Beamer is beating the odds, has the Gamecocks trending up
It is now starting to become common. In 25 games at South Carolina, Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer has had a knack for knocking off heavy favorites and reversing a good many negative trends he inherited results-wise when he took over the program. Support NIL at South Carolina through Carolina...
IN PHOTOS: Faces in the Crowd - Clemson
CLEMSON -- The streak is over!. South Carolina snapped a seven-game skid to rival Clemson at Memorial Stadium. A crowd of 81,500 saw the Gamecocks emerge victorious over a Top 10 opponent for the second straight week and end the regular season on a high note. Did you make the...
Breiner's postgame breakdown: South Carolina at Clemson
We’ll talk about the film and the tactics, don’t worry. But first, we’ve got to mention something else about South Carolina’s football team.
A look at what to expect as LSU takes on undefeated Georgia in the SEC Championship game
The LSU Tigers will head to the SEC Championship Game this weekend to take on the top-ranked and undefeated Georgia Bulldogs. Georgia hasn’t lost since last year’s SEC Championship against Alabama. It’s a tough task for the Tigers, but there are certainly things to do to make it easier. Here’s what you need to know about Georgia before the game on Saturday.
The SEC should do Carolina a solid on the bowl game
South Carolina will be playing in its 25th bowl game during the holidays. It’s a very safe bet that the game will be in the state of Florida. The only question is where. Two of the top bowl prognosticators in the game are Brett McMurphy from Action Network and our own Brad Crawford from 247Sports. McMurphy has a projection of South Carolina vs. Illinois in the Reliaquest Bowl (formerly the Outback) while Crawford says the Gamecocks will play Notre Dame in the Gator Bowl, but cautioned in a recent VIP report on TheBigSpur.com that Tampa is definitely in play.
Georgia football tries to take care of ‘unfinished business’ by winning SEC title
Since reaching the national championship game to end the 2017 season, the Georgia Bulldogs have stockpiled achievement after achievement. In the last four-plus seasons, Georgia has compiled a 57-8 overall record and won at least seven SEC games in each of those seasons. The Bulldogs have ended their season with a postseason victory each of the past three years, most notably winning the national title last January for the first time in 41 years.
DJ Uiagalelei On Loss to Gamecocks: 'I'm Pissed'
Clemson quarterback grades his performance in the Tigers' 31-30 loss to the rival Gamecocks.
SEC Football Final offers high praise for the Gamecocks
After defeating back-to-back top 10 teams and finishing out the season strong, South Carolina has garnered a lot of national attention as they will now wait to see where they will go bowling to wrap up the season. The Gamecocks (8-4, 4-4) snapped a seven-game losing streak to their in-state...
Rattler addresses future after beating Clemson
CLEMSON, S.C. – Spencer Rattler didn’t show his cards following the South Carolina Gamecocks 31-30 win over Clemson. “I think it definitely does,” Rattler said on Saturday afternoon, when asked if the last two weeks will affect his decision for next year. “Ending like this, it’s a big thing. I’m going to talk to my family and just pray on it, but we’ll see here soon.”
coladaily.com
Photo Gallery: USC win over Clemson sets off fountain celebration on campus
There’s only one way to celebrate a big win for USC students, and it doesn’t matter how cold the water is. The first Gamecocks football win over Clemson since 2013 sent students running to plunge into the fountain in front of the university’s Thomas Cooper Library Saturday afternoon.
Family Defines South Carolina's Sudden Arrival
South Carolina has beaten top-10 opponents in consecutive weeks, marking their arrival to the college football world.
Look: College Football Coach Called Out ESPN Analyst After Win
Shane Beamer's stock at South Carolina continues to soar. On Saturday, he led his crew to a road victory over No. 8 Clemson. Following the upset win over Clemson, Beamer called out ESPN analyst Jesse Palmer. Beamer brought up Palmer's recent comments about Clemson needing a big win to impress...
South Carolina tops women’s AP Top 25; Stanford, UConn next
South Carolina remained the unanimous No. 1 choice in The Associated Press women’s basketball poll released Monday as the Gamecocks keep close watch on the foot injury of reigning Player of the Year Aliyah Boston. The Gamecocks received all 29 first-place votes in the poll released Monday, a day...
South Carolina bowl update (Sunday, Nov. 27)
To read this post and more, subscribe now - 75% off Annual VIP Pass first year. Become an Annual VIP member today and get access to VIP content, ad-free forums & more. To read this post and more, subscribe now - 75% off Annual VIP Pass first year. Become an...
The Show- Nov. 29, 2022
Today is Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. It’s time for another episode of The Show. Inside the Gamecocks The Show is your daily live stream for all things South Carolina Gamecocks. Myself and Phil Mullinax host and stream on the TBS YouTube channel from 11-1 eastern Monday through Friday. The Show is also available in podcast format on Apple Podcasts and Spotify and the live stream video is archived on YouTube.
Mark Gardiner to retire after 13 seasons
NEWBERRY — The Newberry College athletics department and Athletic Director Sean Johnson have announced the retirement of Head Tennis Coach Mark Gardiner. He retires with a 146-121 (.547) record as the head coach of the men’s program and a 175-86 (.670) record as the head coach of the women’s team. Gardiner boasts a combined coaching record of 321-207 (.608) at Newberry College.
Small businesses in Five Points worry about their biggest day of the year being overshadowed by the 'big game'
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia's 'small business hub' has been excitedly waiting for Small Business Saturday to come. Local store owners in Five Points are hoping to see a boost in sales. Sid & Nancy is a clothing store on Saluda Avenue that chose to keep its doors open for...
wach.com
Multi-million dollar Columbia road construction project given greenlight
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) – A multi-million dollar road construction project said to boost safety for walkers and bike-riders near the USC campus in Columbia has been given the go-ahead after a more than five year hiatus due to funding issues. Construction plans for the stretch of road on South...
WIS-TV
Lexington Two announces new spectator metal detector requirements
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Two school district informed families Sunday of metal detector requirements at school events. Starting Nov. 28 the district will require all attendees at stadium at arena events to be screened by metal detectors. Organizers said spectators can only bring clear bags into the area.
14-year-old dead in South Carolina shooting
A 14-year-old has died following a shooting early Friday morning in Laurens County.
247Sports
