Now that the Miners have officially been eliminated from a postseason bowl appearance, the 2022 football season is over for Dana Dimel and his team. The UTEP coaching staff will shift their attention to recruiting their 2023 class, which officially begins December 21st with early signing. While Coach Dimel restocks his roster for next season, the bigger question will be how many players on the current roster will enter the transfer portal.

EL PASO, TX ・ 23 HOURS AGO