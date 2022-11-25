Read full article on original website
MLB
Best FA bat after Judge? The answer might surprise you
There’s no debate about who the best hitter is in the current free-agent class. Aaron Judge just won the American League MVP Award after setting an AL record with 62 homers and leading MLB in a long list of categories. The 6-foot-7 slugger is No. 1, case closed. But...
MLB
The 10 best 'old guy' free agents
Have you noticed that there are a lot of … older free agents out there? Not only that, some of these guys are among the most exciting names on the market. Now, “old” is a relative term here. I hardly consider myself an elderly person, but I’m older than all these guys by a good distance: We’re talking baseball old, not actually old. But there certainly is a preponderance of veterans on the market this year -- some superstars, some role players, but all of them useful.
MLB
Steinbrenner thinks Volpe, Peraza will get Spring Training looks
Could the Yankees’ Opening Day infield feature the next wave of “Baby Bombers” in Oswald Peraza and Anthony Volpe? That is the hope of managing general partner Hal Steinbrenner, who wants both prospects to have opportunities to shine this coming spring. “In my opinion, they’re going to...
MLB
Who is best bet on market: Rodón, Verlander or deGrom?
Signing free agents almost always involves a gamble, mainly because the older the player, the higher the injury risk. Three veteran pitchers in particular are going to command high dollars on the free-agent market this offseason -- and all three have had injury issues in the not-so-distant past. Through the bidding process, teams will have to decide if the reward will outweigh the risk.
MLB
Here are the 10 best Rule 5 Draft picks of past decade
On Wednesday, Dec. 7, the Rule 5 Draft will take place at the Winter Meetings in San Diego. As always, it will be an opportunity for teams to take some low-risk gambles to find big league talent. For the uninitiated, a quick primer on how it works:. Players first signed...
MLB
The 22 nastiest pitches of '22
Want to see the nastiest pitches of 2022? Look no further. Let's use Statcast's pitch tracking data to find the very best pitches this season had to offer. These pitches had it all. They're the ones with the most overpowering velocity. The most elite spin. The most extreme Wiffle ball movement. The most pinpoint command. Oh, and they look great, too.
MLB
Hot Stove standouts: 5 tools, 5 free agents
No matter what type of player your team wants, it can find one on the free-agent market. Sluggers? They're out there. Speedsters? Those too. Elite defenders? Yep. Let's try to find the free agents with the best individual skills, using baseball's classic five tools. In other words, we're looking for the players with the best power, the best contact hitting, the best speed, the best arm and the best glove. One top free agent in each category.
MLB
Cubs among teams with interest in Senga (report)
Kodai Senga, one of the best pitchers in Nippon Professional Baseball, is exploring MLB free agency, and MLB.com is tracking the latest rumors surrounding the right-hander. Nov. 28: Cubs reportedly monitoring Senga’s market. Add the Cubs to the long list of teams with interest in Senga. According to Patrick...
MLB
5 starters the Royals could target at Winter Meetings
KANSAS CITY -- The Winter Meetings begin on Sunday in San Diego, baseball’s annual gathering of executives, agents and others around the game. Offseason trades and transactions will be discussed, and other MLB business -- the Rule 5 Draft and the new Draft lottery -- will take place. The...
MLB
The unheralded FA relievers that could make a difference
This year's free-agent market for relievers was long known to be a weak one, and teams, knowing that, went all out to retain their best free-agent arms before they ever reached the market -- like Edwin Díaz, Robert Suarez and Rafael Montero. What’s left, then, is a collection of older pitchers coming off mostly uncertain seasons. You might have to pay more than you would expect for one of the older, still-effective names (like Kenley Jansen, 35, or Adam Ottavino, 37), or gamble on the name value of the inconsistent Craig Kimbrel (35), or hope that Taylor Rogers (soon to be 32) is a lot more like he was before 2022 than in 2022, or work your way down from there.
MLB
Turner biggest prize in loaded shortstop market
With the 2022 season behind us and the Hot Stove ready to burn, we're taking a close look at some of the most prominent players eligible for free agency. 2022 stats: .298/.343/.466, 21 HR, 100 RBI, 101 R, 27 SB. For the second consecutive offseason, the free-agent shortstop class is...
MLB
Astros sign 2020 AL MVP José Abreu to 3-year deal
HOUSTON -- Less than a month after winning their second World Series championship in six seasons, the Astros on Monday made a move to bolster their chances of repeating by signing free-agent first baseman José Abreu to a three-year deal, the team announced Monday night. Abreu, who turns 36...
MLB
Ohtani honored with 2nd straight Outstanding DH Award
ANAHEIM -- Two-way star Shohei Ohtani will not be going home empty-handed this award season after his incredible 2022 campaign. He was named the winner of the annual Edgar Martínez Outstanding Designated Hitter Award on Monday. It was the second straight year that Ohtani has won the award, which...
MLB
Could Harper be back even earlier than expected?
This story was excerpted from Todd Zolecki’s Phillies Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Just before dinnertime Wednesday, word broke that Bryce Harper had Tommy John surgery to repair the torn UCL in his right elbow. The...
MLB
MLB execs pick the top free agent (aside from Judge)
It’s been an annual tradition here at MLB.com to poll executives around the league as to who is the winter’s top available free agent. After asking the first general manager that question, it became apparent we were going to have to take a different approach. “It’s Aaron Judge,”...
MLB
This is the Marlins' biggest offseason need
This story was excerpted from Christina De Nicola's Marlins Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The Winter Meetings begin a week from today in San Diego, and the main item on the Marlins' agenda will be acquiring more offense.
MLB
Ramírez, McKenzie capture local BBWAA awards
CLEVELAND -- It’s not time to move on from awards season just yet. The Cleveland chapter of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America announced the winners of its annual awards for excellence both on and off the field on Sunday. Just like last year, José Ramírez was unanimously selected the winner of the 2022 Bob Feller Man of the Year Award, while the Frank Gibbons-Steve Olin Good Guy Award was given to Triston McKenzie.
MLB
Cabrera: 'I think it's time to say goodbye to baseball'
Miguel Cabrera spent the past two seasons chasing firsts, reaching milestones and career totals that no Venezuelan-born player had found before. He is now coming to grips that he has entered a period of lasts: One last winter workout program, one last season to play the game he loves and that he has excelled at for years, one last chance to get in the batter's box and stare down a pitcher, one last chance to share a laugh at first base.
MLB
Merkin: Abreu's impact extended far beyond the lines
CHICAGO -- For nine years in Chicago, José Abreu represented pure class and became one of the most influential players in White Sox history. I tweeted something to this effect after news broke Monday concerning Abreu’s three-year deal with Houston, pending a physical. After the tweet, I started to think about the “most influential” part of my sentiment.
MLB
Twins transition leadership but remain Pohlad strong
MINNEAPOLIS -- Twins executive chairman Jim Pohlad is stepping away from day-to-day leadership of the team and will transition that responsibility to his nephew, Joe Pohlad, he announced in a letter to club employees on Monday. Joe Pohlad is the new executive chairman of the Twins, effective immediately, and club...
