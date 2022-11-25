ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Oregonian

Dougy Center helps grieving children experience pain and loss in their own way: Season of Sharing 2022

A circular hallway connects several playrooms at Dougy Center, the Southeast Portland nonprofit that’s provided support groups for grieving children and families for 40 years. One room houses musical instruments, another a child-size theater. A third features a padded “volcano room,” where children with explosive feelings can punch the walls and jump and throw things safely.
PORTLAND, OR
The Portland Mercury

Good Afternoon, News: Nearly 1,700 Homeless Now Have Homes, Wheeler Still Wants Internment Camps, and Arizona Republicans Refuse to Certify Election

The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. GOOD AFTERNOON, PORTLAND! If you love...
PORTLAND, OR
KTVL

Nurses across Oregon sue Providence Medical Group for "wage theft"

Several Providence nurses across the state of Oregon are claiming that Providence has been taking money out of their paychecks in what they call "wage theft." “Providence isn’t going to alert you that they've given you less money than they should’ve, so that already puts a burden on a nurse who’s coming off a 12-plus hour shift in the ER, to go through their paycheck with a fine tooth comb,” said Kevin Mealy, spokesperson for the Oregon Nurses Association (ONA).
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Multnomah County hearing weighs ban on flavored tobacco

Multnomah County commissioners took public input Monday night on their proposal to ban flavored tobacco products that could come up for a vote on Thursday morning. Supporters of banning flavored vapes argued that the products are getting a new generation of teenagers and preteens addicted to nicotine, that flavored vapes are omnipresent in secondary schools, even though they’re illegal for anyone under 21, and that vaping products are more hazardous than manufacturers want people to believe.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Logistics facility will support economy

Regarding the Nov. 20 story “East Portland residents, school officials say large warehouse will bring more pollution despite city’s commitment to ‘environmental justice’”:. When contacted by the paper, we at Prologis shared as much information as possible about our plans to build a modern logistics...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Backers of a Multnomah County capital gains tax to help tenants facing eviction file signatures to get on May 2023 ballot

Multnomah County elections officials will soon determine whether voters will weigh in on a measure to tax capital gains to give legal representation to tenants facing eviction. Backers of the proposed ballot initiative, which seeks a 0.75% adjustable countywide capital gains tax to pay for tenant assistance, turned in 33,575...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

Measure 114 suit to begin this week

PORTLAND – The lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of Ballot Measure 114 was filed in Pendleton’s U.S. District Court, but it’s not being heard there. The action has been moved to Judge Karin Immergut’s courtroom in the Portland District. She has scheduled a hearing on Friday. The...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Legacy Health notifies Portland area patients that former employee stole their personal data

Legacy Health, one of the largest hospital and clinical providers in the Portland area, said a former employee stole patients’ personal information. The health system, which learned of the data breach in July, says patients who had tests run at its Legacy Health Laboratory network in the Portland metro and southwest Washington areas were affected. The employee – who has since been fired -- transferred their files to a personal storage device via external drives and email.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Rescue dog living his best life thanks to Portland woman and community support

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - After a rough start to life with abuse and neglect, a Portland dog is showing us how the support of our community is keeping him moving. Hitching a ride with mom, rocking a million dollar smile and a whole lot of tongue, the very fashionable American Bulldog, Captain Jack, doesn’t let spina bifida slow his roll.
PORTLAND, OR
Clackamas Review

Opinion: Clackamas County voters ignore races, creating problems

Joe K. Meyer: Commission seats could have swung in the other direction had more people marked their ballots 'down ticket' With another election cycle winding down, I want to sincerely thank my fellow Clackamas County residents (and everyone else throughout Oregon!) who exercised their civic duty this November. If you're reading this and you voted, give yourself a well-deserved pat on the back! Now, a question for everyone congratulating themselves: how many of you only voted at the "top of the ticket" and left all other sections of your ballot blank? For those who may not know, this phenomenon is...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
The Oregonian

Opinion: An SOS to Portlanders from a neighborhood abandoned

Burke is owner of The Society Hotel in Old Town and chair of the Old Town Community Association. She lives in Portland. These last two years have been a tipping point for Old Town. The crushing weight of watching our most vulnerable roam the streets – with no one providing a plan for who will care for them – is always hard. But combined with empty offices and empty storefronts, a decline in traffic from tourists and locals, and a short-staffed police force, our neighborhood has lost the life and sense of order it once had. And with that loss, a new crowd started making their way to the streets of Old Town – a more dangerous crowd.
PORTLAND, OR
theorcasonian.com

People in Portland planted trees. Decades later, a stunning pattern emerged

Money may not grow from trees, but something even better does. In a new study led by the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) Forest Service, researchers found that each tree planted in a community was associated with significant reductions in non-accidental and cardiovascular mortality among humans living nearby. On top...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
88K+
Followers
51K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy