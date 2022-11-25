ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News 12

Neighbors: 2 hospitalized following Morrisania fire are siblings

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tFGHP_0jNXGdkl00

The two people who were hospitalized in an early morning fire in Morrisania today are siblings, neighbors say.

The two people who were hospitalized in an early morning fire in Morrisania today are siblings, neighbors say.

Jose Sprouse has lived along Ritter Street since the 1950s, and says that his longtime friends and neighbors are the two victims.

"We all grew up, elementary school, together, all that," said Sprouse. "All friends since elementary school."

Sprouse says he and his wife were asleep when the fire broke out at around 2:30 a.m. on Friday. He says a relative of the victims called him to let them know what took place.

The FDNY says calls for help were coming from the second floor of the home but could not confirm the claim that the two victims from the fire are siblings.

The home sits just across the street from a school.

Family members of the victims say they are still waiting to hear how serious the injuries are.

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

Name of victim released in deadly Sullivan County crash

Police have released the name of the victim in a deadly crash in Sullivan County on Monday. Authorities say 30-year-old Angela Theodoseau was driving a 2020 Toyota on Route 17-B, near Bethel Woods, and collided with a dump truck. According to the sheriff's office, witnesses say she cut across the...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY
News 12

Police: Man arrested at McDonald's following Plainview TD Bank robbery

A man has been arrested following a robbery at a TD Bank in Plainview on Monday afternoon. Police say 54-year-old Dean Marneris, of Wantagh, entered the bank on Old Country Road before 3 p.m. Police say Marneris approached a 31-year-old teller and demanded money. When the teller questioned the demand,...
PLAINVIEW, NY
News 12

News 12

122K+
Followers
41K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy