Black Friday in metro Denver includes free state parks, $20 pet adoption fees

3. Explore Cherry Creek Reservoir Whether on land or water, there’s plenty of exploring to do at Cherry Creek Reservoir , about 20 minutes from Denver. Go biking, bird watching, boating, fishing, hiking, jet skiing, and even model airplane flying at this park. The off-leash dog park is renowned at Cherry Creek State Park. It’s a 107-acre fenced area where dogs can run, swim, and play. Entry is free Friday Nov. 25. COURTESY OF CHERRY CREEK STATE PARK/COLORADO PARKS AND WILDLIFE

Coloradans can avoid the Black Friday crowds today by celebrating Fresh Air Friday, exploring Colorado state parks for free or going to Denver Animal Shelter to take advantage of $20 "Black Furday" adoption fees.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) announced its 8th Annual Fresh Air Friday event, offering free entry to all Colorado state parks to encourage people to spend time outdoors over Thanksgiving weekend.

"A Fresh Air Friday celebration can be as big or as small of an outdoor adventure as you choose," CPW officials said in news release.

The weather's perfect for outdoor activities with the National Weather Service anticipating sunny skies and pleasant 58-degree temperatures Friday.

CPW encourages people to get outside and celebrate Colorado's outdoors, which offer anything from exploring a state park to skiing in the high country to playing tag in the backyard.

For those who want to spend time in a local state park, CPW has a State Park Map to help people find a park near them and an event calendar for finding Fresh Air Friday activities.

CPW also has a free website and mobile app, Colorado Trail Explorer (COTREX) for exploring local parks, trail systems and open spaces.

CPW said visitors need to be aware that Friday is a state holiday and some visitor services, such as visitor centers, may be closed.

For Coloradans looking for a new friend to get outside with today, the Denver Animal Shelter is offering $20 adoption fees for "Black Furday," which applies to any dog or cat with a trace of black fur.

The Denver Animal Shelter has an online database, updated hourly, of animals available for adoption. People can also stop by the shelter for a visit or call (720) 913-1311.