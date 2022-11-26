Mostly sunny and breezy Saturday; rain returns Sunday

NEXT: It will be nice Saturday, but Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Dave Curren says rain will move in on Sunday.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Turning mostly clear and breezy. Wind gusts up to 25 mph. Lows in the 30s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s.

SUNDAY: Cloudy with periods of showers and downpours. Windy. Highs in the 50s and lows in the 40s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s.

TUESDAY: Sunny and cooler. Highs in the 40s and lows in the 30s.