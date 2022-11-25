Read full article on original website
Visit the Largest Antique Mall in all of TexasTravel MavenCanutillo, TX
AlamogordoConservativeDaily.org Spotlight Artist Ed Breeding Open House Nov 27, 2022Alamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
The Unsolved Bowling Alley Mass ShootingStill UnsolvedLas Cruces, NM
AlamogordoConservativeDaily.org Tiger Band Places 2nd ClS A 7th Overall at Tournament of BandsAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
Transfer Portal Will Tell Us A Lot About 2023 UTEP Football
Now that the Miners have officially been eliminated from a postseason bowl appearance, the 2022 football season is over for Dana Dimel and his team. The UTEP coaching staff will shift their attention to recruiting their 2023 class, which officially begins December 21st with early signing. While Coach Dimel restocks his roster for next season, the bigger question will be how many players on the current roster will enter the transfer portal.
KVIA
NMSU playing in a bowl game? It’s possible! Here’s what needs to happen
EL PASO, Texas -- If at the start of the season you were told come Nov. 27th one of the two Borderland teams still had a chance of bowling this season, most would have expected that team to be UTEP. But the Miners hopes of going bowling were destroyed by...
New Mexico State suffers 85-68 loss to UC Irvine to close out Las Vegas Holiday Classic
LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KTSM) – New Mexico State closed out its Las Vegas Holiday Classic with a 85-68 loss to UC Irvine. UC Irvine had three players score in double-digits. DJ Davis led the way with 25 poitns on 8 of 15 shooting from the field. Dawson Baker followed up 19 points and Justin Hohn […]
KVIA
The best El Paso high school football players were drafted ahead of 30th annual all-star game
EL PASO, Texas -- All El Paso high school football teams might be out of the playoffs but that doesn't mean you've seen a lot of the senior class play for the last time. Sunday saw 90 seniors from high schools all around the city drafted for the 30th annual all-star game.
Family, friends of student killed in UNM campus shooting speak out
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The family of the UNM student killed in an on-campus shooting after police say he shot at an NMSU student is speaking out and demanding answers on if Brandon Travis’ death could’ve been prevented. Nearly 40 of Brandon Travis’ family, friends, and coaches joined a Zoom call, sharing who they knew Brandon […]
klaq.com
Here’s Video of That NMSU Fight that Led to Shooting
Police are still investigating the confrontation that ended with a University of New Mexico student dead and an NMSU student-athlete in the hospital with a gunshot wound. Law Enforcement Officials Search Offices Of CONCACAF And Soccer Event Company In Miami Over FIFA Indictments. Getty Images. Albuquerque and New Mexico state...
Tulsa company opens new ‘customer contact’ center in El Paso, will employ 150
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Avantive Solutions, a company specializing in what it calls “innovative customer experience and strategic sales solutions,” announced that it has opened a new contact center in El Paso and graduated its first class of customer service representatives. Avantive said it chose El Paso because of its “well-established bilingual and multicultural […]
Early morning shooting at UTEP sends 1 person to hospital, 2 under arrest
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A shooting early Sunday morning at a UTEP parking garage left one woman wounded and two people under arrest. The incident happened at 12:30 a.m. at the Glory Road parking garage at UTEP. Police learned that one of the victims had been involved in a fight with 21-year-old Sasha Michaela […]
Fort Bliss Army hospital to get new top-of-line center for traumatic brain injuries, PTSD
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Fort Bliss will soon be getting a new center to treat the “invisible wounds” that many service members incur — traumatic brain injuries and post-traumatic stress disorder. The Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund and Fort Bliss’ William Beaumont Army Medical Center will break ground Thursday, Dec. 1 on a new Intrepid […]
Tensions run high as Mexico moves migrants out of Rio Grande camp in Juarez
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Tensions are running high as migrants camped along the Rio Grande in Ciudad Juarez were moved out by law enforcement the past two days. One police officer reportedly was hit by a rock. Migrants told KTSM that felt they were being treated like “animals.” “Where did you guys graduate from […]
KVIA
Early morning shooting at UTEP parking garage
EL PASO, Texas - One person was injured in a shooting that happened at a public parking garage on UTEP's campus early Sunday morning, according to a spokesman from the El Paso Police Department. The shooting at happened at the parking garage at 100 E Glory Road, at around 12:40...
El Paso, Juarez continue to wait for time zones to correspond
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Ciudad Juarez and El Paso have experienced different time zones since daylight saving ended on Nov. 6, 2022. According to our news partners across the border, Mexico’s Congress has approved to adjust the time zones for several border cities including Juarez and El Paso. Congress approved the said time change […]
KFOX 14
El Paso District Attorney Yvonne Rosales to resign
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — District Attorney of El Paso, Hudspeth, Culberson counties, Yvonne Rosales, announced her intent to resign from office on December 14. Rosales' move comes after accusations that led a petition to have her removed from office. Rosales submitted her letter of resignation to Governor Greg...
Deadly crash shuts down highway that connects El Paso with West Texas, Southern New Mexico cities
HUDSPETH COUNTY, Texas -- A deadly crash Wednesday night shut down a highway that connects El Paso with several smaller cities in West Texas and Southern New Mexico. The crash happened on U.S. Highway 62-180 in Hudspeth County, which is Montana Avenue, just outside of the El Paso County line. Police said one person died The post Deadly crash shuts down highway that connects El Paso with West Texas, Southern New Mexico cities appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso police arrest 26 people for DWI during Thanksgiving weekend
El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso police arrested 26 people and charged them with DWI from Wednesday to Sunday, Nov. 23-27, over the long Thanksgiving weekend. The previous weekend, Friday through Monday, Nov. 18-21, 18 people were arrested for DWI and the weekend before that, Nov. 11-14, police made 21 arrests for DWI.
El Pasoans Share The Best Place To Get Caldo in El Paso
Colder temperatures have arrived and that can only mean one thing: CALDO SEASON IS HERE!!. Honestly, I can eat caldo at any time of the year, but it hits the spot best during the winter when the temperatures start dropping. Unfortunately, I have yet to perfect cooking a homemade caldo...
klaq.com
A Self-Driving Truck Was Spotted In El Paso & Reddit Loves It
In the past, the idea of a car driving by itself seems so alien. But with the advances of technology, not only did it become likely to happen, it HAS happened. Scientists & car manufacturers are always looking to make self-driving cars available for everyone. Recently some companies have even...
El Paso Mexican Grill in Carencro Now Accepting Applications, Hints at Opening Date
It looks like the Carencro location of El Pason Mexican Grill will finally be opening soon. Locals have wondered if the Carencro El Paso restaurant would ever open its doors after a lengthy construction period that actually began when the restaurant first hinted at building at that location all the way back in 2015.
You Won’t Believe All These Crazy El Paso Weather Extremes
El Paso got a little taste of winter with Thanksgiving this year which, of course, freaked everybody out. El Paso has pretty mild winters so, when we do get a cold front or any kind of winter storm, everyone is totally unprepared. Today it got a little chilly and rainy ... we even had a little snow dusting the top of the mountains ... but it really wasn't that bad.
cbs4local.com
First 24 hour drive-thru dispensary now open in Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, N.M. — The first 24-hour drive-thru dispensary opened in Las Cruces. A spokesperson with High Horse Cannabis company told CBS4 on your side they opened up to increase accessibility for medical patients. "I love that I am a medical patient," said Las Crucen Sydney Polk. "To us...
