Read full article on original website
Related
NECN
What World Cup Games Are Happening Today? Match Schedule for Nov. 28
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Monday is looking to be a spirited day of World Cup action. Sunday definitely lived up to the hype, with all four games delivering upsets, goals and neck-and-neck action.
NECN
Neymar Gets Treatment at Hotel During Brazil's Second 2022 World Cup Game
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Brazil played its second Group G showdown against Switzerland without its key player Neymar in attendance. The star striker stayed at the hotel where he received therapy for a...
NECN
Casemiro Leads Neymar-less Brazil to 1-0 Win Over Switzerland
The Brazilian midfielder showed up in a big way for the Seleçao in their match against Switzerland on Monday. Known more as a defensive-minded player, the 30-year-old netted Brazil's lone goal of the day and was instrumental in securing his country a spot in the knockout round. After 83...
NECN
Senegal Takes Lead Over Ecuador on Ismaïla Sarr's Penalty Goal
Senegal struck first in its pivotal Group A match against Ecuador on Tuesday. Ismaïla Sarr put the African side up 1-0 in the 44th minute with a penalty goal. The tally marked his first ever World Cup goal. Ecuador’s Piero Hincapié crashed into Sarr in the box to give...
NECN
How to Watch Japan vs. Costa Rica in 2022 FIFA World Cup Group E Play
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Japan is one victory away from clinching a second consecutive trip to the World Cup round of 16. The team can punch its ticket with a win over Costa...
NECN
Kylian Mbappé Scores in Second Straight Game at World Cup
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Kylian Mbappé is on a roll in Qatar. The French phenom scored in his second consecutive game to open the 2022 World Cup, this time giving his team a 1-0 lead against Denmark on Saturday.
Comments / 0