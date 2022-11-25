Read full article on original website
Wall Street slips, giving back some of last week's big gains
NEW YORK — Stocks fell on Wall Street Monday, giving back some of their huge gains made last week on hopes the worst of the nation's inflation may finally have passed. The S&P 500 fell 0.9%, or 35.68 points, to 3,957.25 after drifting between gains and losses several times through the day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.6%, or 211.16, to 33,536.70, and the Nasdaq composite fell 1.1%, or 127.11, to 11,196.22.
More than 4,000 flights were delayed as holiday travel spikes in the U.S.
Thousands of flights were delayed — and a number of others canceled — across airports in the United States on one of the busiest travel days of the year. More than 4,200 flights were delayed and another 109 cancelled as of Sunday afternoon, according to FlightAware, with numbers continuing to climb.
Frontier Airlines drops its customer service line
Frontier airlines will no longer let customers call a phone number in order to speak with a live agent. And while the budget airline is known for its cost-cutting measures, most major airlines still operate customer service lines. Customers will instead have to rely on other ways to contact the...
