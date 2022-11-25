ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Beamer is beating the odds, has the Gamecocks trending up

It is now starting to become common. In 25 games at South Carolina, Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer has had a knack for knocking off heavy favorites and reversing a good many negative trends he inherited results-wise when he took over the program. Support NIL at South Carolina through Carolina...
COLUMBIA, SC
IN PHOTOS: Faces in the Crowd - Clemson

CLEMSON -- The streak is over!. South Carolina snapped a seven-game skid to rival Clemson at Memorial Stadium. A crowd of 81,500 saw the Gamecocks emerge victorious over a Top 10 opponent for the second straight week and end the regular season on a high note. Did you make the...
CLEMSON, SC
A look at what to expect as LSU takes on undefeated Georgia in the SEC Championship game

The LSU Tigers will head to the SEC Championship Game this weekend to take on the top-ranked and undefeated Georgia Bulldogs. Georgia hasn’t lost since last year’s SEC Championship against Alabama. It’s a tough task for the Tigers, but there are certainly things to do to make it easier. Here’s what you need to know about Georgia before the game on Saturday.
BATON ROUGE, LA
The SEC should do Carolina a solid on the bowl game

South Carolina will be playing in its 25th bowl game during the holidays. It’s a very safe bet that the game will be in the state of Florida. The only question is where. Two of the top bowl prognosticators in the game are Brett McMurphy from Action Network and our own Brad Crawford from 247Sports. McMurphy has a projection of South Carolina vs. Illinois in the Reliaquest Bowl (formerly the Outback) while Crawford says the Gamecocks will play Notre Dame in the Gator Bowl, but cautioned in a recent VIP report on TheBigSpur.com that Tampa is definitely in play.
COLUMBIA, SC
Georgia football tries to take care of ‘unfinished business’ by winning SEC title

Since reaching the national championship game to end the 2017 season, the Georgia Bulldogs have stockpiled achievement after achievement. In the last four-plus seasons, Georgia has compiled a 57-8 overall record and won at least seven SEC games in each of those seasons. The Bulldogs have ended their season with a postseason victory each of the past three years, most notably winning the national title last January for the first time in 41 years.
ATHENS, GA
SEC Football Final offers high praise for the Gamecocks

After defeating back-to-back top 10 teams and finishing out the season strong, South Carolina has garnered a lot of national attention as they will now wait to see where they will go bowling to wrap up the season. The Gamecocks (8-4, 4-4) snapped a seven-game losing streak to their in-state...
COLUMBIA, SC
Rattler addresses future after beating Clemson

CLEMSON, S.C. – Spencer Rattler didn’t show his cards following the South Carolina Gamecocks 31-30 win over Clemson. “I think it definitely does,” Rattler said on Saturday afternoon, when asked if the last two weeks will affect his decision for next year. “Ending like this, it’s a big thing. I’m going to talk to my family and just pray on it, but we’ll see here soon.”
COLUMBIA, SC
South Carolina bowl update (Sunday, Nov. 27)

To read this post and more, subscribe now - 75% off Annual VIP Pass first year. Become an Annual VIP member today and get access to VIP content, ad-free forums & more. To read this post and more, subscribe now - 75% off Annual VIP Pass first year. Become an...
COLUMBIA, SC
The Show- Nov. 29, 2022

Today is Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. It’s time for another episode of The Show. Inside the Gamecocks The Show is your daily live stream for all things South Carolina Gamecocks. Myself and Phil Mullinax host and stream on the TBS YouTube channel from 11-1 eastern Monday through Friday. The Show is also available in podcast format on Apple Podcasts and Spotify and the live stream video is archived on YouTube.
COLUMBIA, SC
Newberry Observer

Mark Gardiner to retire after 13 seasons

NEWBERRY — The Newberry College athletics department and Athletic Director Sean Johnson have announced the retirement of Head Tennis Coach Mark Gardiner. He retires with a 146-121 (.547) record as the head coach of the men’s program and a 175-86 (.670) record as the head coach of the women’s team. Gardiner boasts a combined coaching record of 321-207 (.608) at Newberry College.
NEWBERRY, SC
WIS-TV

Lexington Two announces new spectator metal detector requirements

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Two school district informed families Sunday of metal detector requirements at school events. Starting Nov. 28 the district will require all attendees at stadium at arena events to be screened by metal detectors. Organizers said spectators can only bring clear bags into the area.
LEXINGTON, SC
