-old Emily Drouet - launched by her mum Fiona. Emily took her own life...
Social enterprise works to end period poverty in Scotland
Edinburgh — For half of the world's population, sanitary products are a necessity. With costs soaring to $11 per month, for many women, these items have become a luxury. But a social enterprise called Hey Girls is trying to change that by providing free sanitary products. A new law...
BBC
The Disappeared: Meath Mass hears appeal for information
A Mass attended by nine of the families of the Disappeared has heard a call for anyone with information to come forward. The Disappeared are those who were abducted, murdered and secretly buried by republicans during Northern Ireland's Troubles. The Mass was celebrated by Bishop of Meath Tom Deenihan in...
BBC
Tory MPs urge PM to change law to ease migrant crisis
More than 50 Tory MPs have urged Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to alter "quirks" in modern slavery laws to make it easier to send some migrants home. The letter, arranged by former Brexit Secretary David Davis, demands those travelling from "safe countries", such as Albania, be returned more quickly. The...
BBC
Camilla scraps ladies-in-waiting in modernising move
Camilla, the Queen Consort, is ending the tradition of having ladies-in-waiting, but instead will be helped by "Queen's companions". As well as modernising the title, the six women assistants will be less regularly in attendance than the previous role required. The honorary positions involve helping the Queen Consort at public...
