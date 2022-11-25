Read full article on original website
Monday in Portland: Workers at SW Portland Starbucks go on strike, people stop armed robbery at sports bar and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Police Never Test Gun As Evidence In Family's DisappearanceStill UnsolvedPortland, OR
The richest person in OregonLuay RahilOregon State
Maine Veteran Sues Over Medical Coverage for Transgender DaughterThe Maine WriterMaine State
Wednesday in Portland: Children's hospitals implementing crisis standards of care amid RSV outbreakEmily ScarviePortland, OR
OHSU, OSU researchers discover nanotechnology could detect, treat ectopic pregnancies
PORTLAND, Ore. — Breakthrough medical research shows nanotechnology could be used to better detect and treat ectopic pregnancies, according to researchers from Oregon Health & Science University and Oregon State University. An ectopic pregnancy is a pregnancy in which the fertilized egg grows outside of the uterus. It's often...
‘It feels like we don’t matter’: Nurses ask DA to investigate alleged wage theft at Providence
The Oregon Nurses Association told KOIN 6 News Monday that they asked the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office to launch an investigation into Providence Health, accusing them of wage theft.
Dougy Center helps grieving children experience pain and loss in their own way: Season of Sharing 2022
A circular hallway connects several playrooms at Dougy Center, the Southeast Portland nonprofit that’s provided support groups for grieving children and families for 40 years. One room houses musical instruments, another a child-size theater. A third features a padded “volcano room,” where children with explosive feelings can punch the walls and jump and throw things safely.
Good Afternoon, News: Nearly 1,700 Homeless Now Have Homes, Wheeler Still Wants Internment Camps, and Arizona Republicans Refuse to Certify Election
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. GOOD AFTERNOON, PORTLAND! If you love...
Nurses across Oregon sue Providence Medical Group for "wage theft"
Several Providence nurses across the state of Oregon are claiming that Providence has been taking money out of their paychecks in what they call "wage theft." “Providence isn’t going to alert you that they've given you less money than they should’ve, so that already puts a burden on a nurse who’s coming off a 12-plus hour shift in the ER, to go through their paycheck with a fine tooth comb,” said Kevin Mealy, spokesperson for the Oregon Nurses Association (ONA).
Apparently, Portland is the best place in America to live if you’re Gen Z; but what about Millennials?
When I was a young, a mere lass of 27 or so, I sat in a conference room with a bunch of Baby Boomers and Gen Xers and heard a marketing professional talk to my much older colleagues about how to capture the eyes and hearts and minds and money of the mythical “Millennial.”
Multnomah County hearing weighs ban on flavored tobacco
Multnomah County commissioners took public input Monday night on their proposal to ban flavored tobacco products that could come up for a vote on Thursday morning. Supporters of banning flavored vapes argued that the products are getting a new generation of teenagers and preteens addicted to nicotine, that flavored vapes are omnipresent in secondary schools, even though they’re illegal for anyone under 21, and that vaping products are more hazardous than manufacturers want people to believe.
Readers respond: Logistics facility will support economy
Regarding the Nov. 20 story “East Portland residents, school officials say large warehouse will bring more pollution despite city’s commitment to ‘environmental justice’”:. When contacted by the paper, we at Prologis shared as much information as possible about our plans to build a modern logistics...
Backers of a Multnomah County capital gains tax to help tenants facing eviction file signatures to get on May 2023 ballot
Multnomah County elections officials will soon determine whether voters will weigh in on a measure to tax capital gains to give legal representation to tenants facing eviction. Backers of the proposed ballot initiative, which seeks a 0.75% adjustable countywide capital gains tax to pay for tenant assistance, turned in 33,575...
Advocates Collect Necessary Signatures to Put Capital Gains Tax on Spring Ballot to Fund Eviction Defense
A group that aims to implement a capital gains tax in Multnomah County to fund eviction defense services turned in the number of signatures needed to put it on the May 2023 ballot. The Oregonian first reported the news. The campaign collecting the signatures, Eviction Representation for All, was dealt...
Measure 114 suit to begin this week
PORTLAND – The lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of Ballot Measure 114 was filed in Pendleton’s U.S. District Court, but it’s not being heard there. The action has been moved to Judge Karin Immergut’s courtroom in the Portland District. She has scheduled a hearing on Friday. The...
Southwest Portland Starbucks workers go on strike
Some workers at a Southwest Portland Starbucks are going on strike, the latest to join the ongoing labor disputes between Starbucks and employees at hundreds of stores across the country.
Legacy Health notifies Portland area patients that former employee stole their personal data
Legacy Health, one of the largest hospital and clinical providers in the Portland area, said a former employee stole patients’ personal information. The health system, which learned of the data breach in July, says patients who had tests run at its Legacy Health Laboratory network in the Portland metro and southwest Washington areas were affected. The employee – who has since been fired -- transferred their files to a personal storage device via external drives and email.
Rescue dog living his best life thanks to Portland woman and community support
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - After a rough start to life with abuse and neglect, a Portland dog is showing us how the support of our community is keeping him moving. Hitching a ride with mom, rocking a million dollar smile and a whole lot of tongue, the very fashionable American Bulldog, Captain Jack, doesn’t let spina bifida slow his roll.
Rains PDX closes, cites employee safety, crime in Portland
"My decision to close was not an easy one but as things escalated from not just financial impact to safety issues, I had to make the call," she told KOIN 6 News.
Opinion: Clackamas County voters ignore races, creating problems
Joe K. Meyer: Commission seats could have swung in the other direction had more people marked their ballots 'down ticket' With another election cycle winding down, I want to sincerely thank my fellow Clackamas County residents (and everyone else throughout Oregon!) who exercised their civic duty this November. If you're reading this and you voted, give yourself a well-deserved pat on the back! Now, a question for everyone congratulating themselves: how many of you only voted at the "top of the ticket" and left all other sections of your ballot blank? For those who may not know, this phenomenon is...
Multnomah County health officials urge many families to reconsider Thanksgiving as RSV infections surge
Multnomah County Health officials are recommending families with children 3 and younger consider skipping Thanksgiving gatherings. They say anyone who feels sick, anyone in fragile health and anyone elderly should also consider making other plans to avoid the spread of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), a respiratory illness. The current surge...
Opinion: An SOS to Portlanders from a neighborhood abandoned
Burke is owner of The Society Hotel in Old Town and chair of the Old Town Community Association. She lives in Portland. These last two years have been a tipping point for Old Town. The crushing weight of watching our most vulnerable roam the streets – with no one providing a plan for who will care for them – is always hard. But combined with empty offices and empty storefronts, a decline in traffic from tourists and locals, and a short-staffed police force, our neighborhood has lost the life and sense of order it once had. And with that loss, a new crowd started making their way to the streets of Old Town – a more dangerous crowd.
People in Portland planted trees. Decades later, a stunning pattern emerged
Money may not grow from trees, but something even better does. In a new study led by the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) Forest Service, researchers found that each tree planted in a community was associated with significant reductions in non-accidental and cardiovascular mortality among humans living nearby. On top...
Family thankful for blood donors as local father battles rare disorder
A local family says in 2022, they're thankful for those who give the gift of life through blood donations, after a young father was recently diagnosed with a rare and aggressive blood disorder. However, he still has a long road to recovery as Portland doctors are left stunned on what to do next.
