Proposal would send Pennsylvania families hundreds each monthJake WellsPennsylvania State
Concerts Happening This Week In Pittsburgh (11/28 - 12/04)Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
This Epic Holiday Festival in Pennsylvania is a Must-VisitTravel MavenWest Mifflin, PA
Pittsburgh native quit job to become world-famous pro whistler and dazzled audiences around the world with unique giftAmarie M.Pittsburgh, PA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Miami vs. Pittsburgh: Picks and Predictions
All Hurricanes' picks and predictions for Miami vs. Pittsburgh in Week 13.
cardiachill.com
Pitt bowl projections: Where do the Panthers stand after the final regular season game
The Regular season is officially in the books after the Pittsburgh Panthers got the elusive win in Miami on Saturday night. With the season officially behind us, it’s time to take a look at where the Panthers could potentially be closing the season out. We have added Bleacher Report and YAHOO! Sports projections as a bonus.
Pa. city among top 20 best for singles: study
Looking for a special someone to get cozy with this winter?. Well, if you’re in this city in Pennsylvania, your chances of finding that special someone may be higher than other areas of the country. LISTEN: Pennsylvania among states that put up Christmas decorations the earliest | Today in...
Experts Predict Pinstripe for Pitt During Bowl Season
All signs point to the Pinstripe Bowl for the Pitt Panthers.
insideradio.com
Frank Iorio Jr. Flips Butler Radio Network For $2.55 Million.
After buying Butler Radio Network for $1.8 million in early September, veteran radio station owner Frank Iorio Jr. has cut a deal to sell the trio of stations located north of Pittsburgh. The 50-year broadcaster will pocket a handsome profit for holding on to rock WLER (97.7), country “Butler 1050” WBUT, and talk WISR (680) in Butler, PA for less than three months. St. Barnabas Broadcasting is reportedly paying $2.55 million for the stations and two FM translators: the Butler, PA-licensed W298CW at 107.5 FM which simulcasts WISR; and the Butler, PA-licensed W247DF at 97.3 FM which simulcasts WBUT.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Pitt Reaches Out to 2023 7-Footer Braden Pierce
After signing a three-guard 2023 class in the early signing period, Pitt head coach Jeff Capel is now showing interest in a big from the class of 2023 in Braden Pierce. Pierce is a 7-foot, 230-pound forward from Woodstock, Georgia who plays for IMG Academy’s Post Graduate team, the same team that produced current Panthers Jorge and Guillermo Diaz-Graham a season ago.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Pitt Sweeps Boston College for Share of the ACC Title
PITTSBURGH — No. 7 Pitt swept Boston College Saturday afternoon at Fitzgerald Field House in their regular season finale to win a share of the ACC Title, the first since 2019. The Panthers’ (27-3 overall, 17-1 ACC) share of the 2022 ACC Title is the fourth in six seasons...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
With new drop in classification and 4 starters back, Yough boys have look of contender
A drop in classification. A new section. A host of letterwinners returning. Are the stars aligning for Yough to have one of its best basketball seasons in recent memory?. Potential is bubbling up but expectations are measured, for now. “We hope so, but we need to win first,” coach Jim...
pittsburghmagazine.com
Three Reasons Pittsburgh’s Impressive Beer Scene Is Getting Even Bigger
Travis Tuttle wants to pour you a good, old-fashioned pint. As the head brewer at Butler Brew Works, he knows a thing or two about the liquid. Now, along with his friend and business partner Christian Simmons, Tuttle is making affordably priced, approachable craft suds for the masses at Bonafide Beer Co., at 155 21st St. in the Strip District. It’s open daily.
restaurantclicks.com
New Year’s Eve Events & Parties in Pittsburgh
The year may be coming to an end, but the fun is only just beginning here in Pittsburgh. One thing this city knows how to do is party, especially on New Year’s Eve. If you’re planning a trip to Pittsburgh for the holidays, or even if you already live here in the Steel City, you may be wondering where to go on New Year’s Eve for a good time, and I think I can help with that.
