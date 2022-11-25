Read full article on original website
2 Growth Stocks to Buy Before the Big Bull Rally
Investors looking for growth stock choices ahead of the next potential bull rally would do well to look to the fitness industry. Planet Fitness (NYSE: PLNT) and Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) sit at the head of a pack of fitness offerings suppressed by the start of the global pandemic event. These shares faced further headwinds with the recent downturn in financial markets and increases in interest rates from central banks.
Oxford Industries, Inc. (OXM) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
Oxford Industries (OXM) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Over the past month, shares of this owner of the Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer and...
Reasons to Add Caterpillar (CAT) Stock to Your Portfolio
Caterpillar Inc. CAT impressed investors by delivering growth in both its top and the bottom line for the last few quarters despite inflationary pressures and supply-chain snarls. This was aided by improving demand in its end markets and cost-control efforts. A strong liquidity position, and CAT’s ongoing investments in its expanded offerings, services and digital initiatives are also expected to contribute to growth.
How Much Upside is Left in Patterson-UTI (PTEN)? Wall Street Analysts Think 26%
Patterson-UTI (PTEN) closed the last trading session at $17.58, gaining 1.6% over the past four weeks, but there could be plenty of upside left in the stock if short-term price targets set by Wall Street analysts are any guide. The mean price target of $22.22 indicates a 26.4% upside potential.
Will Manitex (MNTX) Gain on Rising Earnings Estimates?
Manitex (MNTX) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given a notable revision in the company's earnings estimates. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving. Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects of this maker of forklifts, cranes...
2 Highly-Ranked Stocks to Buy for December and Beyond
As we progress through the holiday season, investors are hoping stocks start gathering momentum leading up to Christmas and New Year’s Day. The hopes of a Santa Clause rally will be more anticipated this year as broader markets still hover near bear market territory. Here are two stocks that...
These 3 Retail Stocks Are Drop-Dead Bargains
The holiday season is here, and that means plenty of bargains await holiday shoppers in stores. But your local mall isn't the only place to find a deal. Savvy investors know that stocks are on sale as well. With the S&P 500 down 16%, there are plenty of attractive names...
Bear Market Blues: The Critical Reasons Why fuboTV Stock Is Down 95%
The expenses of sports-centric streaming service fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO) are exceeding revenue with little evidence of improvement. Investors are concerned that the company's business model is unsustainable. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Nov. 25, 2022. The video was published on Nov. 27, 2022. 10 stocks we like...
Over $16 Million Bet On Energy Transfer? Check Out These 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Although US stocks closed lower on Monday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Can These 2 Cybersecurity Stocks Get the Nasdaq Back in Bull Mode?
The stock market hasn't had the best of years in 2022, and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) in particular has been a big disappointment to investors. Down 29% from where it opened the year, the Nasdaq remains in the grip of the longest bear market the index has suffered in years.
Stocks Take a Hit as Wall Street Eyes China Covid Unrest
Last week's mostly upbeat sentiment was forgotten on Monday as investors anxiously eyed the pushback the Chinese government is receiving for its prolonged Covid-19 restrictions. This unrest reverberated through global markets, denting tech amid reports that demonstrations at an Apple (AAPL) factory in China could severely effect iPhone Pro production.
Monday Sector Laggards: Shipping, Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Stocks
In trading on Monday, shipping shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.4%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Diana Shipping, off about 8.1% and shares of Star Bulk Carriers down about 6.4% on the day. Also lagging the market Monday are oil & gas...
Here's What Boeing Must Do Before Its Stock Is a Buy
Anyone considering investing in aerospace giant Boeing (NYSE: BA) should watch closely as the production ramps on its narrowbody 737 and widebody 787 aircraft. However, while that remains the key swing factor in the company's plan to reach $10 billion in free cash flow (FCF) in the 2025/2026 timeframe, the investment case also rests on the defense, space, and security segment's ability to deliver profitable growth. Here's why.
Monday Sector Leaders: Beverages & Wineries, Cigarettes & Tobacco Stocks
In trading on Monday, beverages & wineries shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 0.7%. Leading the group were shares of Zevia, up about 6% and shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev up about 2.9% on the day. Also showing relative strength are cigarettes & tobacco shares, down on...
Why Coupa Software (COUP) Could Beat Earnings Estimates Again
Have you been searching for a stock that might be well-positioned to maintain its earnings-beat streak in its upcoming report? It is worth considering Coupa Software (COUP), which belongs to the Zacks Internet - Software industry. This company has seen a nice streak of beating earnings estimates, especially when looking...
Should You Buy Medtronic Stock At $80?
Medtronic stock (NYSE: MDT) has declined 5% in a week, while it’s down 7% in a month, underperforming the broader markets with the S&P500 index rising 6% in a month. The recent fall can be attributed to the Q2FY23 results the company reported yesterday, with revenue falling below and earnings above our estimates. After its recent fall, we find MDT stock undervalued, as discussed below.
Dow Analyst Moves: WMT
The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Walmart is the #11 analyst pick. Walmart Inc also comes in above the median of analyst picks among the broader S&P 500 index components, claiming the #135 spot out of 500.
AMG vs. TROW: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors with an interest in Financial - Investment Management stocks have likely encountered both Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) and T. Rowe Price (TROW). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out. There are plenty of strategies...
PFGC or SOVO: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors interested in Food - Natural Foods Products stocks are likely familiar with Performance Food Group (PFGC) and Sovos Brands, Inc. (SOVO). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out. Everyone has their own methods for...
The AZEK Company (AZEK) Misses Q4 Earnings Estimates
The AZEK Company (AZEK) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.16 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.17 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.32 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -5.88%. A...
