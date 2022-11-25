ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
McDonald’s employees deliver baby in restaurant bathroom

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 4 days ago
ATLANTA — Three managers at a McDonald’s snapped into action and are credited with helping to deliver a baby girl inside an Atlanta restaurant.

Sha’querria Kaigler, Keisha Blue-Murray and Tunisia Woodward were at work at McDonald’s when they heard a scream from the bathroom, McDonald’s told WSB-TV.

The customer and her husband had stopped at McDonald’s to use the bathroom and grab food. When the woman went into the bathroom, she realized her water had broken and she was in active labor. In a statement to WSB-TV, McDonald’s said the crew members who heard the scream rushed to the woman’s aid and helped to deliver a healthy baby girl.

The store’s owner told WSB-TV that it was “the epitome of a feel-good moment for my team,” and awarded each employee a $250 gift card.

“These three local Atlanta employees are a fantastic example of our crew making a difference for our customers and local communities every day!” McDonald’s told WSB-TV.

The mother and child were not identified.