Metro News
Lyons blasts Gee in discussing detailed departure from WVU athletics
In his first public interview since being dismissed as West Virginia University’s Director of Athletics two weeks ago to the day, Shane Lyons went into detail how that decision came about, while admitting it caught him off guard that President E. Gordon Gee was looking to go in another direction.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
New coach expects Sewickley Academy girls to adopt defensive identity
The Sewickley Academy girls basketball team has a new head coach. She is not new to the program, however. Jill Capozzi has taken over as head coach after serving as an assistant to Mark Gaither last season. “I left teaching and coaching to raise my children and last year got...
Imani Christian transfers eligible for basketball season after PIAA overturns WPIAL decisions
Imani Christian transfers Robert Sledge and Kylan Holmes are now eligible to play basketball this winter after the PIAA overturned earlier decisions by the WPIAL. The two had appeal hearings Monday. “They were so excited and I understand why,” Imani Christian athletic director Cliff Simon said. “Both had legitimate reason...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
District college football roundup: IUP moves on to NCAA Division II quarterfinals
Mak Sexton threw for 142 yards and two touchdowns to lead No. 15 IUP to a 19-13 victory over No. 12 Ashland in the second round of the NCAA Division II playoffs Saturday. Adam Houser added 125 rushing yards for IUP (10-1), which will face Shepherd in the quarterfinals next Saturday. Austin Brenner threw for 183 yards and a touchdown to pace Ashland (10-2).
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Union on Winning First WPIAL Title Since 1959
PITTSBURGH — The odds were not good for No. 10 seed Union to pull off an upset against No. 1 Bishop Canevin in the WPIAL Class-1A championship on Friday at Acrisure Stadium, but I don’t think anyone envisioned a 26-0 shutout against the defending WPIAL champions. The Scotties never doubted that they were capable of taking down Bishop Canevin, however.
wbut.com
Harbor Freight Coming To Cranberry
A familiar store will be moving into the Cranberry Township area soon. Harbor Freight announced they will be opening a location inside the Cranberry Square plaza. The store specializes in selling tools and other accessories. It’ll be the 57th store Harbor Freight has opened in Pennsylvania. Officials expect to hire...
pghcitypaper.com
Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Job Coach, Assistant Social Media Manager, Baker Assistant, and more
Presbyterian SeniorCare Network. At Presbyterian SeniorCare Network, our standards of care have never been higher. We are looking to hire new compassionate team members to help in making aging easier for our residents and those we serve. We are hiring RNs, Home Health RNs, LPNs, CNAs, PCAs, Dining Services, Housekeeping/Environmental Services, Maintenance Techs, and more! Ask about our variety of scheduling options and sign-on bonuses for select positions. Apply today at CareersAtSrCare.org.
cranberryeagle.com
Cooking up the American Dream
It was not an easy road for Freddie Garcia to achieve the “American dream” with Los Mayas. Garcia opened his authentic Mexican restaurant during the coronavirus pandemic, which, combined with a young and inexperienced staff, led to understandable financial difficulties right out of the gate. “It was a...
kidsburgh.org
33 kid-friendly holiday events in Pittsburgh — many of them free!
Photo above by Yevhen Buzuk used by permission via Unsplash. The most wonderful time of the year is here, and the Pittsburgh community finds dozens of ways to celebrate. From miniature trains, laser lights and a menorah parade to a holiday sweater drive, cookies with Santa and Kwanzaa fun for all, there are so many holiday events in Pittsburgh for folks of all ages.
macaronikid.com
Get a FREE Urban Air Ultimate Pass
Have you been wanting to check out the new Urban Air Pittsburgh East at the Waterfront?. It is so simple! All you have to do is spend $150 or more at any Waterfront store or restaurant from November 25th through 28th. After shopping and/or eating take your dated store receipts to Urban Air to receive your gift.
