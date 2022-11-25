ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WHIO Dayton

Trial begins for 2 Swedes charged with spying for Russia

WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JjzO9_0jNXGoSk00

STOCKHOLM — (AP) — Two Iranian-born Swedish brothers were on trial in Sweden Friday, charged with spying for Russia and its military intelligence service GRU for a decade.

Peyman Kia, 42, and Payam Kia, 35, appeared before the Stockholm District Court to face charges of having worked jointly to pass information to Russia between Sept. 28, 2011, and Sept. 20, 2021.

Between 2014 and 2015, Peyman Kia worked for Sweden’s domestic intelligence agency but also for the country's armed forces. Swedish prosecutors allege that the data they gave the Russians originated from several authorities within the Swedish security and intelligence service, known by its acronym SAPO.

Swedish media reported that Peyman Kia worked for the armed forces’ foreign defense intelligence agency, known in Sweden by its acronym MUST, and worked with a top secret unit within the agency that dealt with Swedish spies abroad.

Intelligence expert Joakim von Braun told Swedish broadcaster SVT that even though many details remain unknown, it appeared to be one of most damaging cases of espionage in Sweden's history because the men compiled a list of all the employees within SAPO.

“That alone is a big problem because Russian intelligence focuses on human sources,” von Braun said.

“The material is the absolute most secret material available,” prosecutor Mats Ljungqvist told the court. “It is an unusual trial in that a similar case has not appeared in Sweden in over 20 years.”

One of Sweden’s largest spy scandals took place during the Cold War when Stig Bergling, a Swedish security officer who worked for both SAPO and the armed forces, sold secrets to the Soviet Union. He was sentenced in 1979 to life imprisonment on similar charges and later escaped while serving his time, returned voluntarily to Sweden in 1994. He died in his native country in January 2015.

Peyman Kia was arrested in September 2021 and his brother in November 2021. Both denied any wrongdoing, their defense lawyers told the court.

Payam Kia, 35, helped his brother and “dismantled and broke a hard drive which was later found in a trash can” when his brother was arrested, according to the charge sheet obtained by The Associated Press.

The naturalized Swedish citizens face sentences up to life imprisonment if convicted.

In a separate, unrelated case, Swedish authorities on Thursday released one of two people arrested this week on suspicion of spying against Sweden and another, unnamed foreign power.

The released individual remains a suspect and authorities didn't explain why the other person was kept in custody.

The two were arrested Tuesday in a predawn operation in the Stockholm area. Authorities have given few details about the case, but Swedish media cited witnesses who described elite police rappelling from two Black Hawk helicopters to arrest them.

According to Swedish reports, the two are a couple and are both Russians who arrived in Sweden in the late 1990s. The AP could not independently confirm these reports.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Belarus' top diplomat buried as his death raises suspicions

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Belarus on Tuesday held a state funeral for its foreign minister who died suddenly at age 64, triggering speculation about possible foul play in his death after he leaned toward Western countries. Belarusian authorities didn’t give the cause of Vladimir Makei’s death on Saturday. He wasn’t known to suffer from any chronic illness. Some media and observers alleged without offering evidence that Makei could have been poisoned by security agencies of Belarus’ main ally Russia, which has warily watched Makei’s efforts to negotiate a rapprochement with the West. Makei has been a top associate of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko for more than two decades. Many analysts saw his diplomatic maneuvering as part of Lukashenko’s efforts to improve ties with the West, which were frozen after a brutal crackdown on protests that followed his 2020 re-election that the opposition and the West deemed rigged.
WHIO Dayton

Russia protests pope comments as Vatican seeks to mediate

ROME — (AP) — Russia has lodged a formal protest with the Vatican over Pope Francis’ latest condemnation of atrocities in Ukraine, in which the pontiff blamed most of the cruelty on Chechens and other minorities in an apparent effort to spare ethnic Russian troops from criticism.
WHIO Dayton

Auger-Aliassime, Shapovalov give Canada 1st Davis Cup title

MALAGA, Spain — (AP) — Felix Auger-Aliassime fell to his back behind the baseline, then waited for teammates to race off Canada's bench and pile on top of him. A few minutes later, the Canadians finally could lift the Davis Cup. “I think of us all here, we’ve...
The Hill

