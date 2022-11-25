Read full article on original website
BoxingNews24.com
David Avanesyan Says He Will Take Terence Crawford’s Belt
By Vince D’Writer: Initially David Avanesyan (29-3-1, 17 KOs) was preparing to defend his European welterweight title against Jon Miguez in November, but things changed after Avanesyan’s team received a pivotal phone call, that made them withdraw from the fight with Miguez, and accept the opportunity to battle an undefeated world champion, who sits at the top of the pound-for-pound list.
BoxingNews24.com
Boxing results: John Ryder defeats Zach Parker
By Barry Holbrook: John Ryder (32-5, 18 KOs) may have punched his ticket for a life-changing fight against Canelo Alvarez next May with his fifth-round injury stoppage win over Zach Parker (22-1, 16 KOs) on Saturday night at the O2 Arena in London. The fight was halted after the fourth...
BoxingNews24.com
Jermell Charlo is “not on my level nor Errol Spence’s level” – Terence Crawford
By Adam Baskin: Terence Crawford says undisputed junior middleweight champion Jermell Charlo isn’t one his or Errol Spence Jr’s level. Crawford says that Jermell (35-1-1, 19 KOs) is “mad and jealous” that he’s not as talented as him. Charlo, 32, is already on Crawford’s target...
BoxingNews24.com
Anthony Joshua not committing to Whyte rematch after his poor performance against Franklin
By Charles Brun: Anthony Joshua wasn’t impressed with the poor performance by Dillian Whyte last Saturday night against the little-known Jermaine Franklin at the O2 Arena in London. Joshua was at ringside to scout out Whyte (29-3, 19 KOs) as a potential next opponent for his fight in early...
BoxingNews24.com
John Ryder wants Canelo Alvarez next in UK after beating Zach Parker
By Brian Webber: John Ryder (32-5, 18 KOs) is poised to get a life-changing money fight against Canelo Alvarez next May following his massive fifth-round stoppage victory over the previously unbeaten Zach Parker (22-1, 16 KOs) in their bout for the vacant interim WBO super middleweight title last Saturday night at the O2 Arena in London, England.
Boxing Scene
Canelo Alvarez Picks Benavidez To Beat Plant: 'It's Going To Be Competitive'
Canelo Alvarez will be an interested observer once David Benavidez and Caleb Plant clash in 2023. The winner of the bout will become the mandatory challenger for the undisputed super middleweight champion Avlarez’s 168-pound WBC title. The 32-year-old Alvarez (58-2-2, 39 KOs) knocked out Plant last year in the...
BoxingNews24.com
Anthony Joshua talks Tyson Fury vs. Derek Chisora
By Jim Calfa: Anthony Joshua says it’s not going to be an easy night at the office for Tyson Fury this Saturday night when he defends his WBC heavyweight title against Derek Chisora in their long-awaited trilogy match on BT Box Office PPV and ESPN+ at the Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium in London.
Boxing Scene
Whyte on Win Over Franklin: I Would Have To Hang Them Up If I Lost
Dillian Whyte says he would have had no choice but to retire if he was not able to pull out a victory over Jermaine Franklin. Instead, the longtime Jamaican-British heavyweight contender could be headed toward another big fight—and big payday—against Anthony Joshua early next year in what would be a rematch of their 2015 encounter. Joshua, who is coming off two consecutive defeats to unified champion Oleksandr Usyk, won that fight via stoppage.
BoxingNews24.com
Boxing Results: Fabio Wardley Beats Nathan Gorman And Wins Vacant British Heavyweight Title
By Vince Dwriter: As the co-feature of DAZN’s Dillian Whyte vs. Jermaine Franklin event, 27-year-old Fabio Wardley defeated Nathan Gorman, as Gorman’s corner threw in the towel in the third round, and as a result, Wardley collected the victory and the vacant British heavyweight title, at the Wembley Arena in London.
