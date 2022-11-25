If the buttery smell of endless breadsticks is your idea of heaven, you can now get the sleepwear to let the world know where you stand. The Olive Garden, bastion of endless menu items, has launched a line of holiday pajamas that feature never-ending soups, salad, and breadsticks, as well as its after-dinner mints and pasta. The pasta-loving PJs will be available starting on December 6 at 10 am EST. So, you have a few days to make plans.

7 HOURS AGO