Alameda Research Pulled $204M From FTX Prior to Bankruptcy Filing
The result from an analysis published by blockchain firm Arkham Intelligence shows that FTX’s sister trading firm Alameda Research successfully withdrew $204 million from the exchange’s United States arm. This happened even before the exchange and its other 130 associates filed for bankruptcy. Altogether, the funds were pulled...
Crypto Exchange Ripio To Open Services In Florida
Ripio, a cryptocurrency exchange headquartered in Buenos Aires, is making its maiden voyage to the United States in Florida. The company, which has 4.5 million customers and has been in operation for a decade, has already obtained regulatory licence to conduct business in the state with Ripio Select. The offering is geared toward individuals who have a high net worth, as well as companies and other types of institutional investors.
Kiln Receives 17 Million Euros Funding From Kraken and ConsenSys
Kiln, an Enterprise-grade staking platform, has secured a capital of 17 million euros ($17.6 million) in a fundraiser led by Kraken Ventures, ConsenSys, Sparkle Ventures, and GSR. According to the announcement, Kiln intends to use the funds raised to extend its market-leading staking infrastructure product portfolio. Kiln believes that the...
Americans Predict Further Decline for Bitcoin in the Near term
Following the recent crisis that has accompanied the sudden collapse of FTX, analysis shows that most average Americans now believe the world’s largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, may drop soon. According to a Morning Consult survey carried out on November 15 -17 after the collapse of FTX, United States adults predicted...
Crypto Firm Bitget Plans Expansion In Africa
Bitget, a leading cryptocurrency exchange, has announced that it has registered in the Seychelles in order to facilitate international growth. The exchange is decentralized, meaning it has no single location but rather functions through a series of hubs in key markets, with future expansion expected to bring even more of these locations online.
Fidelity Opens Crypto Trading Accounts For Clients on Waitlist
Investment firm Fidelity has commenced the opening of retail crypto trading accounts following the announcement of a waiting list at the beginning of this month. As it stands, some users who are presumed to be on the waitlist have received emails with details of their access to buy and sell Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) on the Fidelity platform. The email stated that ‘the wait is over’.
Huobi Will Not Merge With Poloniex
The cryptocurrency exchange Huobi has dismissed suggestions that it may combine operations with the Poloniex platform as “categorically untrue”. Huobi is one of the major cryptocurrency platforms in Asia, which was established in China in 2013. It had been previously stated by Colin Wu that the two exchanges...
Crypto Adoption will Impact the Current Payment Infrastructure
As the adoption rate for cryptocurrencies continues to soar, a recent survey carried out by Innopay, an expert in digital transactions, and Paypers, an analysis provider has shown that cryptocurrencies will see more use cases. According to the survey conducted between June and September 2022, 88% of the respondents, most...
Belgian FSMA Regulators Says BTC, ETH Are Not Securities
Regulators globally are attempting to give certain digital assets precise definitions and so far, very little has been done in that regard. The top two ranking cryptocurrencies Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and some other decentralized digital coins have been categorized as non-securities. Most of these other decentralized coins are those which are issued solely by computer codes and do not have other issuers.
Crypto Influencer BitBoy Crypto Wants To Have A Chat With SBF
BitBoy Crypto, a prominent figure in the cryptocurrency industry, is currently in the Bahamas, where he is attempting to contact Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of FTX and the exchange’s former CEO. The influencer has been critical of SBF for the shocking collapse of FTX, which led to a meltdown...
Aragon Project Tops its Ether Holdings With Over $20M Coins
The recent events that have occurred in the blockchain industry have brought about a lot of changes. Many investment firms are henceforth prioritizing the safety of their users’ assets. Aragon Project, an open-source software based on the Ethereum blockchain has made an announcement via its weekly report that it...
AAX Exchange VP Steps Down Following Withdrawal Suspension
Another crypto exchange which began halting withdrawals due to the FTX contagion has just seen the exit of one of its executives. Vice President of Seychelles-based AAX exchange Ben Caselin announced that he was resigning from his role in the exchange. Caselin, who specifically served as the VP Global Marketing...
Loss Of Decentralized Entities Is Crypto’s Death: Cardano CEO
Charles Hoskinson, CEO of Cardano believes that Decentralized identifiers (DIDs) are essential for assuring compliance without falling prey to exchanges’ interpretations of anti-money laundering legislation. He answered during a Q&A session at the 2022 Web Summit conducted in early November 2022 which was just published. According to Hoskinson, centralized...
Ripple Official Says FTX Implosion is ‘Incredibly Damaging’
The implosion of the FTX Derivatives Exchange has several meanings to a couple of people, many have said what FTX could and could not have done. The latest description is the one outlined by Rahul Advani, Ripple’s APAC policy director. Advani described the sudden crash of the cryptocurrency exchange as “incredibly damaging” for the entire crypto industry.
IMF Demands Increased Crypto Regulation In Africa
After the failure of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) wrote a blog post advocating for greater oversight of the region’s crypto sector in Africa. Countries like Nigeria on the continent of Africa are among the world’s leaders in the cryptocurrency sector, which is expanding at...
ECB President Says Crypto Regulation is an Absolute Necessity
The president of the European Central Bank (ECB) Christine Lagarde calls for more robust crypto regulation in the European Union following the implosion of the FTX Derivatives Exchange. During the Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs of the European Parliament which was held on Monday, Lagarde said that crypto regulation...
LINE Closes Bitfront Exchange Due to Current Market Situation
LINE, a blockchain service development platform has said it will no longer be running its exchange platform known as Bitfront, citing the ongoing crypto bear market situation as the reason for shutting down the exchange arm. The Bitfront team wrote an address to its users stating the schedule as related...
Bitcoin Mining Revenue Plummet in the Last Two Years
The poor market performance of the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization Bitcoin (BTC) has greatly impacted the mining revenue earned by stakeholders in the space. In the last two years, a consistent decline in the revenue gauge has been observed in addition to increasing network difficulty and a heavier computational demand. Amidst all these, there has been a jump in the cost of energy.
Kraken CEO Comments On Binance’s Proof-Of-Reserves
The recent events in the crypto market highlighted the significance of proof of reserves is for preventing the theft of customer funds. Several business owners, including Kraken’s CEO Jesse Powell, have criticized the practice of exchanges proactively providing wallet addresses to establish the presence of users’ assets, calling it “pointless” since exchanges fail to incorporate liabilities.
Ethereum price analysis for 29 November 2022
Ethereum price analysis for 29 November 2022, Ethereum, the second largest cryptocurrency based on market cap, is in a downtrend since November 2021. You can read more about Ethereum price from CoinCodex. On the second day of this week, it seems that sellers take control of the price based on the weekly Heikin Ashi Candlestick. The weekly MACD is still negative but forms a positive histogram. The weekly RSI fluctuates below 50, and the price is still under the 50 SMMA line.
