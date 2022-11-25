Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KOLO TV Reno
Parade of Lights to close roads in Douglas County
MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is announcing a series of road closures for the Parade of Lights happening on Dec. 3. The roads will close at 4:30, with the parade set to begin at 5:00 p.m. Parade floats will begin to roll from Heritage Park...
Sierra Sun
Town of Truckee approves 3rd phase of Soaring Ranch Project
TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Town of Truckee Planning Commission recently approved the third and final phase of the Soaring Ranch project, allowing for the completion of the mixed-use development that will bring much needed new housing options to the mountain town. In total, 178 new multi-family residential housing units will be built.
Record-Courier
Mountain rain or snow project invites community observers around the country to improve winter weather predictions
Carson Valley residents may get a chance to see if they can tell the difference between rain and snow on Thursday, if the forecast holds. A project started at Lake Tahoe to differentiate snow from rain near the freezing point has grown and has received funding from NASA for three more years.
Record-Courier
Highway closes Saturday for Parade of Lights
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is reminding the public about the road closures which will occur prior to the Parade of Lights start time on Saturday. Roads will close at approximately 4:30 p.m. and the parade begins at 5 p.m. Parade floats will begin to roll from Heritage Park...
susanvillestuff.com
LIHEAP Weather Bulletin: The Return of Cold, Wind and Snow
Weather experts at the National Weather Service office in Reno are forecasting a few storms that are on track to bring back colder temperatures, periods of windy conditions and the potential for snow in the Sierra and western Nevada during the week ahead. A quick-hitting storm will pass through the...
Record-Courier
The Nov. 29, 2022, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — There were only 21 Christmas tree permits left on the Bridgeport Ranger District of the Humboldt Toiyabe National Forest on Monday afternoon. The Carson Ranger District was sold out, according to the U.S. Forest Service. If you’re late to the party, you can check https://forestproducts.blm.gov/ to...
susanvillestuff.com
LIHEAP Weather Bulletin: Incoming Snow Prompts Winter Storm Watch
Forecasters at the National Weather Service office in Reno have issued a Winter Storm Watch that will be in effect from Wednesday evening through Friday morning. The weather folks say that heavy snow is possible, with total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches here in the valley and up to 20 inches west of Highway 395.
KOLO TV Reno
Truckee gives final approval for housing project
TRUCKEE, California (KOLO) - The town of Truckee has given their final approval for Phase 3 of a new housing project in the area. The Soaring Ranch Project will bring 178 new multi-family residential housing units to the town of Truckee. “Our goal for Soaring Ranch has always been to...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno Town Mall hazmat scare
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Fire Department responded to the Reno Town Mall with 17 personnel Monday, Nov. 28 after 6:00 p.m. on reports of a white powdery substance. A security guard reports a homeless person threw the white powder on the security desk, according to Reno Battalion Chief, Roger Mooney.
mymotherlode.com
Winter Storm Watch Issued For The Sierra Nevada
The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for the Central San Joaquin Valley on Wednesday morning from 2 AM through 8 AM. Sub-freezing temperatures ranging from twenty-eight to thirty-two degrees are expected. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation and could possibly damage unprotected...
Tahoe Rescue Team Locates Missing 78-Year-Old Hiker Before ‘Freezing Temperatures’ Set In
Last week, Truckee-based Tahoe Nordic Search and Rescue team responded to a call regarding a missing hiker in Paige Meadow. Luckily, officials were able to locate the 78-year-old man before freezing temperatures set in across the region that night. The Placer County Sherriff’s office reached out to the nonprofit, all-volunteer...
KCRA.com
Highway 50 in El Dorado County clear after crash, officials say
PLACERVILLE, Calif. — All westbound lanes of Highway 50 in El Dorado County are clear after a crash Monday evening, officials said. The crash was reported at 9:20 p.m. on the highway just east of Schnell School Road by the California Department of Transportation, or Caltrans. The two-vehicle crash...
KTVU FOX 2
Video: 'Hungry' Lake Tahoe bear attacks inflatable Rudolph
STATELINE, Nev - A South Lake Tahoe area resident is mourning the loss of his young Rudolph yard decoration, after a violent mauling by a bear. Dave Lester said the attack happened early Saturday morning around 5 a.m. in front of his home in the community of Zephyr Cove in Nevada. He shared video of the unprovoked attack and said that by the time he found the deflated victim, there was nothing he could do to save it.
Tuesday night tradition brings unhoused population to Reno city plaza
Every Tuesday at 5 p.m., a grassroots group of volunteers who call themselves Family Soup Mutual Aid hands out hot food, hygiene supplies, warm clothes, fentanyl testing strips and Narcan to the unhoused population at the Reno City Plaza. The post Tuesday night tradition brings unhoused population to Reno city plaza appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
KOLO TV Reno
Eastbound I-80 reopens at Hirschdale Road after crash
FLORISTON, Calif. (KOLO) -10 A.M. UPDATE: The California Highway Patrol reports eastbound Interstate 80 is now open. However, crews remain in the area so drivers are asked to watch for them. ORIGINAL STORY: Eastbound Interstate 80 is closed Saturday morning at Hirschdale Road after a tractor-trailer went off the road...
Eastbound I-80 reopened near California-Nevada state line following overturned big rig recovery
PLACER COUNTY -- Eastbound Interstate 80 has reopened after a nine-hour closure near the California-Nevada state line due to an overturned big rig.Travelers heading toward Reno were impacted as the interstate was closed at Hirschdale Road beginning around 1:30 a.m.There was at least one injury in the crash, according to the California Highway Patrol.The interstate reopened just before 10 a.m.
FOX Reno
Caught on camera: Bear vs. inflatable Christmas decoration outside Lake Tahoe home
ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Poor Rudolph won't be able to play in any reindeer games after a bear had its way with some Christmas decor in a Lake Tahoe neighborhood. David Lester of Zephyr Cove woke up to find Rudolph on the ground unresponsive....
KOLO TV Reno
Convention Center now home to pickleball in Reno
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - If you head over to the back side of the Reno Sparks Convention Center, and head in through the door near loading bay 15, you’ll find the new home of pickleball in Reno. “it’s growing like crazy,” said Bob Basso of the Truckee Meadows Pickleball...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Eating in Tahoe on a budget
Lake Tahoe is known for crystal clear water, sought after mountain slopes, endless hiking options and some gourmet dining experiences. But what about finding quality food without emptying the wallet? Tahoe has that covered as well. Empanash. Looking for delicious carnivorous or vegetarian options? Empanash has all bases covered, no...
KOLO TV Reno
Pedestrian dies in Reno hit-and-run
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A pedestrian died early Saturday and a Reno man was arrested on suspicion of felony hit-and-run after a crash in north Reno. Additionally, a sports utility vehicle went through the scene of the incident and almost hit officers directing traffic, the Reno Police Department said. Police were...
Comments / 0