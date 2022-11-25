Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Homeschool mom of 8 on parenting: "Seeing love multiplied"Amy ChristieGreenville, SC
The Abandoned Tunnel in South Carolina that Could Have Been the Longest Tunnel in the USADiana RusOconee County, SC
The Oldest Bridge in South Carolina that Is Considered To Be "Haunted"Diana RusGreenville, SC
This Is the Most Expensive Private High School in South Carolina – Here’s WhyKennardo G. JamesPickens, SC
Related
K-State volleyball coach Fritz will not return in 2023
MANHATTAN, Kan. – Suzie Fritz, K-State’s all-time winningest volleyball coach, will not return in 2023 following 22 years leading the Wildcats. Fritz, who took over the program in 2001, has helped the Wildcats reach the NCAA Tournament 17 times, including 13 as the head coach. “Coach Fritz has...
K-State rolls by Kansas in Big 12 football
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Will Howard threw for 213 yards and two touchdowns, Deuce Vaughn ran for 147 yards and a score, and No. 15 Kansas State pounded Kansas 47-27 on Saturday night to earn a shot at payback against TCU in the Big 12 championship game. Malik Knowles...
Kansas woman hospitalized after crash
RILEY COUNTY —A Kansas woman was injured in an accident just before noon Friday in Riley County. The Riley County Police Department reported a 2017 Cadillac CTS drive by by Joni Feldkamp, 64, of Baileyville, was involved in a single-car in the 4600 Block of Highway 13. EMS transportd...
Students visit with seniors at Brookdale Junction City
On Nov. 18, seven Jobs for America’s Graduates of the Karns School, and 11 residents of Brookdale Junction City enjoyed a game of Pictionary. Students also shared their future goals after graduation, and the seniors shared their past career and lifestyle events. One student played a song on the guitar for everyone, and others were making plans for the next visit.
Search continues for Kan. man in woman's disappearance
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged kidnapping and continue asking for help to locate a suspect. Aldrick L. Scott, 47, of Topeka, is wanted by the Douglas County Nebraska Sheriff's Office in connection with the disappearance of 43-year-old Cari Allen. Nebraska officials are working to locate...
RCPD IDs drivers injured in Thanksgiving night crash
MANHATTAN —Two people were injured in an accident Thanksgiving night in Manhattan. Just after 11:30p.m. Thursday, a 2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse driven by Jose Orona, 25, Manhattan, was northbound on Seth Child Road at Anderson Avenue, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. The vehicle crossed from from...
A Rich Legacy
Glenn Brunkow, Pottawatomie County farmer and rancher. The annual meeting of Kansas Farm Bureau (KFB) is in Manhattan is coming the first weekend of December. I truly look forward to this meeting every year, and this one is no different. However, this year’s meeting will be a bit bittersweet as KFB’s President Rich Felts will ride off into the sunset and retirement. Our members will have the tough job of electing his replacement.
Ten Days of Christmas will be in full swing in Junction City
You can participate in the 10 Days of Christmas Cyber Monday "LoveLocalGearyCo" social media campaign today. Post a picture of something that you love about Geary County and use the Junction City Main Street 10 Days of Christmas hashtag for a chance to win a gift from a local business.
Arrest warrant issued for Kan. man accused of kidnapping woman
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged kidnapping and asking for help to locate a suspect. Aldrick L. Scott, 47, of Topeka, is wanted by the Douglas County Nebraska Sheriff's Office in connection with the disappearance of 43-year-old Cari Allen. Nebraska officials are working to locate Allen,...
RCPD: Alleged arson fire in bathroom at Manhattan High
RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged arson at Manhattan High School. Just before 11a.m. Monday, officers filed a report for aggravated arson at Manhattan High School in the 2100 block of Poyntz Avenue. According to the Riley County Police Department activity report, a bathroom soap dispenser was lit...
Valley View Senior Life will celebrate the holidays
Valley View Senior Life will host a Holiday Extravaganza family and friends open house on Friday, Dec. 2. The hours will be 9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. There will be holiday treats. For more information contact Melissa Tyson, Director of Marketing at 785-762-2162, extension 242.
Sheriff: Woman accused of selling meth in Kansas
JACKSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a woman on drug distribution allegations. Just after 4:30p.m. Wednesday, a sheriff's deputy conducted a traffic stop on a 2016 Chevrolet Impala near 330th Road on U.S. Highway 75 for speeding, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. The traffic stop resulted in the search...
Kansas felon caught with drugs, firearm
JACKSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on multiple allegations after a traffic stop. Just after 9:30 p.m. Friday, a sheriff's Deputy stopped a Dodge Neon for alleged traffic infractions near 190th and U.S. 75 Highway, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. The deputies arrested the driver Jesse Scott...
S.O. reports hit and run accident
Geary County Sheriff's Deputies located a two-vehicle hit and run just after 2 a.m. Saturday. According to the Sheriff's Department Demitrius D. White, Fort Riley, was traveling westbound on K-18 at mile marker 177 in a Chevrolet Camaro. His vehicle was hit from behind by a black sedan that fled the scene.
Key Geary County 4-H dates are released
-- 4-H Council has chosen Saturday, Feb. 11 for Geary County 4-H Club Day. 4-H members will be required to attend at least four regular monthly meetings of the 4-H club in which they are enrolled between Oct. 1 and June 30 to participate in the project / livestock auction held at the end of the fair in 2023.
KBI: Marysville man arrested in connection to death of his wife
MARSHALL COUNTY - A Marysville man was arrested in connection to the death of his wife early Thursday morning. According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, the Marshall County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call at approximately 2:30 a.m. Thursday from a man in the 1000 block of Granite Road who requested medical assistance for his wife. When deputies arrived, they found Jennifer Brown, 57, inside the residence. She was pronounced dead at the scene from apparent gunshot wounds, the KBI reported.
Christmas Parade opens the holiday season in Junction City
Community members lined 6th Street for the 27th annual Christmas Parade Friday evening. That was followed by the arrival of Santa Claus and the downtown lighting ceremony. Top award winners in the parade included the Mayors Award which went to the C.L. Hoover Opera House, Chamber Award to the Next Step Dance Studio, Founder's Award to Michelin, Youth award to Clarabels Dance Studio and the County Commission award to the Clark's Creek 4-H Club.
Junction City Fire Department confirms a single fatality in an early morning fire
Junction City firefighters responded to residential working fire at 948 Grant Ave, lot 381. on Monday at 12:53 a.m.. Dispatch advised that a Trailer House was on fire. On arrival the trailer house was fully involved with fire. A single fatality was found inside the residence. The Kansas State Fire Marshal office was called. KSFM took over investigations once on scene and Engine crew remained on scene to assist with fire extinguishment and overhaul.
Little Theater will present 'A 1940's Radio Christmas Carol'
Dec. 1 - 4 are the dates for the upcoming Junction City Little Theater production, 'A 1940's Radio Christmas Carol' at the C.L. Hoover Opera House. The show will be directed by Diana June and M.L. Stahl will handle the music direction. Coldwell Banker Patriot Realty will be the music sponsor.
JC Post
Junction City, KS
28K+
Followers
18K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://jcpost.com/
Comments / 0