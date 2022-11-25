Read full article on original website
Related
dexerto.com
GTA 5 Online’s terrible potholes are now saving players’ lives
Potholes have long caused problems in GTA Online, yet one player recently found that the game’s broken roads sometimes have their uses. The roads that make up the map for Grand Theft Auto 5 and GTA Online aren’t the greatest. In fact, they’ve proven so troublesome over the years that PC modders have gone out of their way to create improved roads.
PlayStation and Xbox accidentally reveal when we'll get new consoles
It’s now been over two years since the release of the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, if you can believe it. It doesn’t really feel like it when you consider how hard it’s been to get hold of these things, especially at the start. Things do seem to be easing now though - it was recently reported that scalpers are apparently starting to lose interest in the PS5 and about time, too.
Modern Warfare 2 player unmasks Ghost, for real this time
Call of Duty is arguably the most iconic FPS franchise of our time. The series has a vice grip on both its fanbase and the games industry in general - Sony has recently been very concerned about the fact that if Microsoft really does go ahead and buy Activision, CoD could in theory become an Xbox exclusive. Xbox boss Phil Spencer says that this won’t be the case, however.
Digital Trends
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is on sale for Black Friday (PS5, Xbox)
The Call of Duty franchise has been one of the biggest players in gaming for a while now, and if you grew up in the early 2000s, you’re familiar with the iconic Modern Warfare campaigns. Well, the game’s latest iteration is already a smash hit and a lot of fun, and if you want to pick it up for Xbox or PlayStation, Walmart has it discounted down to $55 from $70, which is great for a newly released game.
Warzone 2.0 players praise 'incredible' proximity chat feature
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is out now, and the game has been playing very differently to its predecessor for one big reason. And no, I’m not talking about the DMZ mode or the tactical nuke. No, players have instead been discovering the joys of proximity chat - the...
Rockstar wants GTA Online players to steal $2 trillion (yes, trillion) in a week
GTA Online's latest Heists Event is wrapping up in a big way.
GTA 6 map tease sends fans wild
A new proposed feature put forth by Rockstar Games has given fans an idea of just how large GTA 6's map will be, and it sounds like we're in for something very special indeed. In true Rockstar Games fashion, GTA 6 has remained shrouded in mystery since it was finally, officially announced back in February. Aside from a substantial leak - something that Rockstar obviously didn't intend to happen - we know very little about GTA 6 in an official capacity.
Modern Warfare 2 players are begging for this Battlefield 2042 feature
What a headline, huh? Never in my life did I think I’d be writing that Call of Duty players are actually envious over something from Battlefield 2042 of all things, but here we are. It’s been quite a time for CoD enjoyers - in the last few weeks, we’ve...
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Finally Getting PS5 and PS4 Console Exclusive
A game that was previously a console exclusive to both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 will finally be coming to Nintendo Switch in just a couple of short weeks. When it comes to indie titles, it's never much of a shock to see games slowly roll out from one platform to another. Unlike AAA games, indie projects tend to release in a staggered manner across PC, Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox hardware. Once again, this will prove to be true in early December when publisher Devolver Digital brings one of its most popular games of the past few years to Switch.
Terrifier 2 video game is already on the horizon, says director
With sickening visuals, an unforgettable villain and excellent performances from its leads, Terrifier 2 has stunned and shocked even the most steely of horror fans in the most astonishing ways. The third film is in the works, and now we know that we might be getting a video game version of Art the Clown's rampages through Miles County.
wegotthiscovered.com
The long-overdue mercy killing of a cratering franchise (that didn’t even die) makes one final streaming stand
As popular as they proved to be up to a point, it’s impossible to argue that Michael Bay’s time at the helm of the Transformers franchise peaked with the very first installment. From there, reviews got progressively worse with each subsequent installment, until the final nail was thankfully hammered into the coffin when The Last Knight cratered at the box office.
Company Of Heroes 3 is coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, apparently
Fans of the iconic strategy series Company of Heroes will no doubt be aware that Company of Heroes 3 is finally happening - it’s set to release on PC on 23 February next year, almost a full decade after Company of Heroes 2. “Bigger and better than ever, Company...
