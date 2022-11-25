Neighbors: 2 hospitalized following Morrisania fire are siblings

The two people who were hospitalized in an early morning fire in Morrisania today are siblings, neighbors say.

The two people who were hospitalized in an early morning fire in Morrisania today are siblings, neighbors say.

Jose Sprouse has lived along Ritter Street since the 1950s, and says that his longtime friends and neighbors are the two victims.

"We all grew up, elementary school, together, all that," said Sprouse. "All friends since elementary school."

Sprouse says he and his wife were asleep when the fire broke out at around 2:30 a.m. on Friday. He says a relative of the victims called him to let them know what took place.

The FDNY says calls for help were coming from the second floor of the home but could not confirm the claim that the two victims from the fire are siblings.

The home sits just across the street from a school.

Family members of the victims say they are still waiting to hear how serious the injuries are.