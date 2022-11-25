Read full article on original website
Fight breaks out at Louisville bar
Four Louisville area Walgreens have closed, amid reports of robberies and shoplifting nationallyAmarie M.Louisville, KY
New stimulus proposal would give Kentucky families hundreds each month
Little girl waits for big sisters to get off school bus ever since she could walkAmy ChristieSellersburg, IN
3 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky
L is for Louisville: The Cardinals Are in Deep Trouble, And They May Not Realize It
Louisville, one of college basketball's historically more prominent programs, is off to a very slow start to the 2022-2023 season. And it's far from how coach Kenny Payne envisioned his first year kicking off. But what's the problem? What's going on in Louisville?. A Rocky Start for the Red and...
Centre Daily
How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. Maryland Terrapins
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Following a winless outing in the Maui Invitational, the Louisville men's basketball program is returning back home to the KFC Yum! Center, and will host Maryland as part of the annual ACC/Big Ten Challenge in their first game back from Hawaii. The Cardinals dropped each of their...
Game Notes: Kentucky 26, Louisville 13
Below are game notes from the Wildcats' big Governor's Cup victory over the No. 25 Louisville Cardinals: Team Records and Series Information Kentucky finishes the regular season 7-5 and Louisville is 7-5. Kentucky leads the all-times series with Louisville, 19-15, and has won four in a ...
aseaofblue.com
Rich Scangarello: In or out?
The regular season has come to an end for the Kentucky Wildcats, which means we’ll be hearing about changes to the assistant coaching staff soon enough. One of the biggest names to watch is offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello, who is firmly on the hot seat after his offense failed to take off in his first season in Lexington.
Louisville Bowl Projections Following End of 2022 Regular Season
The Cardinals are going bowling for the third time under head coach Scott Satterfield.
Wave 3
Louisville man wins jackpot in new Kentucky Lottery game
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man became a big winner on one of Kentucky Lottery’s newest daily jackpot game. The man, who requested to not be named, won $60,000 from Friday night’s drawing on Kentucky 5. It was only the fifth drawing in the game’s history, according to the Kentucky Lottery.
Card Chronicle
Louisville volleyball earns No. 1 seed for NCAA tournament
For a second straight year, the Louisville volleyball team will carry a No. 1 seed into the NCAA tournament. The Cardinals are the tournament’s No. 2 overall seed following a regular season that saw them finish 26-2 and defeat eight top 25 opponents. Perennial powerhouse Texas is the tournament’s overall No. 1 seed, with Stanford and reigning national champion Wisconsin claiming the other top spots.
14news.com
Meade sisters sign NLI with Univ. of Louisville
PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - Two of the best cross country and track runners in southwest Indiana, signed their national letters of intent, on Monday. Twin sisters, Haley and Heidi Meade, made their commitments official, to run cross country and track, at the University of Louisville. The Meade sisters had a...
Malik Cunningham Sets Louisville Career Touchdown Record
The quarterback breaks a tie with Lamar Jackson for the most touchdowns responsible for in Cardinals history.
Louisville commit Pierce Clarkson shines brightest on big stage
Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco quarterback Pierce Clarkson picked the perfect time to play the game of his life in leading the Braves to a CIF Championship over rival Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei. Mater Dei was riding a 29 game winning streak and was ranked No. 1 in the...
aseaofblue.com
Pair of Wildcats receivers hint at transfer
Just a day after the Kentucky Wildcats regular season came to a close, two Wildcats receivers are already hinting at a possible transfer out of the program. Both Chauncey Magwood and Chris Lewis tweeted ominous versions of the same tweet that can only be summarized as saying “thank you BBN.”
WBKO
Stansbury reveals details on Dontaie Allen’s current ineligibility
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After WKU Men’s Basketball’s 90-64 win over South Carolina State, head coach Rick Stansbury explained what happened that led to Dontaie Allen currently being ineligible to play. According to Stansbury, while Allen attended and played at the University of Kentucky, he was ineligible...
A Look at Kentucky's Latest Bowl Projections Following Governor's Cup Victory
The 2022 season did not turn out as expected for Mark Stoops's Kentucky program, but the Cats finished on a strong note with a 26-13 victory over in-state rival Louisville to retain the Governor's Cup. Improving to 7-5 on the season, Kentucky now awaits it bowl destination, and there are several ...
Wave 3
Help the Louisville Dolphins get to Florida for the Youth National Championship
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville youth football team needs your help. Their hard work has paid off and now they are headed to Miami, Florida for the Youth National Championship. The 8U Louisville Dolphins are ranked number ten in the U.S. The team, made up of kids from Jefferson...
3 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you are looking for new places to explore, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Fight breaks out at Louisville bar
It was so chaotic it looked like they were fighting in time with the music, as the brawl went on, caught on video by on-lookers. **This article is for informational purposes only and is based on information sourced from news and social media websites, cited throughout the story**
WLKY.com
Bubba's 33 files plan for second Louisville location
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — A locally based chain with one Louisville location in the works has already submitted plans for another restaurant — this one in the East End,according to Louisville Business First. Watch related content in the player up top. Plans for a Bubba’s 33 have...
New stimulus proposal would give Kentucky families hundreds each month
holding moneyPhoto byPhoto of by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. Are you feeling like you have to stretch out every dollar as we approach this holiday season? Well,
Wave 3
Ask WAVE: Does curbside recycling in Louisville really get recycled?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - You break it down, bag it up, load it in and haul it to the curb every other week. But do you ever wonder if your home’s recyclables are actually converted into new materials?. Vance submitted a question to Ask WAVE:. “What happens to the...
LMPD: 2 women involved in stabbing in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman is recovering in the hospital after she received a stab wound during an altercation with another woman in Louisville's Russell neighborhood. Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a report of a stabbing at the 1100 block of Place Blanc around 2:15 p.m. on Nov. 26.