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Subscribers Losing One of Their Best Free Games
PlayStation Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium subscribers are losing one of the best "free" games available to all those that are subscribed to the two more expensive tiers of the subscription service. For those that don't know, PS Plus is available in three forms. There is the cheapest form which is PlayStation Plus Essential. This is just the original version of the subscription service that gives out a few "free games" every month. Then there's PlayStation Plus Extra, which is this plus access to a vast library of PS4 and PS5 games. And then there's PlayStation Plus Plus Premium, which is PS Plus Extra, plus access to a library of legacy games spanning the PS3, PS2, PS1, and PSP. So, this departure doesn't concern PS Plus Essential subscribers, but it does concern all other subscribers.
CNET
Best Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch Deals and Bundles
The Nintendo Switch remains a popular system for all sorts of gamers, especially for families. For Cyber Monday shopping, it's even more so. Whether you're a seasoned player or a casual first-timer, this handheld console has pretty universal appeal, and comes in a variety of styles and prices. Even though the Switch platform is now over 5 years old, it still boasts an impressive library of games and a wide array of peripherals and accessories.
wegotthiscovered.com
A horror movie so brutal it was banned from cinemas slashes its way back into conversation
Provocative art, particularly pieces which challenge us to view horrendous acts being committed — remains one of the best ways to get your movie to stand out from the rest of the pack. However, some films cross the borders of provocative and end up getting banned from cinemas. 2012’s...
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet glaring technical issues leave fans heartbroken
Today’s the day - the ninth generation of Pokémon is officially here with the release of Scarlet and Violet. I for one am currently staring at my unopened copy of Violet, realising at this moment that this is going to be a very long afternoon. Fans all over...
ComicBook
God of War Ragnarok Update Has Some Disappointing News for Fans
A new update about the future of God of War Ragnarok from the director of the PS4 and PS5 game has some disappointing news for everyone enjoying the critically-acclaimed sequel. The new PlayStation exclusive just came out, but many have already finished it and are wondering if it will be expanded upon with any DLC or expansions. As you may know, the first game didn't get any DLC or expansions, but other single-player PlayStation exclusives have. In other words, there is some precedence, even if it's not an overwhelming precedence. Further, it's the biggest launch in PlayStation history, so there's certainly a commercial incentive as well. That said, it doesn't look like it's going to happen.
ComicBook
Need for Speed Unbound Leak Reveals One Hour of Gameplay
Need for Speed Unbound is set to release early next month, but those on the fence about the new EA racing game can get a very close glimpse thanks to a big leak. As reported by Insider Gaming, more than an hour of footage from the game was streamed on Twitch and has now been shared on YouTube by a user known as "Mr Carrot." The footage has been broken up across multiple videos, and features a mix of different cars appearing in the game, as well as the customization options that will be available. For obvious reasons, we won't be hosting these videos, but readers interested in finding them probably won't have much trouble.
Battlefield: Bad Company 2 still revolutionary 12 years on, fans say
Given that it came out in 2010, it's impressive that Battlefield: Bad Company 2 still looks this good and still has compelling gameplay, and fans are piling praise onto the entry with side-dishes of nostalgia and sentimentality. Though Battlefield 2042 boasted the biggest team to develop the series in its...
Splinter Cell remake teases 'photorealistic' graphics
It looks like the upcoming Splinter Cell remake will see "highly detailed and photorealistic character models and textures" in the newest version of the game, elevating the original's visuals to a staggering level in comparison. Ubisoft's ambition with the remake is to "make sure the spirit of the early games...
GAMINGbible
13K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
GAMINGbible brings you the latest video game news, reviews of the most exciting releases, and interviews with the industry’s biggest names. We cover everything from PlayStation and XBOX blockbusters, to quirky Nintendo games, to the cool indie gems on PC and Android that you might otherwise miss.https://www.gamingbible.co.uk
Comments / 0