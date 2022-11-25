ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Centre Daily

How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. Maryland Terrapins

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Following a winless outing in the Maui Invitational, the Louisville men's basketball program is returning back home to the KFC Yum! Center, and will host Maryland as part of the annual ACC/Big Ten Challenge in their first game back from Hawaii. The Cardinals dropped each of their...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wildcats Today

Game Notes: Kentucky 26, Louisville 13

Below are game notes from the Wildcats' big Governor's Cup victory over the No. 25 Louisville Cardinals:  Team Records and Series Information Kentucky finishes the regular season 7-5 and Louisville is 7-5. Kentucky leads the all-times series with Louisville, 19-15, and has won four in a ...
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Rich Scangarello: In or out?

The regular season has come to an end for the Kentucky Wildcats, which means we’ll be hearing about changes to the assistant coaching staff soon enough. One of the biggest names to watch is offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello, who is firmly on the hot seat after his offense failed to take off in his first season in Lexington.
LEXINGTON, KY
Wave 3

Louisville man wins jackpot in new Kentucky Lottery game

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man became a big winner on one of Kentucky Lottery’s newest daily jackpot game. The man, who requested to not be named, won $60,000 from Friday night’s drawing on Kentucky 5. It was only the fifth drawing in the game’s history, according to the Kentucky Lottery.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Card Chronicle

Louisville volleyball earns No. 1 seed for NCAA tournament

For a second straight year, the Louisville volleyball team will carry a No. 1 seed into the NCAA tournament. The Cardinals are the tournament’s No. 2 overall seed following a regular season that saw them finish 26-2 and defeat eight top 25 opponents. Perennial powerhouse Texas is the tournament’s overall No. 1 seed, with Stanford and reigning national champion Wisconsin claiming the other top spots.
LOUISVILLE, KY
14news.com

Meade sisters sign NLI with Univ. of Louisville

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - Two of the best cross country and track runners in southwest Indiana, signed their national letters of intent, on Monday. Twin sisters, Haley and Heidi Meade, made their commitments official, to run cross country and track, at the University of Louisville. The Meade sisters had a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
aseaofblue.com

Pair of Wildcats receivers hint at transfer

Just a day after the Kentucky Wildcats regular season came to a close, two Wildcats receivers are already hinting at a possible transfer out of the program. Both Chauncey Magwood and Chris Lewis tweeted ominous versions of the same tweet that can only be summarized as saying “thank you BBN.”
LEXINGTON, KY
WBKO

Stansbury reveals details on Dontaie Allen’s current ineligibility

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After WKU Men’s Basketball’s 90-64 win over South Carolina State, head coach Rick Stansbury explained what happened that led to Dontaie Allen currently being ineligible to play. According to Stansbury, while Allen attended and played at the University of Kentucky, he was ineligible...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Amarie M.

Fight breaks out at Louisville bar

It was so chaotic it looked like they were fighting in time with the music, as the brawl went on, caught on video by on-lookers. **This article is for informational purposes only and is based on information sourced from news and social media websites, cited throughout the story**
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Bubba's 33 files plan for second Louisville location

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — A locally based chain with one Louisville location in the works has already submitted plans for another restaurant — this one in the East End,according to Louisville Business First. Watch related content in the player up top. Plans for a Bubba’s 33 have...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

LMPD: 2 women involved in stabbing in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman is recovering in the hospital after she received a stab wound during an altercation with another woman in Louisville's Russell neighborhood. Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a report of a stabbing at the 1100 block of Place Blanc around 2:15 p.m. on Nov. 26.
LOUISVILLE, KY