US mulls sending Patriot missile defense system to Ukraine

The U.S. government is mulling sending the Patriot missile defense system to Ukraine to help bolster its air defenses against an ongoing barrage of Russian strikes, a senior U.S. defense official told reporters. “All capabilities are on the table,” the official said when asked if the Biden administration was considering...
WHIO Dayton

Russia says nuclear talks with US delayed amid differences

MOSCOW — (AP) — Moscow has postponed a round of nuclear arms control talks with the United States set for this week because of stark differences in approach and tensions over Ukraine, a senior Russian diplomat said Tuesday. Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said the decision to put...
WHIO Dayton

Trial starts in Norway for Putin ally's son who flew drone

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — (AP) — The son of a Russian businessman close to President Vladimir Putin denied any wrongdoing Tuesday at the start of his trial in northern Norway, where he is accused of violating a law that bars Russians from flying drones. Andrey Yakunin who holds both...
WHIO Dayton

NATO renews membership vow to Ukraine, pledges arms and aid

BUCHAREST, Romania — (AP) — NATO doubled down Tuesday on its commitment to one day include Ukraine, a pledge that some officials and analysts believe helped prompt Russia's invasion this year. The world’s largest security alliance also pledged to send more aid to Ukrainian forces locked in battle with Russian troops.
GEORGIA STATE
WHIO Dayton

Unknown aircraft targets Wagner base in C. African Republic

BANGUI, Central African Republic — (AP) — Authorities in Central African Republic have opened an investigation after a low-flying fighter jet dropped explosives near a base for Russian mercenaries working with the country's military. The attack took place in the early hours of Monday at the Cotenaf base...
WHIO Dayton

Museums' daring feat brings major Ukraine art show to Spain

MADRID — (AP) — Against a backdrop of Russian bombardments, border closures and a nail-biting 3,500-kilometer (2,150-mile) truck journey across Europe, Spain's Thyssen-Bornemisza National Museum has teamed up with the National Art Museum of Ukraine to secretly bring dozens of 20th century Ukrainian avant-garde artworks to Madrid for a unique exhibition and a show of support for the war-torn country.
WHIO Dayton

The AP Interview: IMF head urges China to end mass lockdowns

BERLIN — (AP) — It is time for China to move away from massive lockdowns and toward a more targeted approach to COVID-19, the head of the International Monetary Fund said days after widespread protests broke out, a change that would ease the impact to a world economy already struggling with high inflation, an energy crisis and disrupted food supply.
WHIO Dayton

China's 'zero-COVID' limits saved lives but no clear exit

China's strategy of controlling the coronavirus with lockdowns, mass testing and quarantines has provoked the greatest show of public dissent against the ruling Communist Party in decades. Most protesters on the mainland and in Hong Kong have focused their anger on restrictions that confine families to their homes for months....
WHIO Dayton

Israeli filmmaker comments on Kashmir film stoke controversy

NEW DELHI — (AP) — Israel’s envoy to India on Tuesday denounced a filmmaker from his country after he called a blockbuster Bollywood film on disputed Kashmir a “propaganda” and “vulgar movie” at a film festival, stoking a debate about recent history that fuels the ongoing conflict.
WHIO Dayton

4 Palestinians killed by Israeli fire in occupied West Bank

JERUSALEM — (AP) — A Palestinian man on Tuesday rammed his car into an Israeli soldier, seriously injuring her, before he was shot dead by Israeli police in the occupied West Bank. He was the fourth Palestinian killed in a series of violent incidents throughout the day. It...
WHIO Dayton

University students sent home as China tries to end protests

BEIJING — (AP) — Chinese universities sent students home and police fanned out in Beijing and Shanghai to prevent more protests Tuesday after crowds angered by severe anti-virus restrictions called for leader Xi Jinping to resign in the biggest show of public dissent in decades. Authorities have eased...
WHIO Dayton

Police smash European cocaine 'super cartel,' arrest 49

BRUSSELS — (AP) — Law enforcement authorities in six different countries have joined forces to take down a “super cartel" of drugs traffickers controlling about one third of the cocaine trade in Europe, the European Union crime agency said on Monday. Europol said 49 suspects have been...
WHIO Dayton

US-Iran match reflects a regional rivalry for many Arab fans

BAGHDAD — (AP) — The U.S. team’s must-win World Cup match against Iran will be closely watched across the Middle East, where the two nations have been engaged in a cold war for over four decades and where many blame one or both for the region’s woes.
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
102K+
Followers
142K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy