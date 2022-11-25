ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BoxingNews24.com

David Avanesyan Says He Will Take Terence Crawford’s Belt

By Vince D’Writer: Initially David Avanesyan (29-3-1, 17 KOs) was preparing to defend his European welterweight title against Jon Miguez in November, but things changed after Avanesyan’s team received a pivotal phone call, that made them withdraw from the fight with Miguez, and accept the opportunity to battle an undefeated world champion, who sits at the top of the pound-for-pound list.
BoxingNews24.com

Boxing results: John Ryder defeats Zach Parker

By Barry Holbrook: John Ryder (32-5, 18 KOs) may have punched his ticket for a life-changing fight against Canelo Alvarez next May with his fifth-round injury stoppage win over Zach Parker (22-1, 16 KOs) on Saturday night at the O2 Arena in London. The fight was halted after the fourth...
BoxingNews24.com

John Ryder wants Canelo Alvarez next in UK after beating Zach Parker

By Brian Webber: John Ryder (32-5, 18 KOs) is poised to get a life-changing money fight against Canelo Alvarez next May following his massive fifth-round stoppage victory over the previously unbeaten Zach Parker (22-1, 16 KOs) in their bout for the vacant interim WBO super middleweight title last Saturday night at the O2 Arena in London, England.
Boxing Scene

Canelo Alvarez Picks Benavidez To Beat Plant: 'It's Going To Be Competitive'

Canelo Alvarez will be an interested observer once David Benavidez and Caleb Plant clash in 2023. The winner of the bout will become the mandatory challenger for the undisputed super middleweight champion Avlarez’s 168-pound WBC title. The 32-year-old Alvarez (58-2-2, 39 KOs) knocked out Plant last year in the...
BoxingNews24.com

Anthony Joshua talks Tyson Fury vs. Derek Chisora

By Jim Calfa: Anthony Joshua says it’s not going to be an easy night at the office for Tyson Fury this Saturday night when he defends his WBC heavyweight title against Derek Chisora in their long-awaited trilogy match on BT Box Office PPV and ESPN+ at the Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium in London.
Boxing Scene

Whyte on Win Over Franklin: I Would Have To Hang Them Up If I Lost

Dillian Whyte says he would have had no choice but to retire if he was not able to pull out a victory over Jermaine Franklin. Instead, the longtime Jamaican-British heavyweight contender could be headed toward another big fight—and big payday—against Anthony Joshua early next year in what would be a rematch of their 2015 encounter. Joshua, who is coming off two consecutive defeats to unified champion Oleksandr Usyk, won that fight via stoppage.
BoxingNews24.com

Fury – Chisora 3 live on ESPN+ & BT Sport this Saturday

By Charles Brun: Tyson Fury will defend his WBC heavyweight title against #14 WBC Derek Chisora in a trilogy match on December 3rd at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England live on ESPN+ and BT Sport in UK. In the eyes of many fans, this fight is an abomination,...
BoxingNews24.com

Eddie Hearn criticizes fans for saying Whyte vs. Franklin was a robbery

By Charles Brun: Eddie Hearn’s tea kettle was boiling over last Saturday night following his fighter Dillian Whyte’s controversial 12 round majority decision win over American Jermaine Franklin at the OVO Arena in London, England. (Photo credit: Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing) For the many fans that viewed the...
BoxingNews24.com

Anthony Joshua could fight Jermaine Franklin next says Eddie Hearn

By Brian Webber: Eddie Hearn has revealed that Jermaine Franklin is a possible opponent for Anthony Joshua’s next fight in early 2023 after his sparkling performance last Saturday night against Dillian Whyte in London. (Photo credit: Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing) It’ll reflect badly on Joshua (24-3, 22 KOs) and Hearn...
BoxingNews24.com

Results / Photos: Adam Azim KOs Rylan Charlton

The single most exciting prospect in British boxing, Adam Azim, delivered a barbaric knockout 42 seconds into the 2nd round to a dangerous and experienced opponent in Rylan Charlton. Azim now moves to 7-0 as a professional, with 6 KOs, and, at only 20 years old, looks destined for superstardom...
BoxingNews24.com

Eddie Hearn wants to stage Canelo vs. Ryder in stadium in UK

By Barry Holbrook: Promoter Eddie Hearn says he wants to stage Canelo Alvarez’s next potential title defense of his four super middleweight titles against his WBO mandatory John ‘The Gorilla’ Ryder at the 60,000+ seat Emirates stadium in London, England next May. Ryder, 5’9″, will give Canelo...
BoxingNews24.com

Bivol says Canelo filled with excuses about loss

By Dan Ambrose: Dmitry Bivol sees through the excuses that Canelo Alvarez is trying to hide behind after his loss to him last May. To whittle down the excuses from Canelo, Bivol (21-0, 11 KOs) says he’s still willing to fight him at 168 to help him with the weight.
BoxingNews24.com

Chris Eubank Jr tells Conor Benn: “own up and ask for forgiveness”

By Barry Holbrook: Chris Eubank Jr says Conor Benn is hiding and needs to “own up” and say he’s sorry for being popped for PED. Eubank Jr feels that even if Benn is found non-guilty by the board, the public perception will continue to be that he cheated by using PEDs.
worldboxingnews.net

World Exclusive: Nedal Hussein talks Manny Pacquiao cheat storm

Former boxing champion Nedal Hussein spoke to World Boxing News this week after a storm erupted over his fight with Manny Pacquiao in 2000. Referee Carlos Padilla Jr. admitted in a WBC interview that he helped Pacquiao cheat twice in their WBC International title fight. The bout at Ynares Sports...
BoxingNews24.com

Williamson vs. Kelly: Start Time, Date, TV Channels

The British Super Welterweight title bout will be decided this Friday December 2 on ‘Judgement Night’ in Newcastle when Sunderland’s Josh Kelly (12-1-1) looks to dethrone current champion Troy Williamson (19-0-1) at the Utilita Arena, live on Channel 5. Kelly holds the WBO International Super Welterweight title...
BoxingNews24.com

Gervonta Davis wants Devin Haney after Hector & Ryan Garcia

By Dan Ambrose: Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis says he wants to face undisputed lightweight champion Devin ‘The Dream’ Haney after he faces Hector Luis Garcia on January 7th and Ryan Garcia on April 15th next year. Haney and Tank Davis sparred in the past, and it’s unclear...

