EU: Sweden Retains Right to Set Snus Tax

The EU Commission’s spokesperson for tax matters, Daniel Ferrie, said at a press conference on Nov. 28 in Brussels that Sweden has the right to set the tax level on snus. His comments, reported by Aftonbladet, follow an uproar among Swedish snus lovers after the publication of a leaked document suggesting the EU wants to force Sweden to raise the tax on snus by 200 percent.
Snus Lovers up in Arms After Leaked EU Tax Proposal

Swedish snus lovers are up in arms after the publication of a leaked document suggesting the EU wants to force Sweden to raise the tax on snus by 200 percent. The document, which was seen by the Swedish daily Aftonbladet, contains proposals for a new excise tax on tobacco. If...
Netherlands to Restrict Cigarette Sales to Tobacconists

The Dutch government plans to restrict sales of cigarettes to tobacconists within 10 years, reports the NL Times. Supermarkets will have to stop selling tobacco products in 2024 while gas stations and convenience stores may continue selling them until 2030. Over the following two years, all non-tobacconist stores will have to phase out tobacco sales.

