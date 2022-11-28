ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Our favorite Oculus Quest 2 games are up to 50% off right now

By Nicholas Sutrich
 2 days ago

If you're already the proud owner of a Quest 2 headset or are one of the folks that took advantage of the incredible Cyber Monday Quest 2 deal on the headset, you'd be remiss not to spend a few extra bucks and get some of the best Oculus Quest 2 games at a steeply discounted price.

Meta's big Cyber Monday sale goes until tomorrow morning (November 29) at 10 am PT, granting up to 50% off many of the best games you'll find on the system today. That means you can get classics like The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners, Population: One, Superhot VR, Demeo, Moss: Book II, and a host of other titles for only a few bucks!

With over 80 titles to choose from, how do you know which ones to get? We've rounded up a quick list of our favorites so you don't have to fret. But, if you'd rather just peruse the entire list yourself, here are all 82 titles on sale today (plus some bundles).

If you're new to VR

If you've got no VR experience (or haven't played anything in VR in a long time), it's smart to start out with games that don't require players to move around virtually. By that, I mean you'll be using your body to do all the movement in these games instead of the joysticks on the controller.

That's important for folks who don't have their "VR legs" just yet because, otherwise, lots of virtual movement can tend to make people feel sick or nauseous. Here are a few games on sale that'll get you started without making you want to stop immediately.

Pistol Whip: $29.99 $20.99 at Meta Quest
Pistol Whip is a rhythm shooter that'll make players feel like John Wick in no time. You'll be shooting enemies to the rhythm of the beat in dozens of levels including several different story campaigns, each with its own style and weapons. Change it up with modifiers and daily challenges that'll keep you coming back and enjoy what feels like an endless slew of free updates over the years! View Deal

Superhot VR: $24.99 $16.99 at Meta Quest
The VR adaptation of the popular time-stopping first-person shooter is nothing short of magical. Time moves as you move in this action game that will keep you on your toes as you move through each level segment. Grab items to throw at enemies, weapons to shoot them, and use your fists or even your psychic powers as you make your way through what's been called the "Mario 64 of VR." View Deal

Vacation Simulator: $29.99 $20.99 at Meta Quest
Need a little sunshine? Vacation Simulator is here to help! The follow-up to the ever-popular Job Simulator shines with large, free-roam levels that attempt to recreate the perfect vacation as humans once had them. Of course, that's from a robot's perspective of what they thought human life was once like...Pick up this hilarious title that's safe for the whole family and enjoy your next virtual vacation. View Deal

Walkabout Mini Golf: $14.99 $10.49 at Meta Quest
If you're a mini golf lover, Walkabout Mini Golf is the game you want for your Quest 2. Not only are there a host of great "traditional" mini golf courses available, but the developers have tons of additional course packs available. From a course based on the classic game Myst to 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea and even Jim Henson's Labyrinth, Walkabout has something for everyone. View Deal

Angry Birds Isle of Pigs: $14.99 $8.99 at Meta Quest
Everyone loves Angry Birds, and the classic formula is even more fun in VR thanks to the completely rebuild 3D physics engine. Launch birds in an effort to destroy the bad Piggies and get all your eggs back! View Deal

Demeo: $29.99 $19.99 at Meta Quest
If you're a Dungeons & Dragons fan or just enjoy board game night, Demeo is the game for you. Gather around a virtual table with up to three other folks and play a board game that's a little bit of D&D, a little bit of Neverwinter Nights, and a whole lot of fun. The next big free campaign is coming next month, so what are you waiting for? It's time to get questing! View Deal

If you've got your VR legs

For folks who are ready to move on to the next level of VR gaming, these games include lots of virtual movement that makes them feel like deeper, richer experiences. You'll move with a joystick just like games on a TV except with one big difference: now you're in the game.

Our favorites include competitive online shooters, story-heavy action titles, and more. If you've got your VR legs on and have no problem with virtual movement, these games are the ones you need to pick up right now.

Resident Evil 4 VR: $39.99 $23.99 at Meta Quest
If you didn't already get this one in the bundle, make sure to pick it up now. The classic is back and better than ever! You'll embody Leon Kennedy as you attempt to rescue the President's daughter in a strange and zombie-infested town in this 20+ hour game. Move and shoot just like you would expect to in real life, just without all those painful zombie bites. Now includes the Mercenaries add-on for free! View Deal

Contractors: $19.99 $13.99 at Meta Quest
Contractors might look a lot like your ordinary multiplayer shooter on the surface, but the game's most recent update enables in-game mods that take it to the next level. Play your favorite Halo, Star Wars Battlefront, or even Minecraft weapons and maps effortlessly without having to mess around with messy 3rd-party modding or a PC. Just use the in-game server browser and play what you want! It's nothing short of incredible. View Deal

Population: One: $29.99 $19.99 at Meta Quest
If battle royale is more your thing, Population: One has everything you could want and more. Regular map updates keep things fresh and the upcoming Sandbox update promises to change the game like never before, introducing player-made maps and more that'll keep players coming back over and over again. Will you be the last one standing? View Deal

After the Fall: $39.99 $24.99 at Meta Quest
The apocalypse might have frozen things but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy a little fun with friends. You and three others will embark on missions to take down the horde while earning glorious credits that'll net you slick weapon upgrades, skins, and more. If you love Left 4 Dead, this will be your new jam. View Deal

Jurassic World Aftermath: $24.99 $14.99 at Meta Quest
Jurassic World Aftermath is a two-part stealth game that sees players dodging hungry dinos while trying to secure the mysterious DNA sample left on Isla Nublar after the collapse of Jurassic World. Can you survive this 15+ hour story and emerge unscathed? You'll certainly need to keep your wits about you. View Deal

Espire 1: VR Operative: $29.99 $19.99 at Meta Quest
Itching to play Splinter Cell or Metal Gear Solid in VR? Espire 1 is exactly what you're looking for then! You'll take remote control of a humanoid robot frame as you infiltrate compounds and stealthily dispatch of enemies, all from the safety of your headset. View Deal