BoxingNews24.com
Fury – Chisora 3 live on ESPN+ & BT Sport this Saturday
By Charles Brun: Tyson Fury will defend his WBC heavyweight title against #14 WBC Derek Chisora in a trilogy match on December 3rd at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England live on ESPN+ and BT Sport in UK. In the eyes of many fans, this fight is an abomination,...
BoxingNews24.com
Eddie Hearn criticizes fans for saying Whyte vs. Franklin was a robbery
By Charles Brun: Eddie Hearn’s tea kettle was boiling over last Saturday night following his fighter Dillian Whyte’s controversial 12 round majority decision win over American Jermaine Franklin at the OVO Arena in London, England. (Photo credit: Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing) For the many fans that viewed the...
Yardbarker
Deontay Wilder sets sights on Anthony Joshua fight – and it could happen sooner than you think
Deontay Wilder has revealed that he wants to fight Anthony Joshua next. Wilder returned to the ring in emphatic fashion, knocking out Robert Helenius and sending a warning to the rest of the heavyweight division. He now appears to have turned his attention towards one of the division’s biggest names,...
BoxingNews24.com
Anthony Joshua could fight Jermaine Franklin next says Eddie Hearn
By Brian Webber: Eddie Hearn has revealed that Jermaine Franklin is a possible opponent for Anthony Joshua’s next fight in early 2023 after his sparkling performance last Saturday night against Dillian Whyte in London. (Photo credit: Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing) It’ll reflect badly on Joshua (24-3, 22 KOs) and Hearn...
BoxingNews24.com
Results / Photos: Adam Azim KOs Rylan Charlton
The single most exciting prospect in British boxing, Adam Azim, delivered a barbaric knockout 42 seconds into the 2nd round to a dangerous and experienced opponent in Rylan Charlton. Azim now moves to 7-0 as a professional, with 6 KOs, and, at only 20 years old, looks destined for superstardom...
BoxingNews24.com
Eddie Hearn wants to stage Canelo vs. Ryder in stadium in UK
By Barry Holbrook: Promoter Eddie Hearn says he wants to stage Canelo Alvarez’s next potential title defense of his four super middleweight titles against his WBO mandatory John ‘The Gorilla’ Ryder at the 60,000+ seat Emirates stadium in London, England next May. Ryder, 5’9″, will give Canelo...
BoxingNews24.com
Bivol says Canelo filled with excuses about loss
By Dan Ambrose: Dmitry Bivol sees through the excuses that Canelo Alvarez is trying to hide behind after his loss to him last May. To whittle down the excuses from Canelo, Bivol (21-0, 11 KOs) says he’s still willing to fight him at 168 to help him with the weight.
BoxingNews24.com
Chris Eubank Jr tells Conor Benn: “own up and ask for forgiveness”
By Barry Holbrook: Chris Eubank Jr says Conor Benn is hiding and needs to “own up” and say he’s sorry for being popped for PED. Eubank Jr feels that even if Benn is found non-guilty by the board, the public perception will continue to be that he cheated by using PEDs.
worldboxingnews.net
World Exclusive: Nedal Hussein talks Manny Pacquiao cheat storm
Former boxing champion Nedal Hussein spoke to World Boxing News this week after a storm erupted over his fight with Manny Pacquiao in 2000. Referee Carlos Padilla Jr. admitted in a WBC interview that he helped Pacquiao cheat twice in their WBC International title fight. The bout at Ynares Sports...
BoxingNews24.com
Williamson vs. Kelly: Start Time, Date, TV Channels
The British Super Welterweight title bout will be decided this Friday December 2 on ‘Judgement Night’ in Newcastle when Sunderland’s Josh Kelly (12-1-1) looks to dethrone current champion Troy Williamson (19-0-1) at the Utilita Arena, live on Channel 5. Kelly holds the WBO International Super Welterweight title...
BoxingNews24.com
Gervonta Davis wants Devin Haney after Hector & Ryan Garcia
By Dan Ambrose: Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis says he wants to face undisputed lightweight champion Devin ‘The Dream’ Haney after he faces Hector Luis Garcia on January 7th and Ryan Garcia on April 15th next year. Haney and Tank Davis sparred in the past, and it’s unclear...
