ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News 12

Shoppers look to score big at American Dream mall on Black Friday

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BPAIt_0jNXGZAj00

Black Friday shoppers at American Dream had some extra chances to score big.

The mall, which is one of the country's largest, set up a "wheel of wins" for shoppers to spin.

Prizes range from QLED televisions to jewelry, season passes to Nickelodeon Universe and more.

Shoppers also were hoping to snag some great deals during their holiday shopping.

News 12 New Jersey's Lauren Due was at the American Dream mall with more.

How to navigate and save on Black Friday deals in 2022

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

Name of victim released in deadly Sullivan County crash

Police have released the name of the victim in a deadly crash in Sullivan County on Monday. Authorities say 30-year-old Angela Theodoseau was driving a 2020 Toyota on Route 17-B, near Bethel Woods, and collided with a dump truck. According to the sheriff's office, witnesses say she cut across the...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY
News 12

Cyber Monday madness at Amazon's Robbinsville warehouse

Millions of people are expected to be online shopping for Cyber Monday sales today. Amazon's fulfillment center in Robbinsville is ready to go for the holiday rush. Employees at the operation and fulfillment logistics center, known as EWR4, have 1 million square feet of Cyber Monday deals ready to head out the door.
ROBBINSVILLE, NJ
News 12

News 12

122K+
Followers
41K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy