ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Genoa, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOLO TV Reno

Parade of Lights to close roads in Douglas County

MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is announcing a series of road closures for the Parade of Lights happening on Dec. 3. The roads will close at 4:30, with the parade set to begin at 5:00 p.m. Parade floats will begin to roll from Heritage Park...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
Sierra Sun

Town of Truckee approves 3rd phase of Soaring Ranch Project

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Town of Truckee Planning Commission recently approved the third and final phase of the Soaring Ranch project, allowing for the completion of the mixed-use development that will bring much needed new housing options to the mountain town. In total, 178 new multi-family residential housing units will be built.
TRUCKEE, CA
Record-Courier

Highway closes Saturday for Parade of Lights

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is reminding the public about the road closures which will occur prior to the Parade of Lights start time on Saturday. Roads will close at approximately 4:30 p.m. and the parade begins at 5 p.m. Parade floats will begin to roll from Heritage Park...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
susanvillestuff.com

LIHEAP Weather Bulletin: The Return of Cold, Wind and Snow

Weather experts at the National Weather Service office in Reno are forecasting a few storms that are on track to bring back colder temperatures, periods of windy conditions and the potential for snow in the Sierra and western Nevada during the week ahead. A quick-hitting storm will pass through the...
RENO, NV
Record-Courier

The Nov. 29, 2022, R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — There were only 21 Christmas tree permits left on the Bridgeport Ranger District of the Humboldt Toiyabe National Forest on Monday afternoon. The Carson Ranger District was sold out, according to the U.S. Forest Service. If you’re late to the party, you can check https://forestproducts.blm.gov/ to...
GENOA, NV
susanvillestuff.com

LIHEAP Weather Bulletin: Incoming Snow Prompts Winter Storm Watch

Forecasters at the National Weather Service office in Reno have issued a Winter Storm Watch that will be in effect from Wednesday evening through Friday morning. The weather folks say that heavy snow is possible, with total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches here in the valley and up to 20 inches west of Highway 395.
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Truckee gives final approval for housing project

TRUCKEE, California (KOLO) - The town of Truckee has given their final approval for Phase 3 of a new housing project in the area. The Soaring Ranch Project will bring 178 new multi-family residential housing units to the town of Truckee. “Our goal for Soaring Ranch has always been to...
TRUCKEE, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Reno Town Mall hazmat scare

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Fire Department responded to the Reno Town Mall with 17 personnel Monday, Nov. 28 after 6:00 p.m. on reports of a white powdery substance. A security guard reports a homeless person threw the white powder on the security desk, according to Reno Battalion Chief, Roger Mooney.
RENO, NV
mymotherlode.com

Winter Storm Watch Issued For The Sierra Nevada

The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for the Central San Joaquin Valley on Wednesday morning from 2 AM through 8 AM. Sub-freezing temperatures ranging from twenty-eight to thirty-two degrees are expected. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation and could possibly damage unprotected...
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, CA
KCRA.com

Highway 50 in El Dorado County clear after crash, officials say

PLACERVILLE, Calif. — All westbound lanes of Highway 50 in El Dorado County are clear after a crash Monday evening, officials said. The crash was reported at 9:20 p.m. on the highway just east of Schnell School Road by the California Department of Transportation, or Caltrans. The two-vehicle crash...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Video: 'Hungry' Lake Tahoe bear attacks inflatable Rudolph

STATELINE, Nev - A South Lake Tahoe area resident is mourning the loss of his young Rudolph yard decoration, after a violent mauling by a bear. Dave Lester said the attack happened early Saturday morning around 5 a.m. in front of his home in the community of Zephyr Cove in Nevada. He shared video of the unprovoked attack and said that by the time he found the deflated victim, there was nothing he could do to save it.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Eastbound I-80 reopens at Hirschdale Road after crash

FLORISTON, Calif. (KOLO) -10 A.M. UPDATE: The California Highway Patrol reports eastbound Interstate 80 is now open. However, crews remain in the area so drivers are asked to watch for them. ORIGINAL STORY: Eastbound Interstate 80 is closed Saturday morning at Hirschdale Road after a tractor-trailer went off the road...
CBS Sacramento

Eastbound I-80 reopened near California-Nevada state line following overturned big rig recovery

PLACER COUNTY -- Eastbound Interstate 80 has reopened after a nine-hour closure near the California-Nevada state line due to an overturned big rig.Travelers heading toward Reno were impacted as the interstate was closed at Hirschdale Road beginning around 1:30 a.m.There was at least one injury in the crash, according to the California Highway Patrol.The interstate reopened just before 10 a.m.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Convention Center now home to pickleball in Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - If you head over to the back side of the Reno Sparks Convention Center, and head in through the door near loading bay 15, you’ll find the new home of pickleball in Reno. “it’s growing like crazy,” said Bob Basso of the Truckee Meadows Pickleball...
RENO, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Eating in Tahoe on a budget

Lake Tahoe is known for crystal clear water, sought after mountain slopes, endless hiking options and some gourmet dining experiences. But what about finding quality food without emptying the wallet? Tahoe has that covered as well. Empanash. Looking for delicious carnivorous or vegetarian options? Empanash has all bases covered, no...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Pedestrian dies in Reno hit-and-run

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A pedestrian died early Saturday and a Reno man was arrested on suspicion of felony hit-and-run after a crash in north Reno. Additionally, a sports utility vehicle went through the scene of the incident and almost hit officers directing traffic, the Reno Police Department said. Police were...
RENO, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy