ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Black Friday in metro Denver includes free state parks, $20 pet adoption fees

By KYLA PEARCE kyla.pearce@denvergazette.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gR2o1_0jNXhQhB00
3. Explore Cherry Creek Reservoir Whether on land or water, there’s plenty of exploring to do at Cherry Creek Reservoir , about 20 minutes from Denver. Go biking, bird watching, boating, fishing, hiking, jet skiing, and even model airplane flying at this park. The off-leash dog park is renowned at Cherry Creek State Park. It’s a 107-acre fenced area where dogs can run, swim, and play. Entry is free Friday Nov. 25.  COURTESY OF CHERRY CREEK STATE PARK/COLORADO PARKS AND WILDLIFE

Coloradans can avoid the Black Friday crowds today by celebrating Fresh Air Friday, exploring Colorado state parks for free or going to Denver Animal Shelter to take advantage of $20 "Black Furday" adoption fees.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) announced its 8th Annual Fresh Air Friday event, offering free entry to all Colorado state parks to encourage people to spend time outdoors over Thanksgiving weekend.

"A Fresh Air Friday celebration can be as big or as small of an outdoor adventure as you choose," CPW officials said in news release.

The weather's perfect for outdoor activities with the National Weather Service anticipating sunny skies and pleasant 58-degree temperatures Friday.

CPW encourages people to get outside and celebrate Colorado's outdoors, which offer anything from exploring a state park to skiing in the high country to playing tag in the backyard.

For those who want to spend time in a local state park, CPW has a State Park Map to help people find a park near them and an event calendar for finding Fresh Air Friday activities.

CPW also has a free website and mobile app, Colorado Trail Explorer (COTREX) for exploring local parks, trail systems and open spaces.

CPW said visitors need to be aware that Friday is a state holiday and some visitor services, such as visitor centers, may be closed.

For Coloradans looking for a new friend to get outside with today, the Denver Animal Shelter is offering $20 adoption fees for "Black Furday," which applies to any dog or cat with a trace of black fur.

The Denver Animal Shelter has an online database, updated hourly, of animals available for adoption. People can also stop by the shelter for a visit or call (720) 913-1311.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Denver Gazette

Snow Totals: Double-digit totals hit some parts of Colorado

According to the National Weather Service, snow will keep falling into the morning around Colorado, with road conditions remaining poor. As of 9 a.m., here's the latest snow total report from Monday night's storm. Note that these totals only account for population centers (unless otherwise noted) and are subject to increase as more snow falls and more recent reports are received. It is likely that higher snow totals have fallen in the mountains.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

2022 holiday events in and around the Denver area

Note: Many events require advance tickets or registration. MUSIC Dec. 1: A Winter's Eve — Holiday concert with David Arkenstone & Friends, 7-9 p.m., The United Center, 1440 Colorado Blvd., Idaho Springs, $25-$39; davidarkenstone.com. Dec. 1: Damien Sneed's Joy to the World: A Christmas Musical Journey — 7:30 p.m., Newman Center for the Performing Arts,...
DENVER, CO
99.9 The Point

Northern Colorado snow closures, delays and alerts

The first snows of the season always bring a sense of excitement — and a little trepidation — in Northern Colorado. Children hoping for a snow day eagerly pay attention to the forecast. Parents and businesspeople watch closely to see how Mother Nature may shift their plans as they deal with canceled school days and delayed commutes.
FORT COLLINS, CO
The Denver Gazette

Denver opens recreation center as emergency overnight shelter

Denver's Department of Housing Stability announced Tuesday the Carla Madison Recreation Center, 2401 E. Colfax Ave., will be opened as a temporary overnight shelter for Denver residents experiencing homelessness. The recreation center will be closed between 7 p.m. Tuesday and 9 a.m. Wednesday. During daylight hours, all Denver recreation centers are open as "warming centers." Though Denver Public Libraries are not official "warming centers," Denver's Department of Public Health and...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

The Gazette's holiday gift guide: 20 Colorado-made ideas

We tend to think the best gifts come from the heart. It’s the thought that counts, indeed. And it’s the thought we find so admirable among our fellow Coloradans. The authenticity. The ingenuity. The craftsmanship. The sort of pioneering spirit that built this state. It’s no wonder “Colorado-made” is the theme of our gift guide every holiday season. We’re again celebrating the hands, minds and, yes, hearts of this fine...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Efforts ongoing to revive ski area in southern Colorado, with 'final hurdle' seen for lift

The effort to revive an abandoned ski area in southern Colorado has shifted to a new organizational plan, with one focus unchanged: to get a chairlift running again. Panadero Ski Corp., the nonprofit committed to the old resort base in Cuchara, recently stated its "final hurdle" as the electrical control system. The group has expressed confidence in passing all other structural mandates by the Colorado Passenger Tramway Safety Board.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Snow winds down across Colorado Tuesday morning

DENVER — A new round of snow is impacting Colorado, prompting the National Weather Service (NWS) to issue Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories across the state. Snow began developing across Colorado's mountains on Monday afternoon, before spreading across the state and Denver metro area overnight into Tuesday.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Denver daytime warming centers to open ahead of cold temperatures

All operational recreation centers in Denver will be open as warming centers on Tuesday, according to a news release from the Denver Department of Public Health and the Environment. The recreation centers will be open during normal business hours. Meteorologists predicted snow starting to fall Monday night and into Tuesday morning, with temperatures Tuesday expected to remain below freezing. The high is expected to reach only 24 degrees and the...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Trail talk: County to the north relishes its open space

I am asked why Douglas County has so many excellent open spaces. Douglas County has 14 open spaces. Their program was started in 1994 and protects 63,000 acres. If you can find time to drive north and check some of them out, you will be impressed. There are several answers to that question. The county just voted to extend their open space tax for 15 years. At .17% it’s almost...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
The Denver Gazette

Denver City Council expected to approve several contracts

The Denver City Council will approve new contracts and make amendments to existing ones during Monday's council meeting. The council will also hold several public hearings where they will act as the board of directors for four general improvement districts. Denver International Airport. Contracts concerning Denver International Airport (DIA) require...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
17K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy